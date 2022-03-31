 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River is expected to
be prolonged by Wednesday's rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon. At points upstream from Riverton, recent rains
will cause a rise back into minor flood stage.  Flooding on the
White River is not expected to impacted to the degree the Wabash
will be by the recent precipitation, keeping the end date on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.1 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

COVID-19 vigil in Clinton

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 Vigil

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some capacity. For some, that means mourning the loss of a loved one.

The city of Clinton will have a vigil to honor all who lost their lives to COVID-19. It will be at the Clinton community center on March 31st at 6 p.m. In just vermillion county 74 people lost their lives due to the virus. The Clinton Methodist Church organized the vigil and will have its pastor, Tom, lead the service.

People from all surrounding counties are welcome to attend. The Clinton mayor, Jack Gilfoy, says it is something the city has been wanting to do for quite some time.

"This is a good way to show we do want people to remember these people and the city does care" shares Gilfoy. 

The Clinton Community Center is located at 301 S. Main Street in Clinton.

