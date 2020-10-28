Wednesday: Increasing clouds, a little warmer. High: 60

Sunlight will try to peek through the clouds early today leading to a minor warm-up this afternoon with highs in the lower 60's.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|178832
|5439
|DuPage
|23408
|608
|Lake
|21010
|511
|Will
|18807
|429
|Kane
|17098
|348
|Winnebago
|10463
|180
|St. Clair
|8042
|221
|Madison
|7264
|155
|McHenry
|6545
|121
|Champaign
|6285
|29
|Unassigned
|4784
|270
|Peoria
|4680
|73
|McLean
|4255
|36
|Sangamon
|4151
|63
|Rock Island
|4128
|92
|Kankakee
|3444
|80
|Macon
|3234
|53
|Kendall
|2744
|30
|Tazewell
|2735
|56
|LaSalle
|2473
|65
|DeKalb
|2432
|42
|Coles
|1971
|40
|Adams
|1935
|21
|Boone
|1905
|25
|Williamson
|1905
|61
|Clinton
|1811
|28
|Vermilion
|1784
|11
|Jackson
|1550
|26
|Whiteside
|1514
|28
|Knox
|1331
|19
|Randolph
|1293
|15
|Ogle
|1236
|7
|Effingham
|1204
|4
|Marion
|1051
|19
|Stephenson
|1032
|7
|Franklin
|1005
|9
|Grundy
|987
|7
|Morgan
|956
|24
|Monroe
|935
|30
|Bureau
|925
|16
|Jefferson
|911
|49
|Henry
|862
|7
|Christian
|829
|29
|Macoupin
|824
|11
|Union
|792
|25
|McDonough
|780
|20
|Lee
|754
|2
|Douglas
|710
|9
|Shelby
|702
|12
|Fayette
|689
|24
|Livingston
|662
|10
|Woodford
|660
|15
|Crawford
|653
|6
|Montgomery
|625
|16
|Logan
|607
|4
|Saline
|573
|9
|Fulton
|550
|1
|Jo Daviess
|518
|9
|Warren
|516
|9
|Bond
|513
|9
|Iroquois
|505
|19
|Wayne
|502
|13
|Jersey
|477
|21
|Cass
|464
|11
|Perry
|451
|16
|Moultrie
|434
|5
|Carroll
|430
|12
|Pike
|367
|7
|Johnson
|366
|0
|Lawrence
|338
|8
|Richland
|337
|18
|Washington
|322
|2
|Clay
|317
|13
|Mason
|317
|5
|Hancock
|314
|4
|Clark
|312
|17
|Cumberland
|302
|6
|Greene
|295
|15
|Mercer
|287
|6
|De Witt
|272
|6
|White
|270
|4
|Jasper
|266
|10
|Piatt
|257
|0
|Pulaski
|245
|1
|Wabash
|233
|5
|Ford
|204
|14
|Menard
|187
|1
|Marshall
|161
|3
|Edgar
|157
|10
|Massac
|156
|2
|Alexander
|132
|1
|Henderson
|129
|0
|Hamilton
|127
|2
|Brown
|115
|0
|Edwards
|111
|0
|Gallatin
|108
|2
|Scott
|107
|0
|Schuyler
|94
|1
|Putnam
|93
|0
|Stark
|88
|3
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Hardin
|55
|0
|Pope
|42
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|26255
|795
|Lake
|14627
|362
|St. Joseph
|9725
|171
|Elkhart
|9402
|142
|Allen
|8741
|232
|Hamilton
|6462
|117
|Vanderburgh
|6224
|64
|Tippecanoe
|4024
|16
|Porter
|3554
|50
|Hendricks
|3442
|137
|Monroe
|3375
|38
|Johnson
|3307
|131
|Delaware
|3144
|75
|Clark
|3085
|65
|Vigo
|2806
|41
|Madison
|2547
|96
|LaPorte
|2414
|64
|Cass
|2301
|25
|Kosciusko
|2103
|29
|Warrick
|2068
|65
|Floyd
|1884
|68
|Howard
|1701
|66
|Bartholomew
|1490
|58
|Marshall
|1490
|28
|Dubois
|1479
|26
|Wayne
|1455
|33
|Grant
|1354
|40
|Henry
|1343
|30
|Boone
|1310
|50
|Hancock
|1250
|44
|Noble
|1245
|35
|Jackson
|1225
|19
|Dearborn
|1038
|28
|Morgan
|1004
|40
|Lawrence
|992
|38
|Gibson
|956
|12
|Clinton
|935
|16
|Daviess
|932
|36
|Shelby
|918
|35
|Knox
|839
|10
|LaGrange
|828
|15
|Harrison
|807
|24
|Fayette
|790
|21
|Putnam
|783
|17
|DeKalb
|781
|11
|Posey
|778
|7
|Jasper
|707
|5
|Miami
|690
|5
|Steuben
|674
|8
|Montgomery
|644
|22
|White
|630
|16
|Greene
|581
|38
|Adams
|577
|7
|Scott
|559
|16
|Decatur
|533
|39
|Whitley
|492
|6
|Ripley
|488
|8
|Wells
|473
|11
|Clay
|469
|7
|Sullivan
|467
|14
|Starke
|460
|8
|Wabash
|459
|9
|Huntington
|454
|5
|Orange
|425
|25
|Spencer
|423
|6
|Randolph
|421
|10
|Fulton
|395
|6
|Washington
|392
|3
|Jennings
|388
|13
|Franklin
|383
|25
|Perry
|377
|14
|Jefferson
|365
|5
|Pike
|363
|18
|Jay
|348
|6
|Carroll
|347
|13
|Fountain
|339
|3
|Tipton
|285
|23
|Vermillion
|276
|1
|Parke
|260
|4
|Rush
|254
|4
|Blackford
|242
|5
|Newton
|240
|11
|Owen
|217
|1
|Martin
|204
|0
|Pulaski
|179
|4
|Crawford
|165
|1
|Brown
|150
|3
|Ohio
|136
|7
|Union
|118
|0
|Benton
|111
|0
|Switzerland
|99
|0
|Warren
|92
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|236