Daviess County Groups Partner for New Website

Davies county is looking to attract new tourists and businesses and they're doing that by working together on a new website.
WeAreDaviessCounty.com is a new website created by The Daviess County Chamber of Commerce, The Daviess County Visitor's Bureau and the Daviess County Economic Development.
Their goal is to showcase the all the diverse people and business that Daviess County has to offer.
The website took about a year to create and was launched this past spring.
Joe Murphy, Executive Director with the Davies County Chamber of Commerce told News 10 that even though each organization has different responsibilities, they all have one end goal in mind.
County wide projects, events and businesses can been seen on the new website by clicking here.