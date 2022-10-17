Covered Bridge Festival: What is your favorite part of the annual event?

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Covered Bridge Festival is still in action this week. The festival is the largest in Indiana.
The area sees upwards of a million people visit over ten days.
What is your favorite part of the Covered Bridge Festival?
We spoke with a family who is regular attendees about their favorite part of the festival.
"Just the atmosphere, the beautiful colors, great time, getting the family together," The Friese and Haslatt families told us. "We've been coming to the Covered Bridge (Festival) several years in a row. We used to camp here, we've been to Mansfield and the Bridgeton area also, and we all just have a good time."
The festival ends on Sunday.