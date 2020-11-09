Sunday Evening Forecast

Mostly clear, mild night.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|214924
|5770
|DuPage
|29541
|679
|Lake
|25758
|548
|Will
|24010
|475
|Kane
|21780
|379
|Winnebago
|13378
|212
|St. Clair
|9099
|240
|Madison
|8976
|168
|McHenry
|8895
|126
|Champaign
|7744
|31
|Peoria
|5729
|92
|Sangamon
|5683
|69
|Rock Island
|5366
|104
|McLean
|5348
|40
|Kankakee
|4784
|86
|Macon
|4322
|74
|Kendall
|3801
|32
|Tazewell
|3597
|64
|LaSalle
|3490
|80
|DeKalb
|3251
|43
|Adams
|2733
|29
|Boone
|2494
|26
|Coles
|2451
|47
|Williamson
|2353
|66
|Vermilion
|2269
|20
|Whiteside
|2212
|54
|Clinton
|2142
|36
|Jackson
|1818
|29
|Ogle
|1755
|8
|Knox
|1727
|31
|Effingham
|1647
|5
|Stephenson
|1582
|13
|Randolph
|1534
|19
|Grundy
|1476
|8
|Marion
|1376
|29
|Henry
|1304
|9
|Franklin
|1265
|12
|Morgan
|1243
|27
|Monroe
|1241
|40
|Bureau
|1226
|19
|Jefferson
|1177
|55
|Christian
|1129
|31
|Lee
|1103
|6
|Livingston
|1060
|12
|Macoupin
|1054
|12
|McDonough
|1001
|25
|Douglas
|966
|10
|Woodford
|954
|18
|Fayette
|938
|26
|Shelby
|893
|22
|Union
|872
|26
|Logan
|842
|6
|Iroquois
|820
|20
|Fulton
|819
|4
|Montgomery
|767
|17
|Saline
|740
|14
|Crawford
|739
|6
|Jersey
|724
|22
|Warren
|678
|11
|Jo Daviess
|676
|11
|Carroll
|670
|17
|Bond
|644
|9
|Wayne
|633
|22
|Perry
|606
|16
|Pike
|601
|12
|Moultrie
|588
|7
|Cass
|564
|11
|Hancock
|518
|4
|Greene
|485
|19
|Edgar
|481
|14
|Johnson
|478
|0
|Clark
|472
|19
|Lawrence
|437
|8
|Mercer
|433
|7
|Clay
|422
|16
|Jasper
|415
|10
|De Witt
|412
|9
|Cumberland
|410
|6
|Richland
|407
|19
|Washington
|402
|2
|Mason
|400
|13
|Piatt
|400
|4
|Ford
|375
|19
|White
|348
|6
|Wabash
|318
|6
|Pulaski
|276
|1
|Massac
|221
|2
|Menard
|218
|1
|Marshall
|205
|4
|Hamilton
|186
|2
|Alexander
|178
|2
|Brown
|171
|0
|Henderson
|169
|0
|Scott
|146
|0
|Edwards
|135
|0
|Gallatin
|132
|3
|Putnam
|128
|0
|Stark
|127
|3
|Schuyler
|126
|1
|Unassigned
|125
|0
|Calhoun
|117
|0
|Hardin
|68
|0
|Pope
|52
|1
|Out of IL
|3
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|30001
|803
|Lake
|18391
|391
|Elkhart
|11802
|167
|St. Joseph
|11793
|185
|Allen
|11106
|244
|Hamilton
|8187
|136
|Vanderburgh
|7241
|88
|Tippecanoe
|5294
|22
|Porter
|4850
|61
|Johnson
|4052
|154
|Hendricks
|3997
|145
|Monroe
|3861
|42
|Delaware
|3672
|88
|Clark
|3627
|68
|Vigo
|3509
|56
|Madison
|3229
|107
|LaPorte
|3047
|73
|Kosciusko
|2787
|33
|Cass
|2542
|26
|Warrick
|2423
|67
|Floyd
|2231
|72
|Howard
|2040
|71
|Wayne
|1976
|41
|Marshall
|1911
|33
|Dubois
|1824
|29
|Bartholomew
|1820
|59
|Henry
|1731
|30
|Grant
|1637
|43
|Boone
|1601
|51
|Hancock
|1586
|45
|Noble
|1572
|38
|Jackson
|1445
|22
|Dearborn
|1323
|28
|Morgan
|1292
|41
|Lawrence
|1246
|42
|Clinton
|1207
|17
|Shelby
|1207
|47
|Gibson
|1178
|12
|Knox
|1126
|12
|Daviess
|1104
|37
|Fayette
|1081
|26
|DeKalb
|1072
|14
|LaGrange
|1001
|18
|Harrison
|959
|24
|Jasper
|954
|6
|Posey
|922
|11
|Miami
|920
|5
|Putnam
|898
|21
|Adams
|869
|10
|Steuben
|861
|10
|Montgomery
|841
|22
|White
|789
|17
|Decatur
|758
|39
|Wabash
|757
|13
|Whitley
|716
|6
|Greene
|714
|46
|Ripley
|691
|11
|Wells
|677
|15
|Randolph
|658
|12
|Scott
|657
|17
|Huntington
|656
|6
|Clay
|644
|17
|Starke
|620
|12
|Perry
|615
|17
|Jefferson
|546
|6
|Jay
|535
|8
|Spencer
|534
|6
|Sullivan
|534
|14
|Jennings
|517
|13
|Fulton
|509
|13
|Orange
|496
|27
|Washington
|471
|4
|Fountain
|467
|4
|Carroll
|455
|13
|Franklin
|448
|25
|Pike
|403
|18
|Rush
|360
|5
|Tipton
|350
|23
|Newton
|348
|12
|Vermillion
|348
|2
|Parke
|338
|6
|Owen
|322
|1
|Blackford
|314
|6
|Pulaski
|245
|8
|Martin
|242
|0
|Crawford
|196
|1
|Brown
|184
|3
|Union
|163
|0
|Ohio
|161
|7
|Switzerland
|153
|0
|Warren
|143
|1
|Benton
|142
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|244