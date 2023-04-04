Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Covington to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into next
week. Minor flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

A secondary crest on the Wabash is near Terre Haute late Tuesday
morning. The White River has crest, but a secondary crest is
forecast for the weekend.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday evening may prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White and reintroduce
minor flooding at a couple locations on the lower White and East
Fork White. Those with interests along these rivers should monitor
forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ was 17.9
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of
thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the
late morning into the afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

  • Updated
  • 0

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon.

The indictment against Trump alleges that the former president sought to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election.

Prosecutors alleged Trump was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including an illegal payment of $130,000 that was ordered by the defendant to suppress the negative information that would hurt his campaign.

The reason Trump committed the crime of falsifying business records was in part to "promote his candidacy," the indictment alleges.

The former president's voice was measured in the courtroom. He walked in slowly scanning the reporters in the courtroom and looked at the judge when he was speaking.

Trump had arrived at the Manhattan district attorney's office earlier Tuesday afternoon, where he was placed under arrest and in police custody before the arraignment.

The arraignment in the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday represented a surreal and historic moment in US history.

A judge said Monday night that news outlets were not allowed to broadcast the proceedings, rejecting a request from several media organizations, including CNN. Five still photographers, however, will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump will provide the public -- and Trump's legal team -- with the first details about the specific charges he will face. The investigation stemmed from a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will speak in New York. Chris Kise, one of Trump's lawyers, said he expects the former president to speak to the cameras in the hallway outside of the courtroom before and after his arraignment, and multiple people familiar with Trump's thinking tell CNN that he has weighed saying something while still in Manhattan. Advisers have warned him, however, that any unplanned remarks put him at high risk of hurting his case.

Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance and will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to respond to the charges.

While Trump's comments will signal how he intends to fight the charges against him in the political arena, the former president is also preparing for the fight in court: He added a new attorney, Todd Blanche, to serve as lead counsel on his defense team on Monday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's indictment marks the first criminal charges against Trump, but it's not the only potential legal trouble in front of the former president: Special counsel Jack Smith is still moving forward with an investigation into Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And a Fulton County special grand jury has completed its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump arrived in New York on Monday afternoon, flying up on his jet from Palm Beach. He stayed overnight in Trump Tower, 4 miles north to the courthouse in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement in New York and the US Secret Service have been planning for the prospect of Trump's appearance at the courthouse for weeks.

This story has been updated with additional details.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.