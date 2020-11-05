Thursday: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High: 69°

Thursday will begin cloudy, but look for more sunshine by the afternoon.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|201176
|5541
|DuPage
|27065
|632
|Lake
|23652
|525
|Will
|21795
|449
|Kane
|19699
|359
|Winnebago
|12258
|195
|St. Clair
|8618
|228
|Madison
|8108
|163
|McHenry
|7756
|120
|Champaign
|7114
|29
|Unassigned
|6312
|283
|Peoria
|5337
|87
|Sangamon
|5002
|66
|Rock Island
|4799
|95
|McLean
|4662
|38
|Kankakee
|4116
|83
|Macon
|3890
|66
|Kendall
|3331
|30
|Tazewell
|3213
|60
|LaSalle
|2997
|70
|DeKalb
|2954
|43
|Adams
|2426
|26
|Boone
|2285
|26
|Coles
|2271
|42
|Williamson
|2180
|64
|Vermilion
|2081
|12
|Clinton
|1988
|32
|Whiteside
|1975
|36
|Jackson
|1713
|26
|Ogle
|1555
|8
|Knox
|1543
|23
|Randolph
|1450
|16
|Effingham
|1403
|5
|Stephenson
|1395
|11
|Marion
|1263
|25
|Grundy
|1227
|8
|Franklin
|1151
|11
|Monroe
|1112
|34
|Morgan
|1110
|26
|Bureau
|1079
|19
|Jefferson
|1052
|52
|Lee
|997
|4
|Christian
|978
|31
|Henry
|926
|9
|Macoupin
|919
|11
|McDonough
|876
|21
|Douglas
|868
|9
|Woodford
|844
|17
|Union
|837
|25
|Livingston
|827
|12
|Shelby
|803
|18
|Fayette
|783
|24
|Fulton
|728
|2
|Montgomery
|725
|17
|Logan
|724
|5
|Crawford
|690
|6
|Saline
|682
|11
|Iroquois
|633
|20
|Jo Daviess
|617
|10
|Warren
|610
|10
|Bond
|576
|9
|Carroll
|571
|15
|Wayne
|555
|18
|Perry
|536
|16
|Moultrie
|534
|7
|Jersey
|521
|21
|Pike
|486
|9
|Cass
|481
|11
|Johnson
|420
|0
|Hancock
|408
|4
|Lawrence
|393
|8
|Mason
|374
|12
|Mercer
|368
|7
|Clay
|366
|15
|Greene
|365
|18
|Richland
|365
|18
|Washington
|365
|2
|Clark
|349
|18
|Cumberland
|333
|6
|De Witt
|314
|6
|Piatt
|311
|3
|Jasper
|306
|10
|White
|305
|5
|Wabash
|271
|6
|Pulaski
|255
|1
|Ford
|231
|16
|Menard
|198
|1
|Edgar
|190
|11
|Marshall
|184
|4
|Massac
|184
|2
|Alexander
|157
|2
|Hamilton
|155
|2
|Henderson
|153
|0
|Brown
|144
|0
|Gallatin
|123
|2
|Scott
|122
|0
|Edwards
|119
|0
|Putnam
|118
|0
|Schuyler
|109
|1
|Stark
|102
|3
|Calhoun
|94
|0
|Hardin
|62
|0
|Pope
|49
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|28669
|798
|Lake
|16965
|384
|St. Joseph
|11137
|183
|Elkhart
|10968
|156
|Allen
|10191
|241
|Hamilton
|7471
|131
|Vanderburgh
|6915
|82
|Tippecanoe
|4816
|17
|Porter
|4367
|60
|Hendricks
|3808
|143
|Johnson
|3791
|152
|Monroe
|3672
|40
|Delaware
|3501
|86
|Clark
|3427
|67
|Vigo
|3252
|52
|Madison
|2973
|103
|LaPorte
|2779
|68
|Kosciusko
|2555
|30
|Cass
|2462
|26
|Warrick
|2296
|67
|Floyd
|2117
|70
|Howard
|1899
|69
|Wayne
|1823
|39
|Marshall
|1777
|31
|Dubois
|1723
|28
|Bartholomew
|1685
|59
|Henry
|1615
|30
|Grant
|1542
|42
|Boone
|1497
|51
|Noble
|1466
|35
|Hancock
|1449
|45
|Jackson
|1368
|20
|Dearborn
|1206
|29
|Morgan
|1168
|41
|Lawrence
|1158
|40
|Clinton
|1128
|16
|Shelby
|1099
|44
|Gibson
|1088
|12
|Daviess
|1056
|36
|Fayette
|1007
|25
|Knox
|1000
|10
|DeKalb
|989
|13
|LaGrange
|930
|17
|Harrison
|929
|24
|Posey
|891
|11
|Jasper
|888
|6
|Putnam
|864
|20
|Miami
|833
|5
|Steuben
|796
|10
|Adams
|779
|10
|Montgomery
|777
|22
|White
|741
|16
|Decatur
|673
|39
|Greene
|664
|41
|Wabash
|661
|12
|Scott
|628
|16
|Whitley
|619
|6
|Ripley
|615
|9
|Huntington
|605
|6
|Wells
|585
|14
|Clay
|578
|12
|Starke
|574
|11
|Perry
|572
|15
|Randolph
|567
|12
|Sullivan
|507
|14
|Spencer
|501
|6
|Jefferson
|497
|6
|Jay
|473
|7
|Jennings
|472
|13
|Orange
|472
|25
|Fulton
|463
|12
|Washington
|447
|3
|Fountain
|428
|3
|Carroll
|422
|13
|Franklin
|421
|26
|Pike
|398
|18
|Vermillion
|327
|2
|Tipton
|323
|23
|Rush
|321
|5
|Parke
|303
|5
|Newton
|302
|12
|Blackford
|297
|6
|Owen
|277
|1
|Martin
|222
|0
|Pulaski
|219
|6
|Crawford
|186
|1
|Brown
|167
|3
|Ohio
|157
|7
|Union
|145
|0
|Benton
|131
|1
|Warren
|126
|1
|Switzerland
|116
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|240