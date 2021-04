Zentko loses nearly 100 pounds for baseball season

Northview senior Dylan Zentko wanted his final season of high school baseball to be good. He knew he wasn't in good enough shape, so after football season in October he went on a diet. He was very discipline, losing almost 100 pounds. Zentko has gone from 336, to 237. The lighter Zentko is off to a great start this season. He has a 1.8 era on the mound with one no-hitter. At the plate he's batting .420, with two homers and 12 RBI.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 8:07 AM

Posted By: Scott Arnold