Monday: Morning flurries, cloudy and cool. High: 39

Today expect a few possible flurries in the morning otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. No accumulations and impacts to travel are expected.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|329003
|6951
|DuPage
|50484
|848
|Will
|42798
|618
|Lake
|40293
|681
|Kane
|34411
|502
|Winnebago
|20465
|300
|Madison
|16167
|285
|McHenry
|15488
|174
|St. Clair
|14887
|279
|Champaign
|11698
|69
|Sangamon
|11071
|121
|Peoria
|10217
|146
|Kankakee
|9364
|123
|McLean
|9328
|60
|Rock Island
|9191
|170
|Tazewell
|7775
|130
|Macon
|6977
|151
|Kendall
|6907
|57
|LaSalle
|6797
|153
|DeKalb
|5488
|51
|Adams
|5056
|57
|Vermilion
|4424
|63
|Boone
|4187
|40
|Whiteside
|4053
|142
|Williamson
|4012
|91
|Clinton
|3617
|65
|Coles
|3536
|64
|Ogle
|3196
|49
|Effingham
|3138
|31
|Knox
|3122
|84
|Grundy
|3121
|26
|Henry
|2974
|24
|Jackson
|2954
|39
|Marion
|2777
|66
|Stephenson
|2671
|42
|Macoupin
|2518
|27
|Randolph
|2504
|28
|Livingston
|2484
|41
|Morgan
|2427
|50
|Monroe
|2337
|48
|Bureau
|2317
|55
|Franklin
|2309
|32
|Lee
|2200
|42
|Jefferson
|2122
|63
|Christian
|2039
|47
|Woodford
|2033
|31
|Fayette
|2019
|39
|Logan
|1990
|26
|Iroquois
|1898
|35
|Fulton
|1695
|15
|McDonough
|1667
|44
|Shelby
|1524
|27
|Douglas
|1493
|19
|Jersey
|1472
|25
|Montgomery
|1311
|20
|Union
|1296
|29
|Lawrence
|1259
|14
|Perry
|1254
|33
|Crawford
|1227
|16
|Saline
|1220
|29
|Warren
|1197
|23
|Bond
|1192
|12
|Jo Daviess
|1175
|21
|Carroll
|1156
|27
|Cass
|1114
|24
|Pike
|1099
|32
|Hancock
|1051
|17
|Wayne
|1012
|35
|Moultrie
|1008
|11
|Clay
|989
|23
|Edgar
|952
|17
|Greene
|929
|34
|Richland
|923
|21
|Clark
|869
|21
|Ford
|854
|25
|Piatt
|852
|5
|Washington
|839
|3
|Mercer
|838
|13
|Johnson
|802
|10
|Mason
|792
|26
|Jasper
|727
|12
|Cumberland
|724
|21
|Massac
|702
|9
|Wabash
|696
|9
|White
|694
|12
|De Witt
|681
|18
|Menard
|547
|2
|Pulaski
|462
|2
|Marshall
|457
|7
|Hamilton
|433
|4
|Schuyler
|363
|2
|Brown
|347
|6
|Henderson
|325
|3
|Stark
|325
|7
|Unassigned
|305
|0
|Calhoun
|292
|1
|Alexander
|276
|4
|Putnam
|264
|0
|Scott
|264
|0
|Edwards
|263
|4
|Gallatin
|220
|3
|Hardin
|166
|2
|Pope
|127
|1
|Out of IL
|8
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|51874
|915
|Lake
|31983
|495
|Allen
|21814
|350
|St. Joseph
|19979
|258
|Elkhart
|19486
|252
|Hamilton
|16627
|185
|Vanderburgh
|11551
|139
|Tippecanoe
|10843
|37
|Porter
|9850
|99
|Johnson
|8334
|181
|Hendricks
|7894
|166
|Vigo
|7102
|113
|Monroe
|6301
|58
|Madison
|6220
|129
|Clark
|6100
|87
|Delaware
|5855
|109
|LaPorte
|5563
|108
|Kosciusko
|5390
|51
|Howard
|4561
|82
|Bartholomew
|4069
|68
|Warrick
|3844
|76
|Wayne
|3831
|101
|Floyd
|3822
|80
|Marshall
|3636
|52
|Grant
|3505
|56
|Hancock
|3505
|67
|Cass
|3382
|32
|Noble
|3110
|50
|Boone
|3040
|56
|Henry
|2980
|42
|Dubois
|2939
|34
|Jackson
|2830
|38
|Morgan
|2794
|47
|Dearborn
|2720
|33
|Gibson
|2358
|34
|Shelby
|2355
|63
|Knox
|2254
|27
|DeKalb
|2238
|38
|Clinton
|2228
|25
|Lawrence
|2190
|52
|Wabash
|2072
|27
|Adams
|2057
|26
|Miami
|2052
|19
|Montgomery
|1889
|30
|Daviess
|1858
|55
|Jasper
|1833
|17
|Harrison
|1811
|26
|Ripley
|1806
|27
|Steuben
|1788
|16
|Whitley
|1732
|17
|Fayette
|1728
|40
|LaGrange
|1677
|35
|Huntington
|1657
|12
|White
|1632
|24
|Putnam
|1616
|33
|Decatur
|1579
|46
|Wells
|1540
|39
|Jefferson
|1508
|20
|Randolph
|1484
|25
|Clay
|1481
|26
|Posey
|1438
|22
|Scott
|1390
|27
|Greene
|1303
|54
|Jay
|1221
|18
|Sullivan
|1208
|18
|Jennings
|1176
|18
|Starke
|1141
|28
|Fountain
|1068
|9
|Fulton
|1047
|20
|Spencer
|1021
|9
|Washington
|964
|9
|Perry
|936
|21
|Carroll
|868
|13
|Franklin
|856
|28
|Orange
|836
|28
|Vermillion
|824
|14
|Owen
|808
|12
|Parke
|801
|6
|Tipton
|717
|27
|Rush
|715
|8
|Blackford
|694
|18
|Newton
|661
|16
|Pike
|639
|21
|Pulaski
|546
|21
|Benton
|496
|3
|Brown
|461
|6
|Martin
|425
|6
|Crawford
|394
|2
|Union
|315
|2
|Warren
|314
|3
|Switzerland
|311
|5
|Ohio
|266
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|298