Election day in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Tuesday, May 3rd, is primary voting day throughout Indiana. There are 17 different locations you can go to vote in Vigo County. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.
The Vigo County's Chief Deputy Clerk, Leanna Moore, says the Annex, Haute City Center, and the Meadows Shopping Center were all popular spots for early voting. Over 7,000 people have participated in early voting.
No matter where you chose to vote you must be registered and you must bring a valid photo ID.
"If you don't have identification, the BMV is open extra late that day so you can go and at least get an ID so you can come back and vote. There are several different ID's that you can use. You can use a passport, military ID any government ID that is issued whether it just be an ID or a driver's license" shares Moore.
If you have any issues voting today in Vigo County ask for help! You can call "election central" with any questions. That number is 812-462-3215.
you can also visit "Every Vote Vigo County.com" to find important information.