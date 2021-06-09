Fork in the Road: Who has the best Beef Manhattan in the Wabash Valley? Here's who the team selected

the fork in the road crew has been on the hunt all week for the best beef manhattan. they started out at "the acorn grill" in sullivan.. then your nominations sent them to "micks it up diner" in harmony. and the third and final stop was at "nicole's" in bicknell. the judges said all three stops were great.. but only one could be crowned the fork in the road champion for the best beef manhattan in the wabash valley! ////// ////// hey there, ross and mike here with the fork in the road crew, we are joined here by nicole from nicole's in bicknell indiana home of the best beef manhattan. congratulations. thank you. mike's got a plaque over there, mike why don't you tell us, you have eaten a lot of beef manhattans in your day, tell us what made this one so good. you know i think it came down to everything made from scratch and i think it just came down to that roll, the sweetness of that roll with everything else, the beef, it was just the perfect combination. nicole, would you concur? yeah, it's pretty popular. this is a family business? your sister is here to tell us a little bit about nicoles. we have been for three years, uh....and my family they all help out here. we have got a bunch of workers that have probably been around that long. it's just a great place in the community to eat. well it was a great beef manhattan and we loved it. congratjulations you are the 2021 best beef manhattan champion. you can try the beef manhattan here at nicole's in bicknell on tuesday for luch, and on thrusdays for dinner. so tuesdays for lunch, thursdays for dinner. come see nicole and company , get yourself a great beef manhattan. back to you. ////// back to you. manhattan. great beef yourself a company , get yourself a great beef manhattan. back to you. //////

