Monday Night: Clear, cool. Low: 42

Today will be cooler than normal with temperatures climbing to the mid '60s. Sunny conditions will take over today and for the next few days, the clear sky will continue.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|148381
|5256
|DuPage
|18209
|567
|Lake
|17520
|493
|Will
|14589
|388
|Kane
|13523
|328
|St. Clair
|6905
|196
|Winnebago
|6779
|152
|Madison
|5992
|147
|Champaign
|5041
|23
|McHenry
|4776
|119
|Peoria
|3712
|55
|McLean
|3418
|23
|Rock Island
|3185
|80
|Kankakee
|2846
|78
|Unassigned
|2777
|249
|Sangamon
|2633
|46
|Kendall
|2107
|26
|Tazewell
|1907
|33
|LaSalle
|1831
|57
|Macon
|1736
|47
|DeKalb
|1728
|40
|Coles
|1556
|32
|Williamson
|1464
|53
|Clinton
|1297
|21
|Jackson
|1296
|24
|Adams
|1249
|10
|Boone
|1213
|23
|Vermilion
|978
|5
|Randolph
|975
|12
|Effingham
|918
|3
|Whiteside
|869
|21
|Ogle
|801
|6
|Knox
|761
|3
|Monroe
|733
|21
|Bureau
|722
|13
|Grundy
|718
|6
|Henry
|702
|5
|Morgan
|692
|24
|Jefferson
|683
|38
|Marion
|640
|2
|Christian
|626
|15
|Macoupin
|597
|8
|Stephenson
|581
|7
|Franklin
|578
|4
|Union
|548
|24
|McDonough
|507
|15
|Logan
|482
|1
|Crawford
|481
|6
|Fayette
|463
|8
|Woodford
|458
|9
|Shelby
|439
|4
|Lee
|433
|1
|Livingston
|433
|8
|Cass
|414
|11
|Montgomery
|405
|13
|Jersey
|403
|19
|Saline
|391
|4
|Iroquois
|372
|19
|Perry
|362
|15
|Bond
|361
|8
|Warren
|354
|3
|Douglas
|345
|7
|Wayne
|317
|5
|Jo Daviess
|300
|2
|Lawrence
|270
|6
|Richland
|260
|8
|Carroll
|243
|6
|Greene
|238
|14
|Moultrie
|237
|4
|Hancock
|236
|3
|Washington
|231
|1
|Cumberland
|221
|5
|Jasper
|217
|10
|Fulton
|210
|0
|Pulaski
|194
|1
|Clay
|191
|0
|Clark
|190
|3
|White
|189
|1
|Johnson
|185
|0
|Mason
|175
|1
|Wabash
|165
|3
|Piatt
|157
|0
|Mercer
|151
|6
|Pike
|150
|1
|De Witt
|141
|2
|Menard
|133
|1
|Massac
|128
|2
|Edgar
|120
|8
|Marshall
|116
|0
|Ford
|111
|5
|Alexander
|90
|1
|Scott
|81
|0
|Gallatin
|78
|2
|Hamilton
|78
|2
|Henderson
|77
|0
|Edwards
|72
|0
|Brown
|71
|0
|Calhoun
|66
|0
|Putnam
|66
|0
|Schuyler
|58
|0
|Stark
|56
|2
|Hardin
|40
|0
|Pope
|30
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|22282
|769
|Lake
|11161
|328
|St. Joseph
|7181
|125
|Elkhart
|7014
|114
|Allen
|6618
|209
|Hamilton
|5199
|110
|Vanderburgh
|4221
|31
|Hendricks
|2843
|127
|Tippecanoe
|2812
|13
|Monroe
|2798
|37
|Johnson
|2472
|124
|Clark
|2383
|57
|Porter
|2341
|47
|Delaware
|2151
|66
|Cass
|2019
|10
|Vigo
|2000
|28
|Madison
|1841
|75
|LaPorte
|1653
|43
|Warrick
|1528
|53
|Floyd
|1485
|64
|Howard
|1407
|64
|Kosciusko
|1360
|17
|Bartholomew
|1225
|57
|Dubois
|1074
|19
|Marshall
|1068
|25
|Boone
|1041
|46
|Grant
|1009
|37
|Hancock
|970
|43
|Noble
|952
|32
|Henry
|912
|27
|Wayne
|829
|15
|Jackson
|820
|10
|Morgan
|768
|40
|Daviess
|714
|30
|Dearborn
|708
|28
|Shelby
|699
|29
|Clinton
|684
|14
|LaGrange
|666
|11
|Harrison
|632
|24
|Putnam
|614
|11
|Gibson
|612
|6
|Knox
|574
|10
|Lawrence
|555
|29
|DeKalb
|529
|11
|Montgomery
|514
|22
|White
|503
|15
|Decatur
|466
|39
|Miami
|450
|4
|Greene
|440
|36
|Posey
|432
|2
|Fayette
|430
|14
|Steuben
|428
|8
|Scott
|424
|11
|Jasper
|414
|3
|Sullivan
|348
|12
|Clay
|333
|5
|Jennings
|326
|13
|Ripley
|325
|8
|Franklin
|319
|25
|Whitley
|314
|7
|Orange
|298
|24
|Adams
|296
|4
|Spencer
|296
|3
|Carroll
|288
|13
|Starke
|287
|7
|Wabash
|287
|8
|Washington
|287
|2
|Huntington
|284
|3
|Wells
|282
|4
|Jefferson
|267
|3
|Fulton
|263
|2
|Randolph
|248
|8
|Tipton
|241
|23
|Pike
|240
|4
|Perry
|238
|13
|Jay
|219
|1
|Newton
|178
|11
|Owen
|176
|1
|Martin
|173
|0
|Rush
|162
|4
|Vermillion
|140
|0
|Fountain
|137
|2
|Blackford
|136
|3
|Parke
|125
|2
|Crawford
|122
|1
|Pulaski
|116
|1
|Brown
|105
|3
|Benton
|90
|0
|Ohio
|81
|7
|Union
|80
|0
|Switzerland
|71
|0
|Warren
|43
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|227