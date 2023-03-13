Court documents reveal more about southern Vigo County shooting Friday night

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about what led up to a Friday night shooting.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Compton. He faces charges of aggravated battery.

That's after two juveniles were shot south of Allendale.

Newly filed court documents revealed why Compton may have been at the address.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the juveniles claimed he and another juvenile were trying to buy marijuana from Compton.

That person says that Compton pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

He says he and Compton got out of the car and fought over the gun.

That's when he says Compton fired.

The prosecutor's office has been granted 72 hours to file formal charges against Compton.

He's currently being held on $50,000 bail.