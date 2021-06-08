Local vaccine rates falling short of nationwide goal

The hope is to have 70% of US adults with at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th. However, some health officials say the goal is a far reach for both the state and local counties in the area.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|555060
|10379
|DuPage
|92170
|1310
|Will
|76786
|1025
|Lake
|68225
|1008
|Kane
|59306
|799
|Winnebago
|33984
|499
|Madison
|30856
|525
|McHenry
|29134
|293
|St. Clair
|28205
|519
|Peoria
|23422
|335
|Champaign
|21049
|153
|Sangamon
|19032
|237
|McLean
|18514
|186
|Tazewell
|17190
|300
|Rock Island
|15229
|324
|Kankakee
|14480
|214
|Kendall
|13258
|98
|LaSalle
|12737
|248
|Macon
|10960
|209
|DeKalb
|10084
|121
|Vermilion
|9951
|139
|Adams
|8625
|125
|Williamson
|7546
|134
|Whiteside
|7193
|174
|Boone
|6818
|75
|Ogle
|6191
|83
|Grundy
|5972
|76
|Clinton
|5782
|91
|Coles
|5753
|100
|Knox
|5626
|152
|Jackson
|5088
|65
|Henry
|5067
|70
|Livingston
|4890
|90
|Stephenson
|4811
|85
|Woodford
|4805
|82
|Macoupin
|4774
|88
|Effingham
|4756
|72
|Franklin
|4533
|77
|Marion
|4508
|116
|Jefferson
|4412
|121
|Monroe
|4377
|94
|Lee
|4193
|53
|Randolph
|4150
|87
|Fulton
|4043
|59
|Logan
|3960
|62
|Morgan
|3925
|82
|Christian
|3833
|74
|Montgomery
|3786
|74
|Bureau
|3777
|83
|Fayette
|3213
|55
|Perry
|3194
|60
|Iroquois
|3112
|67
|McDonough
|2897
|51
|Jersey
|2709
|52
|Douglas
|2603
|35
|Saline
|2599
|57
|Lawrence
|2410
|25
|Shelby
|2323
|37
|Union
|2272
|40
|Crawford
|2142
|26
|Bond
|2085
|24
|Cass
|2028
|27
|Ford
|1862
|48
|Warren
|1831
|48
|Clark
|1830
|33
|Jo Daviess
|1827
|24
|Pike
|1807
|53
|Wayne
|1802
|53
|Hancock
|1795
|31
|Carroll
|1776
|37
|Richland
|1765
|40
|Edgar
|1756
|40
|White
|1702
|26
|Washington
|1647
|25
|Moultrie
|1626
|28
|De Witt
|1569
|29
|Mason
|1541
|45
|Piatt
|1521
|14
|Clay
|1491
|43
|Mercer
|1488
|34
|Johnson
|1470
|16
|Greene
|1453
|33
|Massac
|1357
|40
|Wabash
|1354
|12
|Cumberland
|1299
|19
|Menard
|1248
|12
|Jasper
|1158
|18
|Marshall
|1082
|19
|Hamilton
|839
|15
|Schuyler
|780
|7
|Brown
|725
|6
|Pulaski
|697
|7
|Stark
|646
|24
|Edwards
|576
|12
|Henderson
|530
|14
|Calhoun
|519
|2
|Scott
|488
|1
|Putnam
|486
|3
|Alexander
|471
|11
|Gallatin
|463
|4
|Hardin
|390
|12
|Pope
|327
|4
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2409
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|102715
|1768
|Lake
|55161
|1002
|Allen
|41533
|688
|St. Joseph
|36870
|562
|Hamilton
|36411
|415
|Elkhart
|29290
|458
|Tippecanoe
|22775
|225
|Vanderburgh
|22515
|398
|Porter
|19255
|323
|Johnson
|18342
|384
|Hendricks
|17535
|316
|Clark
|13162
|193
|Madison
|13089
|343
|Vigo
|12572
|253
|LaPorte
|12355
|219
|Monroe
|12119
|174
|Delaware
|10920
|194
|Howard
|10227
|225
|Kosciusko
|9591
|119
|Hancock
|8526
|144
|Bartholomew
|8146
|156
|Warrick
|7840
|156
|Floyd
|7744
|179
|Grant
|7213
|177
|Wayne
|7142
|201
|Boone
|6897
|103
|Morgan
|6721
|141
|Dubois
|6200
|117
|Marshall
|6196
|116
|Cass
|5978
|108
|Dearborn
|5883
|78
|Henry
|5880
|107
|Noble
|5771
|85
|Jackson
|5070
|74
|Shelby
|4995
|97
|Lawrence
|4706
|121
|Gibson
|4430
|92
|Harrison
|4391
|73
|DeKalb
|4373
|85
|Clinton
|4369
|55
|Montgomery
|4309
|89
|Whitley
|4046
|41
|Huntington
|4011
|81
|Steuben
|3966
|59
|Miami
|3908
|68
|Jasper
|3844
|53
|Knox
|3751
|90
|Putnam
|3707
|60
|Wabash
|3603
|82
|Ripley
|3458
|70
|Adams
|3447
|55
|Jefferson
|3348
|84
|White
|3265
|53
|Daviess
|3015
|99
|Wells
|2943
|81
|Decatur
|2897
|92
|Greene
|2852
|85
|Fayette
|2842
|64
|Posey
|2731
|35
|LaGrange
|2724
|72
|Scott
|2692
|55
|Clay
|2642
|47
|Randolph
|2443
|83
|Washington
|2441
|33
|Jennings
|2343
|49
|Spencer
|2338
|31
|Starke
|2262
|55
|Fountain
|2167
|47
|Sullivan
|2135
|43
|Owen
|2101
|57
|Jay
|2004
|32
|Fulton
|1996
|42
|Carroll
|1931
|20
|Orange
|1876
|55
|Perry
|1862
|37
|Rush
|1752
|26
|Vermillion
|1727
|44
|Franklin
|1700
|35
|Tipton
|1654
|46
|Parke
|1483
|16
|Pike
|1371
|34
|Blackford
|1358
|32
|Pulaski
|1197
|46
|Newton
|1119
|35
|Brown
|1037
|43
|Crawford
|1022
|16
|Benton
|1005
|14
|Martin
|910
|15
|Warren
|830
|15
|Switzerland
|805
|8
|Union
|727
|10
|Ohio
|578
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|418