Local charity is looking for volunteers

People are donating their time, money, and food to help those who are less fortunate. However, a local charity still needs your help. Manna From Seven is a charitable group here in Terre Haute made up of seven people. The group provides assistance with food, offers free haircuts, assists with paperwork, and has a laundry service for families in need.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 10:41 AM

Posted By: Scott Arnold