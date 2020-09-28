Monday: Showers, cooler. High: 64

Today will be a cooler day with rain taking over early in the morning. Temperatures will only climb to the mid 60's with showers possible through most of the day.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|143634
|5210
|DuPage
|17471
|561
|Lake
|16892
|487
|Will
|13984
|378
|Kane
|13092
|326
|St. Clair
|6607
|190
|Winnebago
|5959
|149
|Madison
|5698
|136
|Champaign
|4703
|20
|McHenry
|4581
|118
|Peoria
|3494
|50
|McLean
|3279
|23
|Rock Island
|2995
|76
|Kankakee
|2741
|77
|Unassigned
|2537
|244
|Sangamon
|2411
|45
|Kendall
|2009
|25
|Tazewell
|1774
|25
|LaSalle
|1712
|57
|DeKalb
|1579
|38
|Macon
|1544
|44
|Coles
|1464
|30
|Williamson
|1401
|45
|Jackson
|1261
|24
|Clinton
|1169
|20
|Boone
|1125
|23
|Adams
|1123
|10
|Randolph
|939
|11
|Effingham
|870
|2
|Vermilion
|770
|4
|Whiteside
|743
|20
|Ogle
|710
|6
|Monroe
|674
|16
|Knox
|670
|3
|Grundy
|669
|5
|Henry
|666
|5
|Morgan
|661
|23
|Bureau
|641
|11
|Jefferson
|611
|38
|Marion
|554
|0
|Macoupin
|544
|7
|Christian
|539
|11
|Franklin
|539
|3
|Stephenson
|523
|6
|Union
|515
|24
|McDonough
|480
|15
|Logan
|464
|1
|Crawford
|450
|3
|Woodford
|424
|6
|Fayette
|418
|3
|Cass
|398
|11
|Livingston
|395
|6
|Jersey
|392
|15
|Shelby
|390
|4
|Montgomery
|372
|13
|Lee
|371
|1
|Iroquois
|365
|19
|Perry
|350
|15
|Saline
|340
|4
|Warren
|332
|2
|Bond
|328
|5
|Douglas
|312
|7
|Wayne
|280
|5
|Jo Daviess
|263
|2
|Lawrence
|256
|2
|Carroll
|230
|5
|Greene
|227
|11
|Cumberland
|217
|5
|Hancock
|217
|3
|Moultrie
|214
|3
|Jasper
|211
|9
|Washington
|211
|1
|Richland
|209
|5
|Pulaski
|180
|1
|Fulton
|176
|0
|Clark
|173
|2
|White
|168
|0
|Johnson
|156
|0
|Clay
|154
|0
|Wabash
|154
|3
|Mason
|147
|1
|Piatt
|140
|0
|Mercer
|139
|5
|Pike
|128
|1
|Menard
|125
|1
|De Witt
|122
|1
|Edgar
|113
|8
|Massac
|112
|2
|Ford
|106
|5
|Marshall
|104
|0
|Alexander
|81
|1
|Scott
|78
|0
|Gallatin
|73
|2
|Hamilton
|68
|2
|Henderson
|66
|0
|Edwards
|63
|0
|Brown
|61
|0
|Calhoun
|60
|0
|Putnam
|57
|0
|Stark
|55
|2
|Schuyler
|50
|0
|Hardin
|40
|0
|Pope
|29
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|21403
|766
|Lake
|10618
|323
|Elkhart
|6667
|111
|St. Joseph
|6576
|110
|Allen
|6292
|203
|Hamilton
|4909
|109
|Vanderburgh
|3719
|31
|Hendricks
|2747
|123
|Monroe
|2627
|36
|Tippecanoe
|2523
|13
|Johnson
|2338
|124
|Clark
|2236
|57
|Porter
|2176
|47
|Delaware
|1985
|62
|Cass
|1954
|9
|Vigo
|1843
|27
|Madison
|1689
|75
|LaPorte
|1474
|41
|Floyd
|1389
|63
|Warrick
|1344
|40
|Howard
|1318
|63
|Kosciusko
|1248
|17
|Bartholomew
|1179
|57
|Marshall
|1012
|24
|Dubois
|991
|19
|Boone
|986
|46
|Grant
|933
|34
|Hancock
|932
|43
|Noble
|925
|32
|Henry
|809
|26
|Jackson
|768
|9
|Wayne
|768
|14
|Morgan
|729
|38
|Daviess
|677
|28
|Shelby
|677
|29
|Dearborn
|665
|28
|LaGrange
|639
|11
|Clinton
|609
|14
|Harrison
|587
|24
|Putnam
|581
|12
|Gibson
|530
|5
|Knox
|525
|9
|Lawrence
|515
|29
|Montgomery
|511
|21
|DeKalb
|487
|11
|White
|486
|14
|Decatur
|458
|39
|Miami
|438
|3
|Greene
|427
|35
|Fayette
|423
|13
|Jasper
|399
|2
|Steuben
|387
|7
|Scott
|381
|11
|Posey
|340
|0
|Sullivan
|338
|12
|Jennings
|316
|12
|Franklin
|311
|25
|Ripley
|303
|8
|Clay
|302
|5
|Orange
|288
|24
|Whitley
|279
|6
|Carroll
|277
|13
|Adams
|274
|3
|Wabash
|271
|8
|Washington
|269
|1
|Starke
|267
|7
|Wells
|265
|4
|Spencer
|259
|3
|Jefferson
|248
|3
|Huntington
|245
|3
|Fulton
|241
|2
|Tipton
|228
|22
|Perry
|221
|13
|Randolph
|220
|7
|Jay
|188
|0
|Newton
|173
|11
|Owen
|171
|1
|Martin
|168
|0
|Pike
|162
|1
|Rush
|157
|4
|Vermillion
|130
|0
|Fountain
|128
|2
|Blackford
|120
|3
|Pulaski
|113
|1
|Crawford
|108
|0
|Brown
|104
|3
|Parke
|103
|2
|Benton
|87
|0
|Ohio
|79
|7
|Union
|79
|0
|Switzerland
|69
|0
|Warren
|40
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|226