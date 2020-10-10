Saturday Evening Forecast

Mostly cloudy night with a light east northeast breeze.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|152387
|5289
|DuPage
|18985
|579
|Lake
|18034
|495
|Will
|15202
|398
|Kane
|13974
|334
|Winnebago
|7502
|156
|St. Clair
|7137
|202
|Madison
|6238
|148
|Champaign
|5270
|27
|McHenry
|5000
|119
|Peoria
|3819
|55
|McLean
|3532
|26
|Rock Island
|3318
|81
|Unassigned
|3075
|246
|Kankakee
|2931
|79
|Sangamon
|2843
|50
|Kendall
|2209
|26
|Tazewell
|2055
|42
|LaSalle
|1926
|57
|Macon
|1914
|48
|DeKalb
|1835
|41
|Coles
|1619
|37
|Williamson
|1522
|56
|Clinton
|1377
|23
|Adams
|1349
|11
|Boone
|1338
|24
|Jackson
|1333
|24
|Vermilion
|1187
|6
|Randolph
|1023
|13
|Whiteside
|964
|21
|Effingham
|962
|3
|Ogle
|878
|6
|Knox
|828
|4
|Bureau
|776
|15
|Monroe
|776
|25
|Grundy
|770
|7
|Jefferson
|752
|38
|Henry
|730
|5
|Marion
|723
|6
|Morgan
|720
|24
|Christian
|691
|20
|Stephenson
|649
|7
|Macoupin
|630
|8
|Franklin
|627
|5
|Union
|618
|24
|Crawford
|539
|6
|McDonough
|537
|15
|Fayette
|501
|10
|Logan
|495
|3
|Shelby
|489
|7
|Lee
|484
|1
|Woodford
|473
|9
|Livingston
|464
|9
|Montgomery
|448
|14
|Saline
|431
|6
|Cass
|424
|11
|Jersey
|421
|19
|Iroquois
|393
|19
|Warren
|376
|4
|Bond
|372
|8
|Perry
|368
|16
|Douglas
|364
|7
|Wayne
|345
|7
|Jo Daviess
|326
|2
|Lawrence
|282
|6
|Richland
|278
|9
|Carroll
|261
|6
|Moultrie
|259
|4
|Fulton
|251
|0
|Johnson
|249
|0
|Washington
|248
|1
|Hancock
|245
|3
|Greene
|242
|15
|Clay
|238
|1
|Cumberland
|229
|5
|Clark
|227
|4
|Jasper
|227
|10
|Pulaski
|205
|1
|White
|200
|1
|Mason
|196
|1
|De Witt
|186
|2
|Wabash
|174
|4
|Mercer
|170
|6
|Piatt
|166
|0
|Pike
|163
|2
|Menard
|141
|1
|Massac
|131
|2
|Edgar
|128
|8
|Marshall
|120
|1
|Ford
|117
|6
|Alexander
|99
|1
|Gallatin
|86
|2
|Hamilton
|84
|2
|Henderson
|83
|0
|Scott
|83
|0
|Edwards
|79
|0
|Brown
|77
|0
|Putnam
|71
|0
|Schuyler
|67
|1
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Stark
|61
|2
|Hardin
|44
|0
|Pope
|34
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|22867
|771
|Lake
|11578
|335
|St. Joseph
|7620
|137
|Elkhart
|7375
|124
|Allen
|6937
|211
|Hamilton
|5382
|110
|Vanderburgh
|4652
|41
|Tippecanoe
|3035
|13
|Hendricks
|2926
|128
|Monroe
|2920
|37
|Johnson
|2609
|126
|Porter
|2512
|47
|Clark
|2497
|57
|Delaware
|2340
|67
|Vigo
|2119
|30
|Cass
|2099
|11
|Madison
|1953
|81
|LaPorte
|1767
|47
|Warrick
|1638
|56
|Floyd
|1545
|64
|Howard
|1462
|65
|Kosciusko
|1448
|17
|Bartholomew
|1264
|57
|Dubois
|1125
|20
|Marshall
|1123
|26
|Boone
|1088
|46
|Grant
|1060
|37
|Hancock
|1010
|44
|Henry
|996
|27
|Noble
|981
|33
|Wayne
|904
|16
|Jackson
|890
|10
|Morgan
|813
|40
|Dearborn
|754
|28
|Daviess
|735
|30
|Clinton
|718
|14
|Shelby
|711
|29
|Gibson
|703
|9
|LaGrange
|691
|12
|Harrison
|654
|24
|Putnam
|638
|14
|Lawrence
|615
|30
|Knox
|591
|10
|DeKalb
|576
|11
|Montgomery
|518
|22
|White
|514
|15
|Posey
|504
|3
|Fayette
|484
|14
|Decatur
|474
|39
|Miami
|470
|4
|Steuben
|465
|9
|Greene
|454
|36
|Scott
|454
|11
|Jasper
|432
|3
|Sullivan
|366
|12
|Clay
|352
|6
|Ripley
|348
|8
|Whitley
|348
|6
|Adams
|341
|4
|Jennings
|335
|13
|Franklin
|325
|25
|Spencer
|319
|4
|Huntington
|316
|3
|Starke
|315
|7
|Orange
|313
|24
|Wells
|312
|5
|Wabash
|304
|9
|Washington
|304
|2
|Carroll
|294
|13
|Jefferson
|288
|4
|Fulton
|276
|2
|Randolph
|267
|8
|Pike
|260
|6
|Tipton
|250
|23
|Perry
|247
|13
|Jay
|233
|2
|Fountain
|192
|2
|Newton
|182
|11
|Owen
|179
|1
|Martin
|177
|0
|Rush
|164
|4
|Blackford
|158
|3
|Vermillion
|151
|1
|Parke
|150
|2
|Crawford
|123
|1
|Pulaski
|119
|1
|Brown
|115
|3
|Benton
|92
|0
|Ohio
|83
|7
|Union
|83
|0
|Switzerland
|72
|0
|Warren
|50
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|227