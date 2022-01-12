COVID-19 was the leading cause of police officer deaths in 2021 - here's a breakdown of the numbers

A new report shows 2021 was the deadliest year for the country's police officers. The leading cause of death? COVID-19.

The numbers come from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

In 2021, 458 police officers were killed in the line of duty nationwide. That's a 55 percent increase from 2020, where 295 officers died.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers

COVID-19

Of those 458 police officers, 301 died with COVID-19, up from 65 percent in 2020.

The states with the most COVID-19 police officer deaths were California, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and Florida.

According to the report, no police officers in Illinois died from COVID-19, and it lists Indiana as having 1 - 3 police officer deaths.



Gun violence

Sixty-two police officers were shot and killed in 2021. Again, that's an increase from 2020 where 45 officers were killed.

When it comes to shooting deaths of police officers, a majority involved an officer's ambush, resulting in their death. In most cases, the weapon of choice was a handgun.

October was the deadliest month for shooting deaths, with eight officers killed.

Traffic-related deaths

In 2021, 58 officers lost their lives in traffic-related deaths. That number is an increase of 30 percent from 2020.

Last year, the leading cause of death for traffic incidents was when an officer was outside of their car and hit by another vehicle.

While traffic deaths were up in 2021 versus 2020, they remained lower than the average number of deaths for each decade dating back to the 1970s.

The numbers are preliminary, and more deaths could be added as the data is finalized.

You can see the full report below, or at this link.