Emergency room visits from firearms dropped in 2022, but remained higher than pre-pandemic rate

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. .Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel late Friday...and continue through Tuesday. The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Hutsonville and Vincennes through Saturday. Minor flooding is expected to end above Terre Haute by late Friday...while continuing below Terre Haute into next week. Rain going into this weekend may extend flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by noon Friday. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills about 75 percent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 19.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet Sunday, April 09. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&