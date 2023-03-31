Donald Trump has been indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment scheme. Here's what we know

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Donald Trump has been indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment scheme. Here's what we know

  • 0
Donald Trump has been indicted following an investigation into a hush money payment scheme. Here's what we know

Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment from a Manhattan grand jury.

 CNN

Former President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury has thrust the nation into uncharted political, legal and historical waters, and raised a slew of questions about how the criminal case will unfold.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has been investigating Trump in connection with his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates to the 2016 presidential election.

Though the indictment -- which has been filed under seal -- has yet to be unveiled, Trump and his allies have already torn into Bragg and the grand jury's decision, blasting it as "Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history."

Here's what we know about Trump's indictment so far.

What's the indictment for?

Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, CNN has reported. It remains under seal.

The former president is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan criminal court next Tuesday, around 2:15 p.m. ET, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell CNN.

The investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office began when Trump was still in the White House and relates to a $130,000 payment made by Trump's then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels in late October 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election, to silence her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

Which charges are possibly at play?

A target in the probe has been the payment made to Daniels and the Trump Organization's reimbursement to Cohen.

According to court filings when Cohen faced federal criminal charges, Trump Org. executives authorized payments to him totaling $420,000 to cover his original $130,000 payment and tax liabilities and reward him with a bonus. The company noted the reimbursements as a legal expense in its internal books. Trump has denied knowledge of the payment.

Hush money payments aren't illegal. Ahead of the indictment, prosecutors were weighing whether to charge Trump with falsifying the business records of the Trump Organization for how it reflected the reimbursement of the payment to Cohen, who said he advanced the money to Daniels. Falsifying business records is a misdemeanor in New York.

Prosecutors were also weighing whether to charge Trump with falsifying business records in the first degree for falsifying a record with the intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal another crime, which in this case could be a violation of campaign finance laws. That is a Class E felony and carries a sentence of a minimum of one year and as much as four years. To prove the case, prosecutors would need to show Trump intended to commit a crime.

How did Trump respond?

Trump was caught off guard by the grand jury's decision to indict him, according to a person who spoke directly with him. While the former president was bracing for an indictment last week, he began to believe news reports that a potential indictment was weeks -- or more -- away.

The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the matter and continued his attacks on Bragg and other Democrats following news of the indictment.

"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," the former president said in a statement Thursday. "The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party -- united and strong -- will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

What comes next for Trump?

The former president had first been asked to surrender Friday in New York, his lawyer said, but his defense said more time was needed and he's expected in court on Tuesday.

As for the former president's initial court appearance, it'll look, in some ways, like that of any other defendant, and in others, look very different.

First appearances are usually public proceedings. If an arrest of a defendant is not needed, arrangements are made with them or their lawyers for a voluntary surrender to law enforcement. With their first appearance in court, defendants are usually booked and finger-printed. And if a first appearance is also an arraignment, a plea is expected to be entered.

Trump will have to go through certain processes that any other defendant must go through when a charge has been brought against him. But Trump's status as a former president who is currently running for the White House again will undoubtedly inject additional security and practical concerns around the next steps in his case.

Is this a unique situation?

Yes. This is the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

That alone makes it historic. But Trump is currently a few months into his third White House bid, and his criminal case jolts the 2024 presidential campaign into a new phase, as the former president has vowed to keep running in the face of criminal charges.

What does this mean for him politically?

That's one of many big questions here. So far, a number of congressional Republicans have rallied to Trump's defense, attacking Bragg on Twitter and accusing the district attorney of a political witch hunt.

"Outrageous," tweeted House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of the Republican committee chairmen who has demanded Bragg testify before Congress about the Trump investigation.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, called the indictment "completely unprecedented" and said it is "a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system."

And as part of the response to the indictment, Trump and his team will be rolling out surrogates beginning to hit Democrats, the investigation and Bragg across various forms of media as they work to shape the public narrative, according to sources close to Trump.

Can Trump still run for president even though he's been indicted?

Yes.

CNN's Kara Scannell, John Miller, Jeremy Herb, Kristen Holmes, Tierney Sneed, Z. Byron Wolf, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.