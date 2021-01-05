Local Mayor looks ahead to the New Year

As 2020 comes to an end we are all ready for a clean slate in 2021. One local mayor takes a look back and has optimism for the future.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|401457
|8483
|DuPage
|63396
|1062
|Will
|53443
|792
|Lake
|49151
|829
|Kane
|42355
|621
|Winnebago
|24510
|378
|Madison
|21688
|402
|St. Clair
|19746
|361
|McHenry
|19653
|222
|Champaign
|14161
|90
|Peoria
|13564
|209
|Sangamon
|13515
|206
|McLean
|11951
|125
|Rock Island
|11162
|264
|Kankakee
|10797
|164
|Tazewell
|10780
|208
|Kendall
|8679
|75
|LaSalle
|8536
|230
|Macon
|8091
|171
|DeKalb
|6814
|83
|Adams
|6688
|83
|Vermilion
|6640
|91
|Williamson
|5519
|107
|Boone
|5183
|72
|Whiteside
|4919
|163
|Clinton
|4573
|80
|Coles
|4389
|74
|Ogle
|4220
|66
|Knox
|4139
|128
|Effingham
|3977
|60
|Grundy
|3969
|48
|Henry
|3736
|66
|Jackson
|3727
|62
|Marion
|3611
|104
|Franklin
|3488
|59
|Randolph
|3390
|49
|Macoupin
|3357
|82
|Stephenson
|3296
|67
|Monroe
|3228
|61
|Livingston
|3201
|60
|Morgan
|3049
|82
|Jefferson
|3008
|87
|Woodford
|2887
|59
|Bureau
|2849
|72
|Logan
|2778
|53
|Lee
|2750
|64
|Fayette
|2697
|50
|Christian
|2682
|67
|Fulton
|2396
|33
|Iroquois
|2375
|51
|Perry
|2330
|53
|Montgomery
|2328
|26
|Jersey
|2032
|43
|McDonough
|2013
|47
|Lawrence
|2001
|27
|Douglas
|1883
|29
|Saline
|1831
|42
|Shelby
|1809
|34
|Union
|1751
|31
|Cass
|1607
|30
|Crawford
|1594
|30
|Bond
|1567
|17
|Warren
|1525
|40
|Pike
|1425
|42
|Jo Daviess
|1394
|24
|Richland
|1375
|39
|Wayne
|1365
|42
|Edgar
|1358
|43
|Carroll
|1348
|31
|Hancock
|1346
|30
|Moultrie
|1282
|26
|Washington
|1271
|24
|Clark
|1262
|24
|Ford
|1261
|42
|Clay
|1238
|36
|White
|1162
|29
|Greene
|1151
|41
|Mercer
|1082
|25
|Wabash
|1071
|13
|Piatt
|1065
|10
|Mason
|1053
|39
|Johnson
|1032
|15
|Cumberland
|960
|24
|De Witt
|953
|25
|Jasper
|918
|15
|Massac
|912
|28
|Menard
|752
|8
|Hamilton
|615
|10
|Marshall
|598
|11
|Pulaski
|566
|3
|Schuyler
|560
|14
|Stark
|469
|20
|Brown
|460
|11
|Edwards
|411
|6
|Henderson
|404
|13
|Calhoun
|395
|4
|Alexander
|347
|7
|Gallatin
|347
|4
|Scott
|335
|1
|Putnam
|326
|1
|Hardin
|225
|7
|Pope
|205
|1
|Unassigned
|123
|0
|Out of IL
|17
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|73149
|1172
|Lake
|40959
|614
|Allen
|28906
|495
|Hamilton
|24923
|287
|St. Joseph
|24829
|351
|Elkhart
|23016
|319
|Vanderburgh
|16258
|204
|Tippecanoe
|15514
|97
|Porter
|13197
|147
|Johnson
|12673
|246
|Hendricks
|12063
|221
|Vigo
|9609
|160
|Madison
|9306
|185
|Clark
|8872
|113
|Monroe
|8218
|98
|LaPorte
|7832
|139
|Delaware
|7826
|125
|Kosciusko
|7040
|70
|Howard
|6873
|123
|Bartholomew
|5657
|89
|Warrick
|5496
|87
|Hancock
|5462
|84
|Wayne
|5371
|147
|Floyd
|5343
|99
|Grant
|5163
|101
|Dubois
|4873
|61
|Boone
|4731
|63
|Marshall
|4621
|81
|Morgan
|4497
|79
|Henry
|4398
|56
|Cass
|4329
|43
|Noble
|4189
|55
|Dearborn
|3965
|40
|Jackson
|3845
|43
|Shelby
|3526
|74
|Lawrence
|3417
|65
|Clinton
|3325
|35
|Gibson
|3120
|55
|DeKalb
|3097
|60
|Knox
|2982
|38
|Montgomery
|2946
|50
|Miami
|2805
|32
|Harrison
|2793
|36
|Steuben
|2743
|28
|Adams
|2689
|34
|Wabash
|2665
|44
|Ripley
|2585
|42
|Whitley
|2564
|21
|Putnam
|2548
|40
|Huntington
|2540
|49
|Jasper
|2529
|31
|White
|2423
|33
|Daviess
|2347
|69
|Fayette
|2249
|42
|Jefferson
|2221
|37
|Decatur
|2172
|76
|LaGrange
|2075
|57
|Greene
|2005
|57
|Posey
|2002
|26
|Wells
|1990
|45
|Scott
|1961
|37
|Clay
|1921
|31
|Randolph
|1891
|36
|Jennings
|1737
|33
|Sullivan
|1710
|28
|Starke
|1584
|41
|Spencer
|1575
|14
|Fountain
|1569
|25
|Jay
|1532
|21
|Washington
|1514
|16
|Fulton
|1442
|27
|Owen
|1391
|32
|Carroll
|1389
|14
|Orange
|1314
|32
|Vermillion
|1292
|32
|Franklin
|1269
|29
|Rush
|1265
|15
|Perry
|1247
|22
|Parke
|1190
|8
|Tipton
|1125
|30
|Pike
|975
|25
|Blackford
|915
|22
|Pulaski
|867
|33
|Newton
|843
|18
|Benton
|768
|9
|Brown
|760
|9
|Martin
|623
|13
|Crawford
|622
|7
|Warren
|574
|7
|Union
|531
|2
|Switzerland
|523
|5
|Ohio
|408
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|364