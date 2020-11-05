Clear

Thursday: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High: 69°

Thursday will begin cloudy, but look for more sunshine by the afternoon.

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 6:44 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2020 6:46 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Overnight Clouds
Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 443803

Reported Deaths: 10216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook2011765541
DuPage27065632
Lake23652525
Will21795449
Kane19699359
Winnebago12258195
St. Clair8618228
Madison8108163
McHenry7756120
Champaign711429
Unassigned6312283
Peoria533787
Sangamon500266
Rock Island479995
McLean466238
Kankakee411683
Macon389066
Kendall333130
Tazewell321360
LaSalle299770
DeKalb295443
Adams242626
Boone228526
Coles227142
Williamson218064
Vermilion208112
Clinton198832
Whiteside197536
Jackson171326
Ogle15558
Knox154323
Randolph145016
Effingham14035
Stephenson139511
Marion126325
Grundy12278
Franklin115111
Monroe111234
Morgan111026
Bureau107919
Jefferson105252
Lee9974
Christian97831
Henry9269
Macoupin91911
McDonough87621
Douglas8689
Woodford84417
Union83725
Livingston82712
Shelby80318
Fayette78324
Fulton7282
Montgomery72517
Logan7245
Crawford6906
Saline68211
Iroquois63320
Jo Daviess61710
Warren61010
Bond5769
Carroll57115
Wayne55518
Perry53616
Moultrie5347
Jersey52121
Pike4869
Cass48111
Johnson4200
Hancock4084
Lawrence3938
Mason37412
Mercer3687
Clay36615
Greene36518
Richland36518
Washington3652
Clark34918
Cumberland3336
De Witt3146
Piatt3113
Jasper30610
White3055
Wabash2716
Pulaski2551
Ford23116
Menard1981
Edgar19011
Marshall1844
Massac1842
Alexander1572
Hamilton1552
Henderson1530
Brown1440
Gallatin1232
Scott1220
Edwards1190
Putnam1180
Schuyler1091
Stark1023
Calhoun940
Hardin620
Pope491
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 191764

Reported Deaths: 4464
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion28669798
Lake16965384
St. Joseph11137183
Elkhart10968156
Allen10191241
Hamilton7471131
Vanderburgh691582
Tippecanoe481617
Porter436760
Hendricks3808143
Johnson3791152
Monroe367240
Delaware350186
Clark342767
Vigo325252
Madison2973103
LaPorte277968
Kosciusko255530
Cass246226
Warrick229667
Floyd211770
Howard189969
Wayne182339
Marshall177731
Dubois172328
Bartholomew168559
Henry161530
Grant154242
Boone149751
Noble146635
Hancock144945
Jackson136820
Dearborn120629
Morgan116841
Lawrence115840
Clinton112816
Shelby109944
Gibson108812
Daviess105636
Fayette100725
Knox100010
DeKalb98913
LaGrange93017
Harrison92924
Posey89111
Jasper8886
Putnam86420
Miami8335
Steuben79610
Adams77910
Montgomery77722
White74116
Decatur67339
Greene66441
Wabash66112
Scott62816
Whitley6196
Ripley6159
Huntington6056
Wells58514
Clay57812
Starke57411
Perry57215
Randolph56712
Sullivan50714
Spencer5016
Jefferson4976
Jay4737
Jennings47213
Orange47225
Fulton46312
Washington4473
Fountain4283
Carroll42213
Franklin42126
Pike39818
Vermillion3272
Tipton32323
Rush3215
Parke3035
Newton30212
Blackford2976
Owen2771
Martin2220
Pulaski2196
Crawford1861
Brown1673
Ohio1577
Union1450
Benton1311
Warren1261
Switzerland1160
Unassigned0240