Crawford County budget thousands of dollars in debt

The Crawford County, IL board posted its proposed budget and its thousands of dollars in debt. Now, they're looking at major pay cuts to help.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|242662
|5895
|DuPage
|33851
|692
|Lake
|29497
|561
|Will
|28304
|494
|Kane
|24890
|394
|Winnebago
|15064
|220
|McHenry
|10834
|129
|Madison
|10504
|177
|St. Clair
|10135
|245
|Champaign
|8728
|39
|Sangamon
|7218
|73
|Peoria
|6630
|99
|Rock Island
|6415
|108
|McLean
|6353
|43
|Kankakee
|5936
|87
|Macon
|4966
|88
|Kendall
|4602
|32
|Tazewell
|4460
|68
|LaSalle
|4386
|90
|DeKalb
|3859
|44
|Adams
|3408
|34
|Boone
|2942
|29
|Whiteside
|2824
|68
|Vermilion
|2751
|26
|Williamson
|2748
|69
|Coles
|2735
|53
|Clinton
|2453
|47
|Ogle
|2113
|10
|Jackson
|2083
|30
|Knox
|1988
|40
|Stephenson
|1938
|17
|Effingham
|1920
|6
|Grundy
|1886
|10
|Marion
|1717
|32
|Randolph
|1698
|19
|Henry
|1694
|11
|Morgan
|1558
|29
|Bureau
|1548
|21
|Franklin
|1512
|15
|Livingston
|1504
|14
|Monroe
|1442
|40
|Christian
|1425
|31
|Macoupin
|1406
|14
|Jefferson
|1370
|56
|Lee
|1366
|11
|McDonough
|1225
|28
|Woodford
|1170
|21
|Fayette
|1135
|26
|Iroquois
|1114
|20
|Logan
|1098
|6
|Douglas
|1078
|11
|Shelby
|1015
|22
|Fulton
|977
|7
|Union
|933
|26
|Montgomery
|884
|19
|Jersey
|874
|23
|Jo Daviess
|857
|12
|Saline
|840
|17
|Carroll
|838
|22
|Crawford
|812
|8
|Warren
|790
|12
|Bond
|774
|9
|Pike
|760
|15
|Wayne
|708
|25
|Hancock
|705
|5
|Perry
|705
|16
|Cass
|681
|12
|Moultrie
|665
|8
|Greene
|583
|20
|Clark
|579
|19
|Lawrence
|563
|8
|Piatt
|561
|5
|Edgar
|557
|14
|Mercer
|541
|7
|Johnson
|538
|1
|Clay
|518
|16
|Ford
|486
|21
|Richland
|484
|19
|De Witt
|483
|10
|Washington
|474
|2
|Jasper
|472
|10
|Mason
|472
|14
|Cumberland
|467
|6
|White
|392
|8
|Wabash
|364
|6
|Pulaski
|309
|2
|Menard
|298
|1
|Massac
|281
|2
|Hamilton
|256
|3
|Marshall
|243
|4
|Unassigned
|224
|0
|Brown
|211
|1
|Henderson
|204
|0
|Alexander
|202
|2
|Scott
|175
|0
|Putnam
|158
|0
|Gallatin
|157
|3
|Edwards
|153
|2
|Stark
|152
|3
|Schuyler
|150
|1
|Calhoun
|145
|0
|Hardin
|83
|0
|Pope
|59
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|33579
|816
|Lake
|21301
|407
|Elkhart
|13527
|182
|St. Joseph
|13417
|193
|Allen
|13157
|263
|Hamilton
|9589
|153
|Vanderburgh
|7930
|98
|Tippecanoe
|6132
|23
|Porter
|5966
|67
|Johnson
|4601
|160
|Hendricks
|4496
|148
|Vigo
|4358
|65
|Monroe
|4199
|42
|Clark
|4040
|72
|Delaware
|3973
|94
|Madison
|3676
|113
|LaPorte
|3569
|82
|Kosciusko
|3235
|37
|Cass
|2667
|27
|Warrick
|2663
|68
|Floyd
|2533
|74
|Howard
|2316
|71
|Wayne
|2287
|43
|Marshall
|2263
|34
|Bartholomew
|2177
|61
|Dubois
|2000
|29
|Grant
|1916
|45
|Henry
|1905
|32
|Hancock
|1868
|47
|Noble
|1867
|40
|Boone
|1838
|53
|Jackson
|1636
|29
|Dearborn
|1563
|28
|Morgan
|1513
|41
|Lawrence
|1417
|43
|Shelby
|1394
|48
|Clinton
|1371
|18
|Gibson
|1358
|18
|Knox
|1331
|13
|DeKalb
|1258
|16
|Daviess
|1193
|41
|Fayette
|1170
|27
|Adams
|1157
|15
|LaGrange
|1147
|22
|Harrison
|1095
|24
|Jasper
|1078
|7
|Miami
|1071
|9
|Steuben
|1038
|11
|Posey
|1005
|13
|Wabash
|997
|16
|Montgomery
|996
|23
|Putnam
|980
|23
|Decatur
|974
|40
|White
|922
|19
|Whitley
|921
|7
|Randolph
|866
|13
|Ripley
|861
|12
|Wells
|845
|20
|Huntington
|823
|7
|Greene
|800
|49
|Clay
|778
|21
|Jefferson
|738
|9
|Scott
|736
|17
|Starke
|719
|16
|Perry
|690
|19
|Jay
|673
|9
|Spencer
|638
|7
|Sullivan
|629
|15
|Fulton
|619
|14
|Jennings
|616
|13
|Fountain
|552
|7
|Washington
|542
|5
|Orange
|541
|27
|Carroll
|520
|13
|Franklin
|505
|25
|Pike
|443
|18
|Vermillion
|421
|2
|Newton
|420
|12
|Owen
|420
|2
|Rush
|413
|6
|Tipton
|412
|23
|Parke
|397
|6
|Blackford
|368
|9
|Pulaski
|301
|10
|Martin
|268
|2
|Brown
|234
|3
|Crawford
|219
|1
|Union
|203
|1
|Benton
|193
|1
|Switzerland
|188
|1
|Ohio
|178
|7
|Warren
|166
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|250