Friday Night: Snow continues, cold. Low: 29

Tonight will be cold with lows in the 20's. Tomorrow light rain showers mixed with snowfall will be possible again in the afternoon with temperatures continuing to be in the mid to upper 30's.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|426658
|8889
|DuPage
|67651
|1129
|Will
|57104
|856
|Lake
|52264
|874
|Kane
|45073
|662
|Winnebago
|25854
|404
|Madison
|23664
|449
|St. Clair
|21597
|410
|McHenry
|21132
|238
|Champaign
|15148
|91
|Peoria
|14655
|231
|Sangamon
|14227
|232
|McLean
|12931
|152
|Rock Island
|11688
|301
|Tazewell
|11687
|238
|Kankakee
|11315
|175
|Kendall
|9456
|76
|LaSalle
|9212
|247
|Macon
|8639
|178
|DeKalb
|7281
|89
|Vermilion
|7265
|107
|Adams
|7220
|108
|Williamson
|6056
|113
|Boone
|5470
|77
|Whiteside
|5172
|172
|Clinton
|4910
|83
|Coles
|4644
|78
|Ogle
|4535
|70
|Knox
|4507
|139
|Grundy
|4261
|54
|Effingham
|4258
|67
|Jackson
|4067
|67
|Henry
|3958
|75
|Marion
|3896
|111
|Franklin
|3762
|66
|Macoupin
|3739
|92
|Randolph
|3644
|64
|Livingston
|3524
|66
|Monroe
|3495
|67
|Stephenson
|3467
|74
|Jefferson
|3329
|100
|Morgan
|3203
|88
|Woodford
|3094
|64
|Logan
|3028
|56
|Lee
|2996
|72
|Bureau
|2966
|82
|Montgomery
|2943
|38
|Christian
|2923
|71
|Fayette
|2864
|53
|Perry
|2591
|60
|Iroquois
|2545
|54
|Fulton
|2512
|48
|Jersey
|2158
|52
|Lawrence
|2138
|29
|McDonough
|2105
|50
|Saline
|1985
|52
|Douglas
|1982
|33
|Union
|1946
|32
|Shelby
|1943
|34
|Crawford
|1727
|34
|Cass
|1722
|31
|Bond
|1715
|23
|Warren
|1572
|43
|Pike
|1520
|45
|Richland
|1503
|43
|Wayne
|1480
|43
|Jo Daviess
|1467
|24
|Hancock
|1455
|32
|Clark
|1434
|26
|Washington
|1423
|25
|Edgar
|1420
|50
|Carroll
|1415
|32
|Ford
|1358
|49
|Moultrie
|1345
|28
|White
|1299
|29
|Clay
|1298
|38
|Greene
|1242
|42
|Johnson
|1200
|15
|Mercer
|1157
|28
|Wabash
|1157
|14
|Piatt
|1152
|15
|Mason
|1150
|40
|De Witt
|1112
|26
|Cumberland
|1059
|27
|Jasper
|1015
|15
|Massac
|999
|30
|Menard
|848
|10
|Hamilton
|705
|15
|Marshall
|644
|13
|Schuyler
|605
|15
|Brown
|598
|11
|Pulaski
|595
|3
|Stark
|490
|20
|Edwards
|456
|8
|Henderson
|439
|16
|Calhoun
|430
|4
|Gallatin
|378
|4
|Alexander
|376
|7
|Scott
|366
|1
|Putnam
|345
|1
|Hardin
|298
|8
|Pope
|237
|2
|Unassigned
|105
|0
|Out of IL
|34
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|79882
|1282
|Lake
|43601
|664
|Allen
|31380
|537
|Hamilton
|27675
|303
|St. Joseph
|26409
|369
|Elkhart
|23873
|336
|Vanderburgh
|18192
|211
|Tippecanoe
|16999
|116
|Porter
|14183
|158
|Johnson
|14120
|277
|Hendricks
|13560
|236
|Madison
|10312
|209
|Vigo
|10297
|171
|Clark
|9952
|128
|Monroe
|8933
|105
|Delaware
|8638
|129
|LaPorte
|8589
|153
|Kosciusko
|7773
|75
|Howard
|7712
|136
|Warrick
|6249
|90
|Hancock
|6219
|95
|Bartholomew
|6160
|94
|Floyd
|5971
|105
|Wayne
|5811
|155
|Grant
|5716
|108
|Dubois
|5335
|70
|Boone
|5231
|67
|Morgan
|5014
|85
|Marshall
|4870
|84
|Henry
|4832
|62
|Cass
|4649
|59
|Noble
|4539
|56
|Dearborn
|4433
|43
|Jackson
|4101
|45
|Shelby
|3943
|76
|Lawrence
|3741
|72
|Clinton
|3598
|38
|Gibson
|3485
|56
|DeKalb
|3330
|63
|Montgomery
|3291
|50
|Knox
|3233
|39
|Harrison
|3172
|42
|Miami
|3050
|43
|Steuben
|3007
|40
|Adams
|2916
|35
|Ripley
|2871
|45
|Wabash
|2863
|45
|Whitley
|2863
|24
|Huntington
|2787
|57
|Putnam
|2780
|46
|Jasper
|2749
|33
|White
|2620
|38
|Daviess
|2556
|71
|Jefferson
|2427
|38
|Fayette
|2392
|48
|Decatur
|2373
|82
|Greene
|2292
|59
|Posey
|2256
|26
|Wells
|2251
|46
|LaGrange
|2220
|61
|Scott
|2128
|37
|Clay
|2124
|32
|Randolph
|2049
|40
|Jennings
|1886
|35
|Sullivan
|1858
|31
|Spencer
|1769
|17
|Fountain
|1751
|25
|Washington
|1702
|16
|Starke
|1692
|41
|Jay
|1605
|21
|Fulton
|1568
|29
|Owen
|1555
|36
|Carroll
|1501
|15
|Orange
|1463
|33
|Rush
|1456
|18
|Vermillion
|1416
|33
|Perry
|1413
|27
|Franklin
|1393
|33
|Parke
|1271
|8
|Tipton
|1262
|32
|Pike
|1113
|25
|Blackford
|1051
|22
|Pulaski
|936
|36
|Newton
|878
|20
|Brown
|844
|28
|Benton
|830
|10
|Crawford
|722
|9
|Martin
|680
|13
|Warren
|642
|7
|Switzerland
|603
|5
|Union
|603
|3
|Ohio
|454
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|372