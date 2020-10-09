Terre Haute Campground to host weekend event If you are looking for some weekend plans, the Terre Haute Campground will be hosting its very first Covered Bridge Weekend on Saturday.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|151470
|5279
|DuPage
|18788
|577
|Lake
|17932
|494
|Will
|15084
|396
|Kane
|13846
|334
|Winnebago
|7354
|156
|St. Clair
|7091
|200
|Madison
|6188
|148
|Champaign
|5227
|27
|McHenry
|4944
|119
|Peoria
|3787
|55
|McLean
|3496
|24
|Rock Island
|3291
|81
|Kankakee
|2910
|79
|Sangamon
|2803
|48
|Unassigned
|2771
|249
|Kendall
|2176
|26
|Tazewell
|2015
|38
|LaSalle
|1910
|57
|Macon
|1865
|47
|DeKalb
|1794
|41
|Coles
|1605
|36
|Williamson
|1521
|55
|Clinton
|1355
|23
|Jackson
|1327
|24
|Adams
|1319
|11
|Boone
|1309
|24
|Vermilion
|1133
|6
|Randolph
|1007
|13
|Effingham
|950
|3
|Whiteside
|936
|21
|Ogle
|853
|6
|Knox
|806
|4
|Bureau
|770
|15
|Grundy
|763
|7
|Monroe
|760
|24
|Jefferson
|747
|38
|Henry
|723
|5
|Morgan
|709
|24
|Marion
|700
|5
|Christian
|680
|20
|Stephenson
|635
|7
|Franklin
|620
|5
|Macoupin
|620
|8
|Union
|607
|24
|Crawford
|525
|6
|McDonough
|523
|15
|Logan
|493
|2
|Fayette
|489
|10
|Lee
|472
|1
|Woodford
|471
|9
|Shelby
|468
|7
|Livingston
|457
|9
|Montgomery
|438
|14
|Saline
|424
|6
|Cass
|421
|11
|Jersey
|420
|19
|Iroquois
|388
|19
|Warren
|373
|3
|Bond
|368
|8
|Perry
|366
|16
|Douglas
|363
|7
|Wayne
|343
|6
|Jo Daviess
|312
|2
|Lawrence
|279
|6
|Richland
|275
|9
|Carroll
|259
|6
|Moultrie
|254
|4
|Hancock
|245
|3
|Fulton
|244
|0
|Washington
|242
|1
|Greene
|241
|15
|Johnson
|240
|0
|Clay
|236
|1
|Cumberland
|226
|5
|Jasper
|224
|10
|Clark
|207
|4
|Pulaski
|201
|1
|White
|195
|1
|Mason
|187
|1
|Wabash
|172
|4
|Mercer
|165
|6
|Piatt
|161
|0
|Pike
|160
|2
|De Witt
|158
|2
|Menard
|137
|1
|Massac
|131
|2
|Edgar
|125
|8
|Marshall
|120
|0
|Ford
|113
|5
|Alexander
|98
|1
|Gallatin
|84
|2
|Hamilton
|84
|2
|Henderson
|82
|0
|Scott
|82
|0
|Edwards
|78
|0
|Brown
|76
|0
|Putnam
|69
|0
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Schuyler
|64
|1
|Stark
|59
|2
|Hardin
|44
|0
|Pope
|33
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|22689
|771
|Lake
|11419
|335
|St. Joseph
|7500
|134
|Elkhart
|7305
|120
|Allen
|6848
|209
|Hamilton
|5325
|110
|Vanderburgh
|4526
|37
|Tippecanoe
|2960
|13
|Hendricks
|2890
|128
|Monroe
|2890
|37
|Johnson
|2572
|126
|Clark
|2470
|57
|Porter
|2459
|47
|Delaware
|2290
|67
|Vigo
|2091
|30
|Cass
|2078
|11
|Madison
|1924
|80
|LaPorte
|1733
|47
|Warrick
|1608
|56
|Floyd
|1530
|64
|Howard
|1447
|64
|Kosciusko
|1436
|17
|Bartholomew
|1246
|57
|Dubois
|1112
|20
|Marshall
|1105
|26
|Boone
|1077
|46
|Grant
|1050
|37
|Hancock
|1006
|44
|Henry
|976
|27
|Noble
|972
|33
|Wayne
|880
|16
|Jackson
|869
|10
|Morgan
|798
|40
|Dearborn
|733
|28
|Daviess
|730
|30
|Clinton
|709
|14
|Shelby
|706
|29
|LaGrange
|687
|12
|Gibson
|672
|7
|Harrison
|649
|24
|Putnam
|636
|14
|Lawrence
|598
|30
|Knox
|587
|10
|DeKalb
|557
|11
|Montgomery
|515
|22
|White
|508
|15
|Posey
|485
|3
|Fayette
|478
|14
|Decatur
|470
|39
|Miami
|459
|4
|Steuben
|451
|9
|Greene
|450
|36
|Scott
|443
|11
|Jasper
|429
|3
|Sullivan
|360
|12
|Clay
|348
|5
|Ripley
|338
|8
|Whitley
|338
|7
|Jennings
|334
|13
|Adams
|333
|4
|Franklin
|324
|25
|Spencer
|313
|4
|Huntington
|308
|3
|Orange
|306
|24
|Starke
|306
|7
|Wells
|305
|5
|Washington
|298
|2
|Wabash
|296
|9
|Carroll
|292
|13
|Jefferson
|274
|3
|Fulton
|270
|2
|Randolph
|264
|8
|Pike
|255
|6
|Tipton
|247
|23
|Perry
|246
|13
|Jay
|228
|1
|Fountain
|186
|2
|Newton
|182
|11
|Martin
|177
|0
|Owen
|177
|1
|Rush
|164
|4
|Blackford
|154
|3
|Vermillion
|147
|1
|Parke
|146
|2
|Crawford
|123
|1
|Pulaski
|117
|1
|Brown
|112
|3
|Benton
|90
|0
|Ohio
|83
|7
|Union
|83
|0
|Switzerland
|72
|0
|Warren
|48
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|227