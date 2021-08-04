National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

While farmers market vendors work hard to bring their best work to the community each week, Ashley Murphy, the owner of "A Little Irish Luck" in Terre Haute, said although life is busy, the relationships she creates with her customers make all of the hard work worth it.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|566466
|10576
|DuPage
|94445
|1321
|Will
|78814
|1043
|Lake
|69715
|1028
|Kane
|60429
|817
|Winnebago
|35016
|525
|Madison
|32987
|537
|St. Clair
|30636
|527
|McHenry
|29857
|299
|Peoria
|23847
|347
|Champaign
|21891
|159
|Sangamon
|20031
|247
|McLean
|19062
|194
|Tazewell
|17629
|309
|Rock Island
|15483
|329
|Kankakee
|14812
|224
|Kendall
|13597
|100
|LaSalle
|13037
|254
|Macon
|11295
|214
|Vermilion
|10383
|154
|DeKalb
|10333
|123
|Adams
|9923
|129
|Williamson
|8452
|138
|Whiteside
|7273
|174
|Boone
|6985
|80
|Ogle
|6333
|84
|Grundy
|6105
|79
|Clinton
|5983
|93
|Coles
|5948
|101
|Knox
|5772
|157
|Jackson
|5613
|65
|Henry
|5183
|70
|Macoupin
|5061
|90
|Franklin
|5019
|79
|Livingston
|4977
|94
|Woodford
|4953
|83
|Stephenson
|4915
|86
|Marion
|4910
|119
|Effingham
|4855
|74
|Jefferson
|4747
|123
|Monroe
|4557
|94
|Randolph
|4393
|87
|Lee
|4249
|54
|Morgan
|4190
|93
|Logan
|4148
|66
|Fulton
|4138
|59
|Christian
|4029
|75
|Montgomery
|3891
|74
|Bureau
|3877
|87
|Perry
|3340
|62
|Iroquois
|3334
|68
|Fayette
|3286
|56
|McDonough
|3128
|51
|Jersey
|2843
|52
|Saline
|2768
|57
|Douglas
|2667
|36
|Union
|2568
|42
|Lawrence
|2470
|27
|Shelby
|2389
|38
|Crawford
|2242
|26
|Bond
|2145
|24
|Cass
|2130
|27
|Carroll
|2064
|37
|Pike
|2061
|53
|Hancock
|1994
|32
|Ford
|1965
|50
|Wayne
|1952
|53
|Clark
|1936
|34
|Warren
|1875
|50
|White
|1867
|26
|Richland
|1859
|40
|Jo Daviess
|1844
|24
|Edgar
|1820
|42
|Washington
|1718
|25
|Moultrie
|1693
|28
|Mason
|1666
|47
|De Witt
|1627
|29
|Clay
|1595
|43
|Johnson
|1594
|16
|Greene
|1580
|34
|Piatt
|1580
|14
|Mercer
|1530
|34
|Wabash
|1524
|12
|Massac
|1474
|41
|Cumberland
|1322
|20
|Menard
|1303
|12
|Jasper
|1171
|18
|Marshall
|1125
|19
|Hamilton
|932
|16
|Schuyler
|828
|7
|Brown
|817
|6
|Pulaski
|752
|8
|Stark
|672
|26
|Edwards
|654
|12
|Calhoun
|548
|2
|Scott
|535
|1
|Henderson
|534
|14
|Gallatin
|524
|4
|Alexander
|499
|11
|Putnam
|495
|3
|Hardin
|407
|12
|Pope
|350
|4
|Unassigned
|58
|2432
|Out of IL
|3
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|106687
|1814
|Lake
|57268
|1031
|Allen
|43500
|701
|Hamilton
|37653
|427
|St. Joseph
|37508
|568
|Elkhart
|29882
|471
|Tippecanoe
|23732
|232
|Vanderburgh
|23634
|405
|Porter
|19690
|327
|Johnson
|19020
|394
|Hendricks
|18271
|323
|Clark
|13730
|199
|Madison
|13719
|348
|Vigo
|12949
|256
|Monroe
|12691
|180
|LaPorte
|12645
|225
|Delaware
|11218
|198
|Howard
|10832
|237
|Kosciusko
|9851
|124
|Hancock
|8855
|150
|Bartholomew
|8343
|157
|Warrick
|8216
|157
|Floyd
|8128
|183
|Grant
|7457
|181
|Boone
|7289
|105
|Wayne
|7273
|201
|Morgan
|6988
|143
|Marshall
|6376
|117
|Dubois
|6327
|118
|Cass
|6130
|112
|Noble
|6073
|91
|Dearborn
|6058
|78
|Henry
|6001
|111
|Jackson
|5209
|77
|Shelby
|5148
|98
|Lawrence
|5020
|128
|Gibson
|4716
|97
|Montgomery
|4647
|92
|Clinton
|4627
|55
|DeKalb
|4614
|85
|Harrison
|4592
|77
|Huntington
|4290
|82
|Whitley
|4210
|45
|Steuben
|4145
|61
|Miami
|4115
|73
|Jasper
|4039
|57
|Knox
|3972
|91
|Putnam
|3887
|62
|Wabash
|3738
|84
|Adams
|3589
|56
|Ripley
|3545
|71
|Jefferson
|3514
|87
|White
|3418
|54
|Daviess
|3110
|100
|Wells
|3059
|81
|Greene
|2984
|85
|Decatur
|2943
|93
|Posey
|2882
|35
|Fayette
|2877
|64
|Scott
|2854
|58
|LaGrange
|2788
|73
|Clay
|2776
|49
|Washington
|2576
|38
|Randolph
|2485
|83
|Jennings
|2433
|49
|Spencer
|2405
|31
|Fountain
|2390
|50
|Starke
|2315
|59
|Owen
|2267
|59
|Sullivan
|2241
|43
|Fulton
|2104
|46
|Jay
|2041
|32
|Carroll
|2006
|23
|Orange
|1944
|56
|Perry
|1931
|39
|Vermillion
|1834
|44
|Rush
|1791
|27
|Tipton
|1743
|48
|Franklin
|1739
|35
|Parke
|1578
|16
|Pike
|1440
|34
|Blackford
|1387
|32
|Pulaski
|1247
|48
|Newton
|1241
|37
|Benton
|1116
|15
|Brown
|1067
|43
|Crawford
|1067
|16
|Martin
|927
|15
|Warren
|887
|15
|Switzerland
|856
|8
|Union
|739
|10
|Ohio
|587
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|429