Edgar County survey hopes to improve internet access

EDGAROUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Edgar County, Illinois, can take action now to improve internet access.
The Paris 95 schools superintendent is asking residents to complete a broadband survey.
The information gathered will then be used to develop a plan to improve internet access in rural communities.
Those behind the survey say internet upgrades are greatly needed to help students, improve access to telehealth and boost local business operations.
The deadline to complete the survey is March 31.