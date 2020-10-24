Saturday Evening Forecast

A chilly and mostly cloudy night.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|171437
|5392
|DuPage
|22100
|605
|Lake
|20157
|508
|Will
|17862
|426
|Kane
|16211
|346
|Winnebago
|9857
|179
|St. Clair
|7814
|217
|Madison
|7021
|154
|McHenry
|6049
|120
|Champaign
|5945
|28
|Unassigned
|4765
|270
|Peoria
|4433
|68
|McLean
|4041
|34
|Rock Island
|3889
|90
|Sangamon
|3745
|63
|Kankakee
|3313
|79
|Macon
|2832
|51
|Kendall
|2595
|28
|Tazewell
|2559
|53
|LaSalle
|2320
|63
|DeKalb
|2251
|42
|Coles
|1864
|38
|Williamson
|1832
|59
|Boone
|1790
|25
|Adams
|1767
|16
|Clinton
|1709
|26
|Vermilion
|1653
|10
|Jackson
|1511
|26
|Whiteside
|1321
|25
|Randolph
|1238
|15
|Knox
|1231
|16
|Ogle
|1147
|7
|Effingham
|1139
|4
|Marion
|976
|17
|Grundy
|936
|7
|Franklin
|930
|8
|Monroe
|901
|28
|Stephenson
|900
|7
|Jefferson
|894
|46
|Bureau
|881
|17
|Morgan
|868
|24
|Henry
|831
|7
|Christian
|803
|29
|Macoupin
|771
|10
|Union
|751
|25
|McDonough
|720
|17
|Lee
|669
|1
|Fayette
|666
|22
|Crawford
|645
|6
|Shelby
|638
|12
|Douglas
|616
|8
|Livingston
|608
|10
|Montgomery
|595
|15
|Woodford
|580
|14
|Logan
|568
|4
|Saline
|539
|9
|Warren
|487
|8
|Bond
|484
|9
|Iroquois
|475
|19
|Fulton
|473
|1
|Wayne
|473
|12
|Jo Daviess
|472
|7
|Jersey
|467
|21
|Cass
|459
|11
|Perry
|421
|16
|Moultrie
|396
|5
|Carroll
|384
|9
|Johnson
|340
|0
|Richland
|330
|16
|Lawrence
|324
|8
|Pike
|323
|4
|Clay
|302
|13
|Clark
|298
|11
|Hancock
|298
|4
|Mason
|298
|1
|Washington
|297
|1
|Greene
|281
|15
|Cumberland
|270
|6
|Jasper
|260
|10
|White
|259
|4
|De Witt
|251
|5
|Mercer
|244
|6
|Piatt
|234
|0
|Pulaski
|233
|1
|Wabash
|218
|5
|Ford
|187
|11
|Menard
|173
|1
|Edgar
|151
|8
|Marshall
|148
|3
|Massac
|147
|2
|Henderson
|121
|0
|Alexander
|117
|1
|Hamilton
|114
|2
|Gallatin
|106
|2
|Brown
|105
|0
|Edwards
|105
|0
|Scott
|102
|0
|Putnam
|88
|0
|Schuyler
|88
|1
|Stark
|83
|2
|Calhoun
|67
|0
|Hardin
|53
|0
|Pope
|41
|1
|Out of IL
|9
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|25392
|789
|Lake
|13805
|355
|St. Joseph
|9277
|163
|Elkhart
|8890
|135
|Allen
|8278
|230
|Hamilton
|6215
|113
|Vanderburgh
|5882
|61
|Tippecanoe
|3759
|15
|Hendricks
|3302
|133
|Monroe
|3266
|38
|Porter
|3220
|49
|Johnson
|3151
|129
|Delaware
|2970
|74
|Clark
|2967
|62
|Vigo
|2648
|40
|Madison
|2405
|95
|LaPorte
|2266
|58
|Cass
|2255
|22
|Warrick
|1952
|65
|Kosciusko
|1878
|26
|Floyd
|1801
|67
|Howard
|1640
|66
|Bartholomew
|1433
|58
|Marshall
|1400
|26
|Dubois
|1396
|26
|Wayne
|1321
|30
|Henry
|1284
|30
|Grant
|1278
|39
|Boone
|1245
|50
|Hancock
|1199
|44
|Noble
|1174
|34
|Jackson
|1144
|16
|Dearborn
|980
|28
|Morgan
|948
|40
|Lawrence
|908
|37
|Daviess
|893
|34
|Gibson
|886
|12
|Clinton
|867
|16
|Shelby
|835
|31
|LaGrange
|810
|15
|Knox
|774
|10
|Harrison
|773
|24
|Putnam
|737
|16
|Posey
|723
|6
|DeKalb
|720
|11
|Fayette
|690
|18
|Steuben
|633
|8
|Miami
|630
|5
|Jasper
|617
|5
|White
|592
|15
|Montgomery
|590
|22
|Greene
|553
|37
|Scott
|524
|13
|Decatur
|507
|39
|Adams
|502
|7
|Whitley
|463
|6
|Clay
|453
|7
|Ripley
|453
|8
|Sullivan
|444
|14
|Wells
|435
|11
|Wabash
|421
|9
|Starke
|415
|7
|Orange
|409
|25
|Huntington
|401
|5
|Spencer
|395
|6
|Washington
|378
|3
|Franklin
|376
|25
|Jennings
|369
|13
|Fulton
|365
|3
|Randolph
|365
|9
|Jefferson
|343
|5
|Pike
|335
|18
|Carroll
|329
|13
|Perry
|326
|14
|Jay
|311
|6
|Fountain
|307
|3
|Tipton
|278
|23
|Vermillion
|253
|1
|Parke
|237
|4
|Newton
|230
|11
|Blackford
|219
|3
|Rush
|218
|4
|Owen
|207
|1
|Martin
|200
|0
|Crawford
|159
|1
|Pulaski
|156
|2
|Brown
|143
|3
|Ohio
|132
|7
|Benton
|112
|0
|Union
|111
|0
|Switzerland
|96
|0
|Warren
|84
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|234