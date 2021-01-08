Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 36

Another cloudy day will take over the Wabash Valley with highs in the mid 30's. Tonight will be cloudy and cold with lows falling to the mid 20's with more cloud cover.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|410005
|8630
|DuPage
|64755
|1092
|Will
|54678
|815
|Lake
|50213
|847
|Kane
|43351
|638
|Winnebago
|24962
|390
|Madison
|22258
|423
|St. Clair
|20347
|382
|McHenry
|20118
|230
|Champaign
|14537
|91
|Peoria
|13910
|215
|Sangamon
|13767
|216
|McLean
|12285
|137
|Rock Island
|11345
|279
|Tazewell
|11100
|222
|Kankakee
|10981
|168
|Kendall
|8929
|76
|LaSalle
|8763
|237
|Macon
|8285
|175
|DeKalb
|6967
|84
|Adams
|6915
|94
|Vermilion
|6863
|94
|Williamson
|5725
|109
|Boone
|5285
|74
|Whiteside
|5009
|168
|Clinton
|4695
|81
|Coles
|4494
|76
|Ogle
|4349
|66
|Knox
|4207
|133
|Effingham
|4099
|62
|Grundy
|4075
|54
|Jackson
|3835
|66
|Henry
|3830
|71
|Marion
|3702
|109
|Franklin
|3589
|63
|Randolph
|3464
|58
|Macoupin
|3454
|90
|Stephenson
|3344
|69
|Monroe
|3311
|61
|Livingston
|3280
|62
|Morgan
|3111
|82
|Jefferson
|3094
|93
|Woodford
|2978
|61
|Bureau
|2917
|75
|Logan
|2878
|53
|Lee
|2843
|69
|Fayette
|2777
|51
|Christian
|2763
|69
|Montgomery
|2477
|28
|Iroquois
|2459
|52
|Fulton
|2454
|38
|Perry
|2409
|58
|Jersey
|2068
|47
|McDonough
|2043
|48
|Lawrence
|2039
|29
|Douglas
|1926
|32
|Saline
|1902
|46
|Shelby
|1864
|34
|Union
|1836
|32
|Cass
|1666
|31
|Crawford
|1660
|32
|Bond
|1632
|19
|Warren
|1536
|42
|Pike
|1471
|42
|Richland
|1420
|39
|Jo Daviess
|1412
|24
|Wayne
|1411
|42
|Hancock
|1401
|32
|Edgar
|1385
|48
|Carroll
|1366
|32
|Clark
|1334
|24
|Washington
|1323
|24
|Ford
|1308
|45
|Moultrie
|1300
|26
|Clay
|1268
|37
|White
|1205
|29
|Greene
|1181
|41
|Johnson
|1112
|15
|Wabash
|1112
|14
|Mercer
|1104
|25
|Mason
|1099
|39
|Piatt
|1099
|13
|De Witt
|1010
|25
|Cumberland
|1004
|26
|Jasper
|970
|15
|Massac
|950
|28
|Menard
|778
|9
|Hamilton
|639
|11
|Marshall
|610
|12
|Pulaski
|581
|3
|Schuyler
|573
|14
|Brown
|479
|11
|Stark
|479
|20
|Edwards
|434
|7
|Henderson
|417
|15
|Calhoun
|400
|4
|Gallatin
|365
|4
|Alexander
|360
|7
|Scott
|343
|1
|Putnam
|333
|1
|Hardin
|243
|8
|Pope
|218
|1
|Unassigned
|109
|0
|Out of IL
|26
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|75500
|1218
|Lake
|41833
|637
|Allen
|29663
|513
|Hamilton
|25843
|291
|St. Joseph
|25331
|357
|Elkhart
|23309
|331
|Vanderburgh
|16989
|207
|Tippecanoe
|16047
|105
|Porter
|13487
|151
|Johnson
|13170
|255
|Hendricks
|12539
|227
|Vigo
|9883
|165
|Madison
|9670
|196
|Clark
|9231
|119
|Monroe
|8446
|101
|Delaware
|8150
|127
|LaPorte
|8004
|145
|Kosciusko
|7263
|74
|Howard
|7213
|130
|Bartholomew
|5801
|89
|Hancock
|5777
|88
|Warrick
|5772
|89
|Wayne
|5534
|148
|Floyd
|5524
|102
|Grant
|5374
|103
|Dubois
|5022
|65
|Boone
|4913
|65
|Marshall
|4699
|83
|Morgan
|4640
|82
|Henry
|4582
|60
|Cass
|4429
|55
|Noble
|4327
|56
|Dearborn
|4111
|41
|Jackson
|3940
|45
|Shelby
|3692
|75
|Lawrence
|3544
|65
|Clinton
|3434
|35
|Gibson
|3256
|55
|DeKalb
|3192
|60
|Montgomery
|3049
|50
|Knox
|3045
|39
|Harrison
|2930
|39
|Miami
|2884
|40
|Steuben
|2855
|36
|Adams
|2773
|34
|Wabash
|2718
|44
|Ripley
|2680
|43
|Whitley
|2653
|23
|Huntington
|2634
|52
|Putnam
|2613
|41
|Jasper
|2605
|32
|White
|2496
|37
|Daviess
|2425
|70
|Fayette
|2302
|44
|Jefferson
|2296
|38
|Decatur
|2257
|78
|LaGrange
|2118
|59
|Greene
|2115
|58
|Posey
|2101
|26
|Wells
|2074
|45
|Scott
|2016
|37
|Clay
|1996
|32
|Randolph
|1944
|37
|Jennings
|1775
|34
|Sullivan
|1772
|30
|Spencer
|1648
|14
|Fountain
|1632
|25
|Starke
|1619
|41
|Washington
|1572
|16
|Jay
|1549
|21
|Fulton
|1484
|28
|Owen
|1465
|33
|Carroll
|1434
|15
|Orange
|1359
|33
|Vermillion
|1356
|32
|Rush
|1348
|15
|Franklin
|1318
|30
|Perry
|1296
|24
|Parke
|1222
|8
|Tipton
|1180
|31
|Pike
|1021
|25
|Blackford
|985
|22
|Pulaski
|890
|34
|Newton
|853
|18
|Brown
|790
|27
|Benton
|786
|9
|Crawford
|658
|9
|Martin
|648
|13
|Warren
|598
|7
|Union
|554
|2
|Switzerland
|548
|5
|Ohio
|426
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|371