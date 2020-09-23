Clear

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High: 75

Today will be another nice, warm, and sunny day. Temperatures will climb to the mid 70's and conditions will cool down again tonight to the lower 50's.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 6:24 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 6:26 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 47°
Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 279453

Reported Deaths: 8722
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1400785172
DuPage16883551
Lake16489486
Will13539373
Kane12716325
St. Clair6339187
Madison5414131
Winnebago5399149
McHenry4446118
Champaign441120
Peoria325648
McLean318820
Rock Island282771
Kankakee266076
Sangamon226744
Unassigned2250236
Kendall193225
LaSalle163056
Tazewell160920
DeKalb148038
Macon141740
Coles136630
Williamson133737
Jackson124224
Clinton108420
Boone105623
Adams102010
Randolph92311
Effingham8341
Whiteside69420
Ogle6416
Grundy6355
Monroe62715
Morgan62523
Henry6245
Vermilion6224
Knox6133
Bureau58711
Jefferson56438
Marion5160
Franklin4992
Macoupin4987
Union49724
Stephenson4756
McDonough45315
Christian44310
Logan4361
Woodford4026
Crawford3892
Jersey38514
Cass38411
Iroquois35719
Shelby3524
Fayette3513
Livingston3406
Perry33815
Lee3331
Montgomery33113
Warren3072
Bond2944
Douglas2816
Saline2783
Lawrence2502
Wayne2495
Jo Daviess2432
Greene2167
Carroll2124
Moultrie2073
Cumberland2004
Jasper1999
Washington1971
Hancock1943
Pulaski1591
Richland1594
White1590
Clark1512
Fulton1480
Wabash1461
Johnson1440
Clay1410
Piatt1310
Mason1281
Mercer1275
Menard1190
Pike1101
Edgar1097
De Witt1031
Ford985
Massac962
Marshall940
Scott740
Alexander731
Gallatin672
Hamilton670
Henderson630
Edwards610
Putnam520
Stark502
Schuyler450
Calhoun440
Brown410
Hardin360
Pope261
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 112626

Reported Deaths: 3520
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion20832759
Lake10292318
Elkhart6415109
St. Joseph6156102
Allen6029200
Hamilton4724109
Vanderburgh344530
Hendricks2673122
Monroe247436
Tippecanoe226913
Johnson2268123
Clark215056
Porter207845
Cass19329
Delaware188261
Vigo178123
Madison159575
LaPorte137739
Floyd131461
Howard128563
Kosciusko120217
Warrick119936
Bartholomew115357
Marshall98924
Dubois95418
Boone95146
Hancock91143
Grant89133
Noble89132
Henry77024
Wayne74414
Jackson7409
Morgan70038
Shelby66529
Daviess64427
Dearborn63228
LaGrange63111
Clinton59212
Harrison56024
Putnam53710
Lawrence50528
Montgomery50521
Knox5019
Gibson4854
White48114
DeKalb45611
Decatur45439
Miami4263
Fayette41813
Greene41835
Jasper3862
Steuben3707
Scott35610
Sullivan33012
Jennings31212
Posey3060
Franklin29925
Clay2935
Orange28524
Ripley2838
Carroll27013
Wabash2618
Washington2611
Starke2537
Whitley2526
Wells2482
Adams2453
Jefferson2443
Fulton2342
Huntington2223
Tipton21722
Spencer2153
Perry21413
Randolph2087
Jay1730
Newton17111
Owen1651
Martin1640
Rush1524
Pike1401
Vermillion1260
Fountain1182
Pulaski1151
Blackford1133
Crawford1030
Brown1023
Parke941
Benton880
Union770
Ohio767
Switzerland700
Warren391
Unassigned0225