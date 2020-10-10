Clear

Saturday Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy night with a light east northeast breeze.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 11:31 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 11:31 PM
Posted By: Anissa Claiborne
Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Mostly cloudy with a light breeze
Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 316546

Reported Deaths: 9191
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1523875289
DuPage18985579
Lake18034495
Will15202398
Kane13974334
Winnebago7502156
St. Clair7137202
Madison6238148
Champaign527027
McHenry5000119
Peoria381955
McLean353226
Rock Island331881
Unassigned3075246
Kankakee293179
Sangamon284350
Kendall220926
Tazewell205542
LaSalle192657
Macon191448
DeKalb183541
Coles161937
Williamson152256
Clinton137723
Adams134911
Boone133824
Jackson133324
Vermilion11876
Randolph102313
Whiteside96421
Effingham9623
Ogle8786
Knox8284
Bureau77615
Monroe77625
Grundy7707
Jefferson75238
Henry7305
Marion7236
Morgan72024
Christian69120
Stephenson6497
Macoupin6308
Franklin6275
Union61824
Crawford5396
McDonough53715
Fayette50110
Logan4953
Shelby4897
Lee4841
Woodford4739
Livingston4649
Montgomery44814
Saline4316
Cass42411
Jersey42119
Iroquois39319
Warren3764
Bond3728
Perry36816
Douglas3647
Wayne3457
Jo Daviess3262
Lawrence2826
Richland2789
Carroll2616
Moultrie2594
Fulton2510
Johnson2490
Washington2481
Hancock2453
Greene24215
Clay2381
Cumberland2295
Clark2274
Jasper22710
Pulaski2051
White2001
Mason1961
De Witt1862
Wabash1744
Mercer1706
Piatt1660
Pike1632
Menard1411
Massac1312
Edgar1288
Marshall1201
Ford1176
Alexander991
Gallatin862
Hamilton842
Henderson830
Scott830
Edwards790
Brown770
Putnam710
Schuyler671
Calhoun660
Stark612
Hardin440
Pope341
Out of IL10

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 131493

Reported Deaths: 3761
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion22867771
Lake11578335
St. Joseph7620137
Elkhart7375124
Allen6937211
Hamilton5382110
Vanderburgh465241
Tippecanoe303513
Hendricks2926128
Monroe292037
Johnson2609126
Porter251247
Clark249757
Delaware234067
Vigo211930
Cass209911
Madison195381
LaPorte176747
Warrick163856
Floyd154564
Howard146265
Kosciusko144817
Bartholomew126457
Dubois112520
Marshall112326
Boone108846
Grant106037
Hancock101044
Henry99627
Noble98133
Wayne90416
Jackson89010
Morgan81340
Dearborn75428
Daviess73530
Clinton71814
Shelby71129
Gibson7039
LaGrange69112
Harrison65424
Putnam63814
Lawrence61530
Knox59110
DeKalb57611
Montgomery51822
White51415
Posey5043
Fayette48414
Decatur47439
Miami4704
Steuben4659
Greene45436
Scott45411
Jasper4323
Sullivan36612
Clay3526
Ripley3488
Whitley3486
Adams3414
Jennings33513
Franklin32525
Spencer3194
Huntington3163
Starke3157
Orange31324
Wells3125
Wabash3049
Washington3042
Carroll29413
Jefferson2884
Fulton2762
Randolph2678
Pike2606
Tipton25023
Perry24713
Jay2332
Fountain1922
Newton18211
Owen1791
Martin1770
Rush1644
Blackford1583
Vermillion1511
Parke1502
Crawford1231
Pulaski1191
Brown1153
Benton920
Ohio837
Union830
Switzerland720
Warren501
Unassigned0227