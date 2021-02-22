Health departments had to reschedule vaccination appointments due to weather

Bad weather here in the Wabash Valley led to canceled COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Many counties here in the Wabash Valley had to close vaccine clinics for one or even two days due to the snow. That includes the Vigo County and the Greene County COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|469935
|9254
|DuPage
|75826
|1183
|Will
|64251
|882
|Lake
|58711
|914
|Kane
|50134
|706
|Winnebago
|28157
|430
|Madison
|27664
|449
|St. Clair
|25097
|463
|McHenry
|24003
|261
|Champaign
|17848
|123
|Peoria
|16733
|259
|Sangamon
|15960
|216
|McLean
|14438
|156
|Tazewell
|13345
|239
|Rock Island
|12969
|285
|Kankakee
|12341
|188
|Kendall
|10906
|83
|LaSalle
|10648
|215
|Macon
|9379
|185
|Vermilion
|8467
|114
|DeKalb
|8153
|111
|Adams
|7952
|113
|Williamson
|6748
|119
|Boone
|5897
|71
|Whiteside
|5865
|146
|Clinton
|5544
|89
|Coles
|5140
|90
|Grundy
|5039
|62
|Knox
|4991
|125
|Ogle
|4954
|73
|Jackson
|4573
|60
|Effingham
|4477
|69
|Macoupin
|4314
|78
|Henry
|4296
|56
|Marion
|4244
|110
|Livingston
|4127
|74
|Franklin
|4118
|65
|Stephenson
|4047
|73
|Monroe
|4025
|80
|Randolph
|3949
|77
|Jefferson
|3944
|115
|Woodford
|3620
|60
|Morgan
|3562
|76
|Montgomery
|3448
|67
|Lee
|3300
|43
|Logan
|3294
|52
|Christian
|3275
|62
|Bureau
|3266
|73
|Fayette
|3059
|52
|Perry
|3017
|57
|Fulton
|2821
|44
|Iroquois
|2765
|60
|Jersey
|2473
|45
|Douglas
|2393
|32
|McDonough
|2303
|40
|Lawrence
|2278
|24
|Saline
|2265
|46
|Union
|2182
|34
|Shelby
|2114
|34
|Crawford
|1995
|21
|Bond
|1888
|24
|Cass
|1873
|22
|Pike
|1675
|49
|Clark
|1667
|29
|Hancock
|1662
|29
|Wayne
|1662
|48
|Warren
|1661
|43
|Richland
|1632
|38
|Jo Daviess
|1593
|22
|White
|1593
|25
|Washington
|1570
|23
|Carroll
|1560
|34
|Ford
|1553
|44
|Edgar
|1535
|37
|Moultrie
|1482
|22
|Clay
|1421
|41
|Greene
|1375
|31
|Johnson
|1336
|11
|Piatt
|1301
|14
|Wabash
|1295
|12
|De Witt
|1271
|22
|Mason
|1270
|41
|Mercer
|1270
|32
|Massac
|1245
|32
|Cumberland
|1181
|18
|Jasper
|1102
|17
|Menard
|1028
|8
|Marshall
|831
|14
|Hamilton
|783
|15
|Schuyler
|675
|5
|Pulaski
|668
|5
|Brown
|657
|6
|Stark
|535
|22
|Edwards
|523
|10
|Henderson
|493
|8
|Calhoun
|473
|2
|Scott
|446
|1
|Alexander
|442
|8
|Gallatin
|433
|4
|Putnam
|409
|3
|Hardin
|342
|12
|Pope
|279
|3
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|2197
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|89923
|1619
|Lake
|48028
|859
|Allen
|35439
|630
|Hamilton
|31754
|388
|St. Joseph
|29424
|507
|Elkhart
|25229
|411
|Vanderburgh
|21067
|371
|Tippecanoe
|19701
|196
|Johnson
|16220
|348
|Porter
|15808
|264
|Hendricks
|15679
|294
|Clark
|11806
|179
|Madison
|11657
|311
|Vigo
|11476
|227
|Monroe
|10194
|157
|Delaware
|9781
|178
|LaPorte
|9707
|194
|Howard
|9003
|191
|Kosciusko
|8503
|107
|Warrick
|7357
|144
|Hancock
|7348
|127
|Bartholomew
|7339
|147
|Floyd
|7129
|163
|Wayne
|6579
|187
|Grant
|6388
|155
|Boone
|6021
|88
|Morgan
|6021
|124
|Dubois
|5859
|106
|Henry
|5384
|91
|Dearborn
|5382
|65
|Marshall
|5380
|104
|Cass
|5343
|99
|Noble
|5053
|75
|Jackson
|4614
|62
|Shelby
|4573
|90
|Lawrence
|4147
|111
|Gibson
|3995
|81
|Harrison
|3945
|60
|Clinton
|3917
|52
|DeKalb
|3811
|77
|Montgomery
|3799
|83
|Knox
|3543
|84
|Miami
|3534
|61
|Whitley
|3451
|35
|Huntington
|3368
|76
|Steuben
|3349
|55
|Wabash
|3276
|75
|Ripley
|3249
|60
|Putnam
|3245
|58
|Adams
|3192
|49
|Jasper
|3123
|42
|White
|2941
|51
|Jefferson
|2918
|70
|Daviess
|2840
|95
|Fayette
|2698
|55
|Decatur
|2692
|88
|Posey
|2593
|31
|Greene
|2592
|78
|Wells
|2544
|74
|Scott
|2475
|46
|LaGrange
|2399
|70
|Clay
|2382
|43
|Randolph
|2249
|75
|Spencer
|2156
|30
|Jennings
|2131
|44
|Washington
|2070
|27
|Sullivan
|2018
|38
|Fountain
|2000
|40
|Starke
|1857
|50
|Owen
|1815
|52
|Jay
|1771
|28
|Fulton
|1761
|38
|Carroll
|1751
|18
|Perry
|1720
|35
|Orange
|1705
|50
|Rush
|1635
|22
|Franklin
|1583
|35
|Vermillion
|1580
|40
|Tipton
|1453
|41
|Parke
|1377
|15
|Pike
|1271
|32
|Blackford
|1200
|27
|Pulaski
|1053
|42
|Newton
|964
|31
|Brown
|942
|39
|Benton
|909
|13
|Crawford
|898
|13
|Martin
|798
|14
|Switzerland
|750
|7
|Warren
|744
|12
|Union
|668
|10
|Ohio
|525
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|425