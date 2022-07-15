Daviess County Commons Area Nearing Final Stage of Planning

Beautiful downtown Washington is about to expand.
What is now a parking lot for downtown shoppers could soon look very different. Below is one of the many possible renditions of the new commons area in downtown Washington.
This area to is an area to showcase events music, and other fun activities.
Bryant Niehoff, an Executive Director with the Davies County economic development corporation, says they’re in the final stages of planning and construction could begin as soon as this fall and be completed within a year as long as the project stays on track.
It’s a project that Niehoff told News 10 couldn’t be done without support from the community and various other partners.