Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 46

Cooler conditions will take over today with temperatures in the mid 40's and a partly sunny sky. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold with lows falling to the upper 20's.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|471685
|9307
|DuPage
|76287
|1189
|Will
|64552
|883
|Lake
|58996
|917
|Kane
|50335
|709
|Winnebago
|28221
|434
|Madison
|27777
|451
|St. Clair
|25223
|463
|McHenry
|24128
|263
|Champaign
|17960
|123
|Peoria
|16812
|260
|Sangamon
|16050
|216
|McLean
|14500
|156
|Tazewell
|13425
|239
|Rock Island
|13011
|285
|Kankakee
|12408
|188
|Kendall
|10948
|84
|LaSalle
|10706
|218
|Macon
|9395
|185
|Vermilion
|8503
|114
|DeKalb
|8209
|111
|Adams
|7980
|113
|Williamson
|6768
|119
|Boone
|5908
|71
|Whiteside
|5897
|146
|Clinton
|5556
|89
|Coles
|5162
|90
|Grundy
|5071
|62
|Knox
|5011
|131
|Ogle
|4980
|73
|Jackson
|4592
|60
|Effingham
|4482
|69
|Macoupin
|4329
|79
|Henry
|4310
|56
|Marion
|4253
|111
|Livingston
|4151
|75
|Franklin
|4134
|65
|Stephenson
|4071
|75
|Monroe
|4038
|81
|Jefferson
|3965
|115
|Randolph
|3956
|77
|Woodford
|3636
|60
|Morgan
|3573
|76
|Montgomery
|3467
|67
|Lee
|3328
|43
|Logan
|3303
|52
|Christian
|3287
|65
|Bureau
|3278
|73
|Fayette
|3063
|52
|Perry
|3027
|57
|Fulton
|2833
|44
|Iroquois
|2764
|60
|Jersey
|2483
|45
|Douglas
|2418
|32
|McDonough
|2310
|40
|Lawrence
|2286
|24
|Saline
|2281
|47
|Union
|2184
|36
|Shelby
|2122
|34
|Crawford
|2000
|21
|Bond
|1897
|24
|Cass
|1877
|22
|Pike
|1683
|49
|Clark
|1675
|29
|Hancock
|1667
|29
|Warren
|1663
|43
|Wayne
|1663
|48
|Richland
|1633
|38
|Jo Daviess
|1602
|22
|White
|1599
|25
|Washington
|1574
|23
|Carroll
|1566
|34
|Ford
|1566
|45
|Edgar
|1540
|37
|Moultrie
|1486
|22
|Clay
|1425
|41
|Greene
|1376
|31
|Johnson
|1345
|12
|Piatt
|1312
|14
|Wabash
|1297
|12
|De Witt
|1275
|22
|Mercer
|1275
|32
|Mason
|1273
|41
|Massac
|1253
|32
|Cumberland
|1183
|18
|Jasper
|1105
|17
|Menard
|1031
|8
|Marshall
|832
|14
|Hamilton
|783
|15
|Schuyler
|676
|5
|Pulaski
|670
|5
|Brown
|659
|6
|Stark
|535
|22
|Edwards
|522
|10
|Henderson
|497
|14
|Calhoun
|478
|2
|Scott
|448
|1
|Alexander
|444
|8
|Gallatin
|436
|4
|Putnam
|410
|3
|Hardin
|344
|12
|Pope
|280
|3
|Out of IL
|7
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2201
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|90222
|1628
|Lake
|48163
|871
|Allen
|35614
|632
|Hamilton
|31884
|394
|St. Joseph
|29615
|510
|Elkhart
|25291
|412
|Vanderburgh
|21148
|377
|Tippecanoe
|19815
|197
|Johnson
|16262
|353
|Porter
|15867
|268
|Hendricks
|15744
|297
|Clark
|11860
|179
|Madison
|11688
|315
|Vigo
|11520
|228
|Monroe
|10267
|158
|Delaware
|9800
|178
|LaPorte
|9725
|194
|Howard
|9024
|194
|Kosciusko
|8519
|107
|Bartholomew
|7394
|147
|Warrick
|7380
|147
|Hancock
|7379
|128
|Floyd
|7149
|165
|Wayne
|6597
|189
|Grant
|6406
|157
|Morgan
|6044
|124
|Boone
|6041
|88
|Dubois
|5876
|111
|Dearborn
|5412
|66
|Henry
|5398
|92
|Marshall
|5397
|104
|Cass
|5389
|99
|Noble
|5075
|75
|Jackson
|4626
|63
|Shelby
|4588
|90
|Lawrence
|4161
|111
|Gibson
|4005
|81
|Harrison
|3959
|60
|Clinton
|3933
|53
|DeKalb
|3828
|78
|Montgomery
|3828
|83
|Miami
|3551
|63
|Knox
|3544
|84
|Whitley
|3472
|35
|Huntington
|3392
|76
|Steuben
|3363
|55
|Wabash
|3295
|75
|Putnam
|3265
|59
|Ripley
|3252
|61
|Adams
|3207
|49
|Jasper
|3136
|43
|White
|2956
|51
|Jefferson
|2932
|70
|Daviess
|2844
|96
|Fayette
|2705
|55
|Decatur
|2696
|88
|Greene
|2602
|78
|Posey
|2600
|31
|Wells
|2560
|74
|Scott
|2489
|47
|LaGrange
|2402
|70
|Clay
|2394
|44
|Randolph
|2250
|76
|Spencer
|2161
|30
|Jennings
|2140
|44
|Washington
|2087
|27
|Sullivan
|2022
|39
|Fountain
|2006
|41
|Starke
|1864
|50
|Owen
|1816
|52
|Fulton
|1774
|37
|Jay
|1773
|28
|Carroll
|1757
|18
|Perry
|1726
|35
|Orange
|1704
|50
|Rush
|1642
|22
|Vermillion
|1590
|40
|Franklin
|1584
|35
|Tipton
|1456
|41
|Parke
|1384
|15
|Pike
|1272
|32
|Blackford
|1203
|27
|Pulaski
|1062
|43
|Newton
|964
|31
|Brown
|948
|39
|Benton
|912
|13
|Crawford
|901
|13
|Martin
|800
|14
|Switzerland
|752
|7
|Warren
|747
|12
|Union
|668
|10
|Ohio
|528
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|428