Wednesday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High: 75

Today will be another nice, warm, and sunny day. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70's and conditions will cool down again tonight to the lower 50's.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|140078
|5172
|DuPage
|16883
|551
|Lake
|16489
|486
|Will
|13539
|373
|Kane
|12716
|325
|St. Clair
|6339
|187
|Madison
|5414
|131
|Winnebago
|5399
|149
|McHenry
|4446
|118
|Champaign
|4411
|20
|Peoria
|3256
|48
|McLean
|3188
|20
|Rock Island
|2827
|71
|Kankakee
|2660
|76
|Sangamon
|2267
|44
|Unassigned
|2250
|236
|Kendall
|1932
|25
|LaSalle
|1630
|56
|Tazewell
|1609
|20
|DeKalb
|1480
|38
|Macon
|1417
|40
|Coles
|1366
|30
|Williamson
|1337
|37
|Jackson
|1242
|24
|Clinton
|1084
|20
|Boone
|1056
|23
|Adams
|1020
|10
|Randolph
|923
|11
|Effingham
|834
|1
|Whiteside
|694
|20
|Ogle
|641
|6
|Grundy
|635
|5
|Monroe
|627
|15
|Morgan
|625
|23
|Henry
|624
|5
|Vermilion
|622
|4
|Knox
|613
|3
|Bureau
|587
|11
|Jefferson
|564
|38
|Marion
|516
|0
|Franklin
|499
|2
|Macoupin
|498
|7
|Union
|497
|24
|Stephenson
|475
|6
|McDonough
|453
|15
|Christian
|443
|10
|Logan
|436
|1
|Woodford
|402
|6
|Crawford
|389
|2
|Jersey
|385
|14
|Cass
|384
|11
|Iroquois
|357
|19
|Shelby
|352
|4
|Fayette
|351
|3
|Livingston
|340
|6
|Perry
|338
|15
|Lee
|333
|1
|Montgomery
|331
|13
|Warren
|307
|2
|Bond
|294
|4
|Douglas
|281
|6
|Saline
|278
|3
|Lawrence
|250
|2
|Wayne
|249
|5
|Jo Daviess
|243
|2
|Greene
|216
|7
|Carroll
|212
|4
|Moultrie
|207
|3
|Cumberland
|200
|4
|Jasper
|199
|9
|Washington
|197
|1
|Hancock
|194
|3
|Pulaski
|159
|1
|Richland
|159
|4
|White
|159
|0
|Clark
|151
|2
|Fulton
|148
|0
|Wabash
|146
|1
|Johnson
|144
|0
|Clay
|141
|0
|Piatt
|131
|0
|Mason
|128
|1
|Mercer
|127
|5
|Menard
|119
|0
|Pike
|110
|1
|Edgar
|109
|7
|De Witt
|103
|1
|Ford
|98
|5
|Massac
|96
|2
|Marshall
|94
|0
|Scott
|74
|0
|Alexander
|73
|1
|Gallatin
|67
|2
|Hamilton
|67
|0
|Henderson
|63
|0
|Edwards
|61
|0
|Putnam
|52
|0
|Stark
|50
|2
|Schuyler
|45
|0
|Calhoun
|44
|0
|Brown
|41
|0
|Hardin
|36
|0
|Pope
|26
|1
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|20832
|759
|Lake
|10292
|318
|Elkhart
|6415
|109
|St. Joseph
|6156
|102
|Allen
|6029
|200
|Hamilton
|4724
|109
|Vanderburgh
|3445
|30
|Hendricks
|2673
|122
|Monroe
|2474
|36
|Tippecanoe
|2269
|13
|Johnson
|2268
|123
|Clark
|2150
|56
|Porter
|2078
|45
|Cass
|1932
|9
|Delaware
|1882
|61
|Vigo
|1781
|23
|Madison
|1595
|75
|LaPorte
|1377
|39
|Floyd
|1314
|61
|Howard
|1285
|63
|Kosciusko
|1202
|17
|Warrick
|1199
|36
|Bartholomew
|1153
|57
|Marshall
|989
|24
|Dubois
|954
|18
|Boone
|951
|46
|Hancock
|911
|43
|Grant
|891
|33
|Noble
|891
|32
|Henry
|770
|24
|Wayne
|744
|14
|Jackson
|740
|9
|Morgan
|700
|38
|Shelby
|665
|29
|Daviess
|644
|27
|Dearborn
|632
|28
|LaGrange
|631
|11
|Clinton
|592
|12
|Harrison
|560
|24
|Putnam
|537
|10
|Lawrence
|505
|28
|Montgomery
|505
|21
|Knox
|501
|9
|Gibson
|485
|4
|White
|481
|14
|DeKalb
|456
|11
|Decatur
|454
|39
|Miami
|426
|3
|Fayette
|418
|13
|Greene
|418
|35
|Jasper
|386
|2
|Steuben
|370
|7
|Scott
|356
|10
|Sullivan
|330
|12
|Jennings
|312
|12
|Posey
|306
|0
|Franklin
|299
|25
|Clay
|293
|5
|Orange
|285
|24
|Ripley
|283
|8
|Carroll
|270
|13
|Wabash
|261
|8
|Washington
|261
|1
|Starke
|253
|7
|Whitley
|252
|6
|Wells
|248
|2
|Adams
|245
|3
|Jefferson
|244
|3
|Fulton
|234
|2
|Huntington
|222
|3
|Tipton
|217
|22
|Spencer
|215
|3
|Perry
|214
|13
|Randolph
|208
|7
|Jay
|173
|0
|Newton
|171
|11
|Owen
|165
|1
|Martin
|164
|0
|Rush
|152
|4
|Pike
|140
|1
|Vermillion
|126
|0
|Fountain
|118
|2
|Pulaski
|115
|1
|Blackford
|113
|3
|Crawford
|103
|0
|Brown
|102
|3
|Parke
|94
|1
|Benton
|88
|0
|Union
|77
|0
|Ohio
|76
|7
|Switzerland
|70
|0
|Warren
|39
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|225