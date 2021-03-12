Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 58

Today will be partly sunny and cooler with temperatures rising slowly to the upper 50's. Mostly cloudy conditions will settle in tonight with lows in the upper 30's and cooler air.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|481101
|9494
|DuPage
|78341
|1208
|Will
|66329
|916
|Lake
|60481
|940
|Kane
|51479
|727
|Winnebago
|28523
|443
|Madison
|28418
|468
|St. Clair
|25936
|479
|McHenry
|24806
|267
|Champaign
|18382
|131
|Peoria
|17124
|267
|Sangamon
|16335
|223
|McLean
|14842
|161
|Tazewell
|13777
|242
|Rock Island
|13271
|289
|Kankakee
|12686
|190
|Kendall
|11267
|88
|LaSalle
|10990
|223
|Macon
|9633
|186
|Vermilion
|8691
|119
|DeKalb
|8412
|115
|Adams
|8047
|115
|Williamson
|6905
|122
|Whiteside
|5988
|150
|Boone
|5966
|71
|Clinton
|5598
|89
|Coles
|5281
|93
|Grundy
|5257
|65
|Ogle
|5129
|76
|Knox
|5029
|133
|Jackson
|4639
|61
|Effingham
|4507
|69
|Macoupin
|4410
|80
|Henry
|4378
|58
|Marion
|4290
|113
|Livingston
|4287
|79
|Franklin
|4177
|66
|Stephenson
|4144
|77
|Monroe
|4105
|89
|Jefferson
|4012
|118
|Randolph
|3992
|80
|Woodford
|3756
|60
|Morgan
|3633
|77
|Montgomery
|3553
|71
|Lee
|3427
|43
|Bureau
|3364
|78
|Christian
|3353
|71
|Logan
|3320
|54
|Perry
|3085
|59
|Fayette
|3069
|54
|Fulton
|2948
|46
|Iroquois
|2799
|62
|Jersey
|2509
|47
|Douglas
|2489
|33
|Saline
|2356
|48
|McDonough
|2345
|40
|Lawrence
|2328
|24
|Union
|2212
|39
|Shelby
|2173
|34
|Crawford
|2016
|24
|Bond
|1920
|24
|Cass
|1898
|23
|Pike
|1710
|50
|Wayne
|1695
|49
|Clark
|1692
|31
|Hancock
|1686
|30
|Warren
|1666
|44
|Richland
|1642
|38
|White
|1629
|25
|Jo Daviess
|1621
|22
|Ford
|1616
|46
|Washington
|1593
|24
|Carroll
|1586
|35
|Edgar
|1580
|39
|Moultrie
|1511
|24
|Clay
|1443
|42
|Greene
|1390
|32
|Johnson
|1357
|12
|Piatt
|1357
|14
|Wabash
|1306
|12
|Massac
|1299
|35
|Mercer
|1295
|33
|Mason
|1294
|41
|De Witt
|1291
|22
|Cumberland
|1218
|18
|Jasper
|1114
|17
|Menard
|1052
|8
|Marshall
|860
|15
|Hamilton
|797
|15
|Schuyler
|683
|5
|Brown
|672
|6
|Pulaski
|672
|6
|Stark
|546
|23
|Edwards
|532
|11
|Henderson
|505
|14
|Calhoun
|484
|2
|Alexander
|453
|10
|Scott
|451
|1
|Gallatin
|443
|4
|Putnam
|426
|3
|Hardin
|350
|12
|Pope
|288
|3
|Out of IL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2259
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|91657
|1669
|Lake
|48912
|897
|Allen
|36375
|650
|Hamilton
|32624
|399
|St. Joseph
|30634
|517
|Elkhart
|25630
|420
|Vanderburgh
|21409
|384
|Tippecanoe
|20362
|205
|Johnson
|16563
|363
|Porter
|16170
|282
|Hendricks
|16011
|303
|Clark
|12132
|182
|Madison
|11849
|326
|Vigo
|11742
|236
|Monroe
|10487
|165
|Delaware
|9939
|180
|LaPorte
|9885
|201
|Howard
|9172
|205
|Kosciusko
|8624
|112
|Bartholomew
|7554
|148
|Hancock
|7502
|135
|Warrick
|7477
|153
|Floyd
|7280
|174
|Wayne
|6685
|192
|Grant
|6490
|161
|Boone
|6226
|91
|Morgan
|6160
|129
|Dubois
|5960
|112
|Dearborn
|5531
|71
|Cass
|5517
|101
|Marshall
|5482
|106
|Henry
|5447
|95
|Noble
|5148
|78
|Jackson
|4667
|67
|Shelby
|4662
|92
|Lawrence
|4208
|115
|Gibson
|4090
|85
|Harrison
|4065
|66
|Clinton
|3995
|53
|Montgomery
|3949
|84
|DeKalb
|3894
|79
|Miami
|3601
|63
|Knox
|3580
|86
|Whitley
|3543
|39
|Huntington
|3532
|78
|Steuben
|3416
|57
|Putnam
|3372
|60
|Wabash
|3345
|76
|Adams
|3286
|50
|Ripley
|3283
|64
|Jasper
|3213
|43
|White
|2997
|53
|Jefferson
|2970
|75
|Daviess
|2867
|96
|Fayette
|2735
|58
|Decatur
|2723
|90
|Greene
|2642
|80
|Posey
|2628
|32
|Wells
|2615
|76
|Scott
|2531
|50
|LaGrange
|2430
|70
|Clay
|2427
|44
|Randolph
|2269
|77
|Spencer
|2206
|30
|Jennings
|2187
|45
|Washington
|2139
|28
|Sullivan
|2043
|40
|Fountain
|2034
|42
|Starke
|1902
|52
|Owen
|1853
|54
|Fulton
|1807
|38
|Jay
|1797
|28
|Carroll
|1774
|19
|Perry
|1746
|36
|Orange
|1716
|51
|Rush
|1658
|23
|Vermillion
|1619
|43
|Franklin
|1607
|35
|Tipton
|1509
|42
|Parke
|1404
|16
|Pike
|1284
|33
|Blackford
|1209
|27
|Pulaski
|1083
|44
|Newton
|970
|33
|Brown
|953
|40
|Crawford
|930
|13
|Benton
|926
|13
|Martin
|804
|14
|Warren
|762
|14
|Switzerland
|756
|8
|Union
|682
|10
|Ohio
|543
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|420