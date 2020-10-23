Burn Ban Extended for Vigo County

The ban will be allowed to expire should conditions improve by noon on October 30th.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|170039
|5390
|DuPage
|21776
|605
|Lake
|20042
|507
|Will
|17616
|425
|Kane
|16038
|345
|Winnebago
|9736
|179
|St. Clair
|7759
|216
|Madison
|6957
|153
|McHenry
|5943
|120
|Champaign
|5893
|28
|Peoria
|4388
|68
|McLean
|3997
|31
|Rock Island
|3822
|89
|Sangamon
|3722
|62
|Unassigned
|3631
|260
|Kankakee
|3288
|78
|Macon
|2794
|49
|Kendall
|2555
|28
|Tazewell
|2522
|52
|LaSalle
|2281
|61
|DeKalb
|2213
|42
|Coles
|1828
|38
|Williamson
|1800
|59
|Boone
|1774
|25
|Adams
|1730
|15
|Clinton
|1687
|25
|Vermilion
|1619
|8
|Jackson
|1491
|26
|Whiteside
|1297
|25
|Randolph
|1220
|15
|Knox
|1190
|16
|Ogle
|1137
|7
|Effingham
|1121
|4
|Grundy
|923
|7
|Franklin
|913
|8
|Marion
|896
|17
|Jefferson
|888
|45
|Monroe
|884
|28
|Bureau
|879
|17
|Morgan
|865
|24
|Stephenson
|865
|7
|Henry
|820
|7
|Christian
|800
|27
|Macoupin
|760
|10
|Union
|746
|25
|McDonough
|708
|17
|Fayette
|660
|22
|Lee
|658
|1
|Crawford
|639
|6
|Shelby
|631
|11
|Douglas
|604
|8
|Livingston
|597
|10
|Montgomery
|587
|15
|Woodford
|568
|14
|Logan
|566
|4
|Saline
|524
|9
|Bond
|483
|9
|Warren
|474
|7
|Wayne
|473
|12
|Iroquois
|468
|19
|Jersey
|467
|21
|Jo Daviess
|461
|7
|Fulton
|460
|1
|Cass
|455
|11
|Perry
|415
|16
|Moultrie
|390
|5
|Carroll
|383
|9
|Johnson
|332
|0
|Richland
|325
|16
|Lawrence
|323
|8
|Pike
|304
|4
|Clay
|298
|13
|Mason
|294
|1
|Clark
|292
|10
|Hancock
|292
|4
|Washington
|289
|1
|Greene
|280
|15
|Cumberland
|262
|6
|Jasper
|258
|10
|De Witt
|248
|4
|White
|248
|2
|Mercer
|237
|6
|Pulaski
|230
|1
|Piatt
|224
|0
|Wabash
|216
|5
|Ford
|187
|11
|Menard
|171
|1
|Edgar
|150
|8
|Massac
|146
|2
|Marshall
|142
|3
|Henderson
|121
|0
|Hamilton
|114
|2
|Alexander
|113
|1
|Gallatin
|106
|2
|Brown
|103
|0
|Edwards
|101
|0
|Scott
|100
|0
|Putnam
|88
|0
|Schuyler
|84
|1
|Stark
|83
|2
|Calhoun
|67
|0
|Hardin
|53
|0
|Pope
|38
|1
|Out of IL
|5
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|25151
|785
|Lake
|13570
|355
|St. Joseph
|9145
|161
|Elkhart
|8759
|135
|Allen
|8129
|228
|Hamilton
|6117
|113
|Vanderburgh
|5767
|60
|Tippecanoe
|3695
|15
|Hendricks
|3268
|133
|Monroe
|3257
|38
|Porter
|3136
|49
|Johnson
|3105
|128
|Clark
|2939
|61
|Delaware
|2932
|74
|Vigo
|2605
|38
|Madison
|2350
|93
|Cass
|2240
|22
|LaPorte
|2228
|58
|Warrick
|1929
|65
|Kosciusko
|1826
|25
|Floyd
|1791
|67
|Howard
|1624
|66
|Bartholomew
|1415
|58
|Dubois
|1386
|26
|Marshall
|1374
|26
|Wayne
|1269
|30
|Henry
|1254
|29
|Grant
|1253
|39
|Boone
|1222
|50
|Hancock
|1182
|45
|Noble
|1159
|33
|Jackson
|1129
|15
|Dearborn
|949
|28
|Morgan
|937
|40
|Lawrence
|874
|36
|Daviess
|871
|33
|Gibson
|871
|11
|Clinton
|847
|16
|Shelby
|817
|30
|LaGrange
|801
|15
|Harrison
|762
|24
|Knox
|756
|10
|Putnam
|728
|16
|Posey
|714
|6
|DeKalb
|710
|11
|Fayette
|666
|18
|Steuben
|627
|8
|Miami
|609
|5
|Jasper
|594
|5
|White
|585
|15
|Montgomery
|583
|22
|Greene
|533
|37
|Scott
|518
|13
|Decatur
|504
|39
|Adams
|483
|7
|Whitley
|455
|6
|Clay
|446
|7
|Ripley
|441
|8
|Sullivan
|437
|14
|Wells
|428
|8
|Wabash
|411
|9
|Starke
|407
|7
|Orange
|404
|25
|Huntington
|390
|5
|Spencer
|390
|6
|Washington
|375
|3
|Franklin
|372
|25
|Jennings
|367
|13
|Fulton
|352
|3
|Randolph
|352
|9
|Jefferson
|341
|5
|Pike
|330
|18
|Carroll
|325
|13
|Perry
|310
|14
|Jay
|305
|6
|Fountain
|294
|3
|Tipton
|275
|23
|Vermillion
|241
|1
|Parke
|232
|3
|Newton
|225
|11
|Rush
|215
|4
|Blackford
|209
|3
|Owen
|205
|1
|Martin
|199
|0
|Crawford
|158
|1
|Pulaski
|152
|1
|Brown
|139
|3
|Ohio
|129
|7
|Benton
|110
|0
|Union
|110
|0
|Switzerland
|92
|0
|Warren
|78
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|234