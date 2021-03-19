Illinois to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to Include Additional Essential Workers

Higher Education, Religious Leaders, Food and Beverage Workers, Construction, Media and Government Workers to be Eligible for Vaccine Prior to Universal Eligibility on April 12
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|485771
|9544
|DuPage
|79511
|1218
|Will
|66940
|931
|Lake
|61110
|943
|Kane
|51874
|737
|Winnebago
|28714
|448
|Madison
|28666
|484
|St. Clair
|26198
|483
|McHenry
|25061
|269
|Champaign
|18587
|133
|Peoria
|17401
|270
|Sangamon
|16528
|224
|McLean
|15017
|162
|Tazewell
|13944
|242
|Rock Island
|13385
|293
|Kankakee
|12797
|191
|Kendall
|11395
|88
|LaSalle
|11092
|223
|Macon
|9707
|186
|Vermilion
|8770
|120
|DeKalb
|8479
|115
|Adams
|8058
|115
|Williamson
|6971
|124
|Whiteside
|6063
|153
|Boone
|6009
|71
|Clinton
|5633
|89
|Coles
|5345
|93
|Grundy
|5318
|68
|Ogle
|5216
|77
|Knox
|5052
|133
|Jackson
|4663
|62
|Effingham
|4520
|69
|Macoupin
|4446
|80
|Henry
|4404
|58
|Livingston
|4331
|79
|Marion
|4312
|113
|Franklin
|4206
|66
|Stephenson
|4197
|78
|Monroe
|4141
|89
|Jefferson
|4027
|118
|Randolph
|4003
|81
|Woodford
|3811
|60
|Morgan
|3652
|78
|Montgomery
|3571
|71
|Lee
|3513
|45
|Bureau
|3383
|78
|Christian
|3372
|71
|Logan
|3349
|54
|Perry
|3094
|59
|Fayette
|3076
|54
|Fulton
|3046
|48
|Iroquois
|2805
|63
|Jersey
|2521
|48
|Douglas
|2506
|33
|Saline
|2377
|49
|McDonough
|2365
|41
|Lawrence
|2350
|24
|Union
|2218
|39
|Shelby
|2191
|35
|Crawford
|2026
|24
|Bond
|1922
|24
|Cass
|1903
|24
|Pike
|1722
|50
|Clark
|1703
|32
|Wayne
|1695
|49
|Hancock
|1687
|30
|Warren
|1668
|44
|Richland
|1651
|39
|White
|1641
|25
|Jo Daviess
|1631
|22
|Ford
|1628
|46
|Edgar
|1610
|39
|Carroll
|1599
|35
|Washington
|1599
|25
|Moultrie
|1517
|24
|Clay
|1446
|42
|Greene
|1390
|32
|Piatt
|1372
|14
|Johnson
|1364
|12
|Wabash
|1313
|12
|Mason
|1306
|41
|Massac
|1302
|36
|De Witt
|1298
|22
|Mercer
|1297
|33
|Cumberland
|1234
|19
|Jasper
|1115
|17
|Menard
|1073
|8
|Marshall
|879
|15
|Hamilton
|795
|15
|Schuyler
|684
|5
|Brown
|675
|6
|Pulaski
|673
|7
|Stark
|549
|23
|Edwards
|536
|12
|Henderson
|509
|14
|Calhoun
|486
|2
|Alexander
|453
|10
|Scott
|451
|1
|Gallatin
|443
|4
|Putnam
|430
|3
|Hardin
|357
|12
|Pope
|293
|3
|Out of IL
|5
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2265
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|92225
|1683
|Lake
|49269
|906
|Allen
|36852
|658
|Hamilton
|32870
|401
|St. Joseph
|31156
|520
|Elkhart
|25866
|425
|Vanderburgh
|21531
|386
|Tippecanoe
|20517
|210
|Johnson
|16698
|366
|Porter
|16308
|283
|Hendricks
|16127
|304
|Clark
|12254
|183
|Madison
|11925
|329
|Vigo
|11838
|239
|Monroe
|10602
|166
|Delaware
|10001
|181
|LaPorte
|9967
|202
|Howard
|9248
|207
|Kosciusko
|8685
|112
|Bartholomew
|7586
|150
|Hancock
|7558
|135
|Warrick
|7518
|154
|Floyd
|7323
|175
|Wayne
|6714
|196
|Grant
|6533
|162
|Boone
|6269
|96
|Morgan
|6204
|131
|Dubois
|5983
|112
|Cass
|5557
|102
|Dearborn
|5543
|72
|Marshall
|5537
|106
|Henry
|5462
|95
|Noble
|5180
|79
|Jackson
|4692
|67
|Shelby
|4680
|93
|Lawrence
|4223
|116
|Gibson
|4143
|86
|Harrison
|4124
|68
|Clinton
|4011
|53
|Montgomery
|3988
|84
|DeKalb
|3919
|80
|Miami
|3633
|64
|Huntington
|3591
|78
|Knox
|3588
|86
|Whitley
|3582
|39
|Steuben
|3447
|57
|Putnam
|3413
|60
|Wabash
|3366
|77
|Adams
|3299
|50
|Ripley
|3293
|66
|Jasper
|3248
|46
|White
|3009
|54
|Jefferson
|2983
|76
|Daviess
|2869
|96
|Fayette
|2739
|58
|Decatur
|2733
|92
|Wells
|2666
|78
|Greene
|2658
|81
|Posey
|2639
|32
|Scott
|2542
|52
|LaGrange
|2444
|70
|Clay
|2441
|44
|Randolph
|2279
|77
|Spencer
|2230
|30
|Jennings
|2201
|45
|Washington
|2165
|29
|Sullivan
|2048
|41
|Fountain
|2037
|43
|Starke
|1913
|52
|Owen
|1866
|54
|Fulton
|1837
|39
|Jay
|1806
|28
|Carroll
|1784
|19
|Perry
|1754
|36
|Orange
|1724
|52
|Rush
|1667
|24
|Vermillion
|1625
|43
|Franklin
|1614
|35
|Tipton
|1537
|42
|Parke
|1411
|16
|Pike
|1286
|33
|Blackford
|1262
|28
|Pulaski
|1096
|44
|Newton
|982
|33
|Brown
|962
|40
|Crawford
|942
|13
|Benton
|931
|13
|Martin
|809
|14
|Warren
|763
|14
|Switzerland
|758
|8
|Union
|686
|10
|Ohio
|544
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|412