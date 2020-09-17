City leaders say big projects could help bring small businesses to town

Work is still expected to start on time for the convention center and casino. City leaders say these projects will bring jobs and money to town.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|136246
|5146
|DuPage
|16304
|547
|Lake
|15999
|483
|Will
|13044
|368
|Kane
|12280
|324
|St. Clair
|6099
|180
|Madison
|5088
|126
|Winnebago
|4967
|148
|McHenry
|4294
|117
|Champaign
|4164
|20
|Peoria
|3039
|48
|McLean
|3004
|18
|Rock Island
|2667
|70
|Kankakee
|2574
|73
|Sangamon
|2148
|42
|Unassigned
|2141
|232
|Kendall
|1834
|25
|LaSalle
|1530
|54
|Tazewell
|1471
|12
|DeKalb
|1367
|36
|Coles
|1293
|28
|Macon
|1278
|34
|Williamson
|1227
|28
|Jackson
|1174
|24
|Clinton
|987
|20
|Boone
|984
|23
|Adams
|914
|10
|Randolph
|887
|10
|Effingham
|776
|1
|Whiteside
|652
|19
|Grundy
|607
|5
|Morgan
|601
|21
|Monroe
|593
|15
|Henry
|590
|5
|Ogle
|585
|6
|Knox
|548
|3
|Jefferson
|535
|37
|Bureau
|527
|10
|Vermilion
|503
|4
|Union
|476
|24
|Marion
|455
|0
|Macoupin
|450
|6
|Franklin
|446
|1
|Stephenson
|439
|6
|McDonough
|427
|15
|Logan
|408
|1
|Woodford
|370
|4
|Cass
|363
|11
|Jersey
|361
|13
|Iroquois
|341
|19
|Shelby
|332
|3
|Christian
|329
|10
|Perry
|326
|14
|Lee
|310
|1
|Montgomery
|290
|12
|Warren
|288
|1
|Fayette
|285
|3
|Crawford
|282
|1
|Livingston
|276
|5
|Douglas
|268
|5
|Bond
|262
|4
|Lawrence
|237
|1
|Wayne
|225
|5
|Jo Daviess
|221
|2
|Saline
|220
|3
|Moultrie
|201
|3
|Carroll
|198
|4
|Greene
|196
|2
|Cumberland
|185
|4
|Jasper
|184
|9
|Hancock
|180
|3
|Washington
|167
|1
|Pulaski
|152
|1
|White
|150
|0
|Clark
|141
|2
|Clay
|135
|0
|Wabash
|135
|1
|Johnson
|133
|0
|Fulton
|130
|0
|Richland
|125
|4
|Piatt
|124
|0
|Mercer
|119
|5
|Mason
|115
|1
|Menard
|107
|0
|Edgar
|105
|3
|Pike
|103
|1
|De Witt
|87
|1
|Massac
|87
|2
|Ford
|86
|4
|Marshall
|80
|0
|Gallatin
|68
|2
|Alexander
|62
|1
|Scott
|62
|0
|Henderson
|61
|0
|Edwards
|57
|0
|Hamilton
|57
|0
|Stark
|46
|2
|Schuyler
|38
|0
|Calhoun
|34
|0
|Putnam
|33
|0
|Brown
|30
|0
|Hardin
|29
|0
|Pope
|24
|1
|Out of IL
|4
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|20249
|757
|Lake
|9956
|312
|Elkhart
|6139
|106
|St. Joseph
|5828
|96
|Allen
|5743
|197
|Hamilton
|4565
|109
|Vanderburgh
|3134
|25
|Hendricks
|2584
|120
|Johnson
|2227
|122
|Monroe
|2209
|36
|Tippecanoe
|2082
|13
|Clark
|2027
|56
|Porter
|1952
|43
|Cass
|1914
|9
|Delaware
|1773
|59
|Vigo
|1683
|20
|Madison
|1513
|75
|LaPorte
|1336
|37
|Floyd
|1270
|60
|Howard
|1247
|63
|Kosciusko
|1156
|17
|Bartholomew
|1127
|57
|Warrick
|1033
|34
|Marshall
|972
|23
|Boone
|937
|46
|Dubois
|914
|18
|Hancock
|888
|42
|Noble
|858
|32
|Grant
|837
|32
|Jackson
|725
|9
|Henry
|724
|24
|Wayne
|718
|14
|Morgan
|673
|37
|Shelby
|650
|29
|LaGrange
|628
|11
|Daviess
|612
|27
|Dearborn
|612
|28
|Clinton
|589
|11
|Harrison
|543
|24
|Putnam
|508
|8
|Lawrence
|498
|28
|Montgomery
|493
|21
|White
|469
|14
|Knox
|448
|9
|Decatur
|446
|39
|Gibson
|425
|4
|DeKalb
|421
|10
|Miami
|418
|2
|Greene
|406
|35
|Fayette
|401
|13
|Jasper
|372
|2
|Scott
|344
|10
|Steuben
|342
|7
|Sullivan
|325
|12
|Jennings
|305
|12
|Franklin
|290
|25
|Clay
|284
|5
|Posey
|284
|0
|Orange
|277
|24
|Ripley
|270
|8
|Carroll
|267
|13
|Wabash
|252
|7
|Washington
|249
|1
|Whitley
|241
|6
|Wells
|237
|2
|Jefferson
|234
|3
|Starke
|229
|7
|Fulton
|227
|2
|Adams
|226
|3
|Tipton
|215
|22
|Huntington
|203
|3
|Perry
|200
|14
|Randolph
|200
|7
|Spencer
|194
|4
|Newton
|163
|11
|Owen
|162
|1
|Jay
|157
|0
|Martin
|150
|0
|Rush
|147
|4
|Pike
|131
|1
|Vermillion
|120
|0
|Fountain
|113
|2
|Pulaski
|112
|1
|Blackford
|106
|2
|Crawford
|98
|0
|Brown
|93
|3
|Parke
|89
|2
|Benton
|87
|0
|Ohio
|75
|7
|Union
|75
|0
|Switzerland
|66
|0
|Warren
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|225