COVID-19 vigil in Clinton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some capacity. For some, that means mourning the loss of a loved one.
The city of Clinton will have a vigil to honor all who lost their lives to COVID-19. It will be at the Clinton community center on March 31st at 6 p.m. In just vermillion county 74 people lost their lives due to the virus. The Clinton Methodist Church organized the vigil and will have its pastor, Tom, lead the service.
People from all surrounding counties are welcome to attend. The Clinton mayor, Jack Gilfoy, says it is something the city has been wanting to do for quite some time.
"This is a good way to show we do want people to remember these people and the city does care" shares Gilfoy.
The Clinton Community Center is located at 301 S. Main Street in Clinton.