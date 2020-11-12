Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 57

Cooler weather will take over today with mostly sunny conditons and highs in the upper 50's.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|231462
|5881
|DuPage
|32487
|688
|Lake
|27920
|556
|Will
|26627
|491
|Kane
|23798
|390
|Winnebago
|14498
|219
|McHenry
|10111
|129
|Madison
|9951
|173
|St. Clair
|9796
|243
|Champaign
|8413
|37
|Sangamon
|6702
|70
|Peoria
|6364
|97
|McLean
|6058
|42
|Rock Island
|6012
|108
|Kankakee
|5494
|87
|Macon
|4799
|86
|Kendall
|4292
|32
|Tazewell
|4110
|67
|LaSalle
|4046
|87
|DeKalb
|3618
|43
|Adams
|3135
|33
|Boone
|2794
|29
|Coles
|2615
|53
|Williamson
|2594
|68
|Whiteside
|2582
|63
|Vermilion
|2560
|25
|Clinton
|2368
|39
|Ogle
|1977
|9
|Jackson
|1976
|30
|Knox
|1877
|37
|Effingham
|1834
|6
|Stephenson
|1795
|16
|Grundy
|1703
|10
|Randolph
|1641
|19
|Marion
|1581
|32
|Henry
|1501
|11
|Morgan
|1449
|28
|Bureau
|1443
|20
|Franklin
|1414
|15
|Monroe
|1381
|40
|Livingston
|1340
|14
|Jefferson
|1322
|56
|Christian
|1313
|31
|Macoupin
|1300
|14
|Lee
|1273
|9
|McDonough
|1140
|27
|Woodford
|1090
|20
|Fayette
|1056
|26
|Douglas
|1034
|10
|Iroquois
|1005
|20
|Logan
|989
|6
|Shelby
|959
|22
|Union
|910
|26
|Fulton
|907
|6
|Montgomery
|846
|17
|Jersey
|809
|22
|Saline
|809
|16
|Crawford
|788
|8
|Carroll
|787
|21
|Jo Daviess
|780
|11
|Bond
|748
|9
|Warren
|740
|12
|Pike
|690
|15
|Perry
|684
|16
|Wayne
|668
|24
|Cass
|645
|12
|Moultrie
|630
|8
|Hancock
|622
|5
|Greene
|550
|19
|Edgar
|535
|14
|Clark
|531
|19
|Lawrence
|530
|8
|Johnson
|516
|0
|Piatt
|510
|5
|Mercer
|506
|7
|Clay
|479
|16
|De Witt
|468
|10
|Richland
|456
|19
|Jasper
|452
|10
|Cumberland
|450
|6
|Washington
|450
|2
|Ford
|445
|21
|Mason
|444
|14
|White
|379
|8
|Wabash
|360
|6
|Pulaski
|300
|1
|Menard
|270
|1
|Massac
|257
|2
|Hamilton
|228
|3
|Marshall
|228
|4
|Brown
|199
|0
|Henderson
|192
|0
|Alexander
|191
|2
|Scott
|166
|0
|Gallatin
|145
|3
|Putnam
|145
|0
|Stark
|145
|3
|Edwards
|144
|1
|Schuyler
|139
|1
|Calhoun
|135
|0
|Unassigned
|96
|0
|Hardin
|78
|0
|Pope
|57
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|32031
|810
|Lake
|20300
|401
|Elkhart
|12835
|177
|St. Joseph
|12798
|190
|Allen
|12380
|255
|Hamilton
|8989
|149
|Vanderburgh
|7691
|92
|Tippecanoe
|5842
|22
|Porter
|5513
|65
|Johnson
|4397
|158
|Hendricks
|4272
|147
|Vigo
|4090
|60
|Monroe
|4033
|42
|Delaware
|3853
|94
|Clark
|3844
|69
|Madison
|3485
|110
|LaPorte
|3333
|81
|Kosciusko
|3084
|35
|Cass
|2616
|27
|Warrick
|2575
|67
|Floyd
|2367
|74
|Howard
|2172
|71
|Marshall
|2161
|33
|Wayne
|2149
|42
|Bartholomew
|2021
|61
|Dubois
|1939
|29
|Henry
|1832
|32
|Grant
|1790
|44
|Noble
|1762
|40
|Hancock
|1748
|45
|Boone
|1730
|51
|Jackson
|1564
|28
|Morgan
|1448
|41
|Dearborn
|1430
|28
|Lawrence
|1357
|42
|Clinton
|1330
|18
|Shelby
|1329
|48
|Gibson
|1266
|14
|Knox
|1248
|12
|DeKalb
|1191
|15
|Daviess
|1162
|40
|Fayette
|1131
|27
|LaGrange
|1085
|20
|Adams
|1042
|14
|Jasper
|1032
|7
|Harrison
|1026
|24
|Miami
|1016
|9
|Posey
|976
|11
|Steuben
|973
|10
|Montgomery
|956
|23
|Putnam
|937
|23
|Wabash
|919
|15
|White
|884
|18
|Decatur
|872
|39
|Whitley
|850
|6
|Ripley
|784
|12
|Wells
|780
|16
|Randolph
|777
|13
|Greene
|761
|47
|Huntington
|758
|7
|Clay
|721
|18
|Scott
|701
|17
|Starke
|678
|16
|Perry
|670
|19
|Jefferson
|667
|8
|Jay
|623
|8
|Spencer
|602
|7
|Sullivan
|602
|15
|Fulton
|578
|14
|Jennings
|567
|13
|Orange
|522
|27
|Fountain
|515
|5
|Carroll
|505
|13
|Washington
|504
|4
|Franklin
|488
|25
|Pike
|433
|18
|Owen
|393
|1
|Rush
|392
|6
|Tipton
|386
|23
|Vermillion
|383
|2
|Parke
|376
|6
|Newton
|375
|12
|Blackford
|350
|8
|Pulaski
|279
|10
|Martin
|261
|2
|Brown
|223
|3
|Crawford
|206
|1
|Union
|189
|1
|Benton
|175
|1
|Ohio
|173
|7
|Switzerland
|169
|1
|Warren
|152
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|250