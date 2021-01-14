Police Reform Bill heads to Illinois Governor Pritzker’s desk; Clark County Sheriff Reacts

The Illinois House has passed a controversial police reform bill that now heads to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk to be signed into law. The bill passed the House with a 60-50 vote after being approved by the Senate.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|424217
|8870
|DuPage
|67271
|1122
|Will
|56766
|851
|Lake
|51944
|872
|Kane
|44812
|660
|Winnebago
|25726
|403
|Madison
|23450
|445
|St. Clair
|21420
|405
|McHenry
|20995
|235
|Champaign
|15044
|93
|Peoria
|14518
|229
|Sangamon
|14139
|229
|McLean
|12839
|149
|Rock Island
|11636
|298
|Tazewell
|11599
|234
|Kankakee
|11271
|174
|Kendall
|9373
|76
|LaSalle
|9113
|245
|Macon
|8567
|177
|DeKalb
|7229
|89
|Vermilion
|7213
|106
|Adams
|7174
|100
|Williamson
|6008
|113
|Boone
|5442
|77
|Whiteside
|5133
|172
|Clinton
|4885
|82
|Coles
|4624
|78
|Ogle
|4520
|68
|Knox
|4454
|138
|Grundy
|4234
|54
|Effingham
|4227
|65
|Jackson
|4030
|67
|Henry
|3940
|74
|Marion
|3886
|111
|Franklin
|3732
|65
|Macoupin
|3704
|92
|Randolph
|3618
|64
|Livingston
|3481
|65
|Monroe
|3468
|66
|Stephenson
|3441
|74
|Jefferson
|3303
|99
|Morgan
|3189
|88
|Woodford
|3073
|64
|Logan
|3006
|56
|Bureau
|2960
|78
|Lee
|2942
|71
|Montgomery
|2899
|38
|Christian
|2896
|71
|Fayette
|2857
|53
|Iroquois
|2529
|54
|Perry
|2526
|60
|Fulton
|2499
|47
|Jersey
|2137
|52
|Lawrence
|2131
|29
|McDonough
|2090
|50
|Douglas
|1978
|32
|Saline
|1970
|52
|Shelby
|1931
|34
|Union
|1919
|32
|Cass
|1719
|31
|Crawford
|1719
|32
|Bond
|1702
|22
|Warren
|1569
|42
|Pike
|1514
|44
|Richland
|1495
|41
|Wayne
|1471
|43
|Jo Daviess
|1459
|24
|Hancock
|1449
|32
|Edgar
|1418
|49
|Clark
|1414
|25
|Washington
|1412
|25
|Carroll
|1407
|32
|Ford
|1348
|47
|Moultrie
|1339
|28
|Clay
|1296
|37
|White
|1292
|29
|Greene
|1229
|42
|Johnson
|1189
|15
|Mercer
|1153
|27
|Wabash
|1148
|14
|Piatt
|1146
|14
|Mason
|1143
|40
|De Witt
|1097
|25
|Cumberland
|1051
|27
|Jasper
|1010
|15
|Massac
|988
|30
|Menard
|834
|10
|Hamilton
|697
|15
|Marshall
|637
|13
|Schuyler
|597
|15
|Pulaski
|592
|3
|Brown
|590
|11
|Stark
|490
|20
|Edwards
|452
|8
|Henderson
|434
|16
|Calhoun
|423
|4
|Gallatin
|376
|4
|Alexander
|373
|7
|Scott
|362
|1
|Putnam
|343
|1
|Hardin
|296
|8
|Pope
|233
|2
|Unassigned
|112
|0
|Out of IL
|34
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|79354
|1271
|Lake
|43365
|662
|Allen
|31185
|535
|Hamilton
|27426
|302
|St. Joseph
|26227
|368
|Elkhart
|23785
|335
|Vanderburgh
|18033
|210
|Tippecanoe
|16890
|115
|Porter
|14082
|157
|Johnson
|13989
|276
|Hendricks
|13370
|235
|Madison
|10256
|207
|Vigo
|10238
|170
|Clark
|9864
|126
|Monroe
|8861
|103
|Delaware
|8559
|129
|LaPorte
|8471
|152
|Kosciusko
|7727
|75
|Howard
|7634
|135
|Warrick
|6165
|90
|Hancock
|6150
|94
|Bartholomew
|6122
|94
|Floyd
|5898
|105
|Wayne
|5766
|154
|Grant
|5659
|108
|Dubois
|5286
|70
|Boone
|5203
|67
|Morgan
|4973
|85
|Marshall
|4848
|84
|Henry
|4801
|62
|Cass
|4627
|59
|Noble
|4520
|56
|Dearborn
|4389
|43
|Jackson
|4074
|45
|Shelby
|3912
|76
|Lawrence
|3716
|71
|Clinton
|3575
|38
|Gibson
|3454
|56
|DeKalb
|3307
|63
|Montgomery
|3249
|50
|Knox
|3180
|39
|Harrison
|3135
|42
|Miami
|3010
|43
|Steuben
|2988
|40
|Adams
|2902
|35
|Ripley
|2845
|45
|Wabash
|2844
|45
|Whitley
|2835
|24
|Huntington
|2760
|57
|Putnam
|2756
|46
|Jasper
|2732
|33
|White
|2606
|38
|Daviess
|2528
|70
|Jefferson
|2406
|38
|Fayette
|2375
|48
|Decatur
|2350
|81
|Greene
|2266
|58
|Posey
|2238
|26
|Wells
|2235
|46
|LaGrange
|2214
|61
|Scott
|2111
|37
|Clay
|2105
|32
|Randolph
|2036
|40
|Jennings
|1871
|35
|Sullivan
|1846
|31
|Spencer
|1757
|17
|Fountain
|1734
|25
|Washington
|1688
|16
|Starke
|1685
|41
|Jay
|1599
|21
|Fulton
|1561
|29
|Owen
|1544
|34
|Carroll
|1494
|15
|Orange
|1448
|33
|Rush
|1432
|18
|Vermillion
|1407
|33
|Perry
|1397
|27
|Franklin
|1386
|33
|Parke
|1264
|8
|Tipton
|1256
|32
|Pike
|1086
|25
|Blackford
|1046
|22
|Pulaski
|931
|36
|Newton
|876
|20
|Brown
|843
|28
|Benton
|825
|10
|Crawford
|711
|9
|Martin
|680
|13
|Warren
|641
|7
|Union
|600
|3
|Switzerland
|595
|5
|Ohio
|449
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|373