Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83

Warm conditions will take over this afternoon with highs in the lower 80's. Mostly sunny conditions will settle in today with partly cloudy skies moving in tonight.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|135690
|5137
|DuPage
|16209
|546
|Lake
|15888
|481
|Will
|12955
|367
|Kane
|12194
|324
|St. Clair
|6043
|178
|Madison
|5020
|122
|Winnebago
|4883
|148
|McHenry
|4271
|117
|Champaign
|4133
|20
|McLean
|2980
|18
|Peoria
|2972
|47
|Rock Island
|2637
|69
|Kankakee
|2546
|73
|Unassigned
|2139
|232
|Sangamon
|2122
|42
|Kendall
|1823
|25
|LaSalle
|1518
|54
|Tazewell
|1441
|12
|DeKalb
|1342
|36
|Coles
|1268
|26
|Macon
|1247
|33
|Williamson
|1204
|27
|Jackson
|1169
|24
|Boone
|974
|23
|Clinton
|971
|19
|Adams
|902
|10
|Randolph
|880
|10
|Effingham
|754
|1
|Whiteside
|644
|19
|Morgan
|596
|21
|Grundy
|595
|5
|Monroe
|585
|15
|Henry
|583
|4
|Ogle
|572
|6
|Knox
|538
|3
|Jefferson
|521
|37
|Bureau
|511
|9
|Vermilion
|498
|4
|Union
|476
|24
|Marion
|441
|0
|Franklin
|440
|1
|Macoupin
|440
|6
|Stephenson
|434
|6
|McDonough
|417
|15
|Logan
|400
|1
|Woodford
|362
|4
|Jersey
|361
|13
|Cass
|353
|11
|Iroquois
|338
|19
|Perry
|323
|13
|Christian
|320
|10
|Shelby
|319
|3
|Lee
|306
|1
|Warren
|288
|1
|Montgomery
|287
|12
|Crawford
|272
|1
|Livingston
|272
|4
|Douglas
|267
|5
|Fayette
|266
|3
|Bond
|245
|4
|Lawrence
|235
|0
|Wayne
|224
|4
|Jo Daviess
|217
|2
|Saline
|217
|3
|Moultrie
|200
|3
|Carroll
|195
|4
|Greene
|187
|2
|Jasper
|184
|8
|Cumberland
|183
|4
|Hancock
|175
|2
|Washington
|160
|1
|White
|150
|0
|Pulaski
|149
|1
|Clark
|141
|2
|Clay
|134
|0
|Wabash
|134
|1
|Johnson
|130
|0
|Fulton
|126
|0
|Piatt
|123
|0
|Richland
|120
|4
|Mercer
|118
|5
|Mason
|111
|1
|Edgar
|105
|3
|Menard
|103
|0
|Pike
|101
|1
|De Witt
|86
|1
|Ford
|86
|4
|Massac
|86
|1
|Marshall
|76
|0
|Gallatin
|68
|2
|Scott
|62
|0
|Alexander
|61
|1
|Henderson
|60
|0
|Edwards
|55
|0
|Hamilton
|53
|0
|Stark
|46
|2
|Schuyler
|36
|0
|Calhoun
|34
|0
|Putnam
|33
|0
|Brown
|31
|0
|Hardin
|27
|0
|Pope
|24
|1
|Out of IL
|4
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|20196
|756
|Lake
|9939
|309
|Elkhart
|6117
|105
|St. Joseph
|5804
|96
|Allen
|5703
|196
|Hamilton
|4546
|109
|Vanderburgh
|3087
|24
|Hendricks
|2572
|120
|Johnson
|2218
|122
|Monroe
|2180
|36
|Tippecanoe
|2029
|13
|Clark
|2016
|55
|Porter
|1947
|43
|Cass
|1913
|9
|Delaware
|1753
|59
|Vigo
|1677
|20
|Madison
|1503
|75
|LaPorte
|1328
|37
|Floyd
|1252
|60
|Howard
|1235
|63
|Kosciusko
|1150
|17
|Bartholomew
|1126
|57
|Warrick
|1006
|34
|Marshall
|966
|23
|Boone
|936
|46
|Dubois
|910
|18
|Hancock
|881
|42
|Noble
|858
|32
|Grant
|833
|32
|Jackson
|725
|9
|Wayne
|717
|14
|Henry
|715
|24
|Morgan
|667
|37
|Shelby
|649
|29
|LaGrange
|627
|11
|Dearborn
|608
|28
|Daviess
|599
|27
|Clinton
|589
|11
|Harrison
|538
|24
|Putnam
|509
|8
|Lawrence
|494
|28
|Montgomery
|493
|21
|White
|467
|14
|Decatur
|446
|38
|Knox
|444
|8
|Miami
|418
|2
|DeKalb
|417
|10
|Gibson
|413
|4
|Greene
|402
|35
|Fayette
|400
|13
|Jasper
|372
|2
|Scott
|343
|10
|Steuben
|343
|7
|Sullivan
|324
|12
|Jennings
|305
|12
|Franklin
|289
|25
|Posey
|281
|0
|Clay
|280
|5
|Orange
|276
|24
|Ripley
|269
|8
|Carroll
|267
|13
|Wabash
|251
|7
|Washington
|248
|1
|Whitley
|241
|6
|Wells
|235
|2
|Jefferson
|232
|3
|Starke
|228
|7
|Fulton
|226
|2
|Adams
|223
|3
|Tipton
|214
|22
|Huntington
|200
|3
|Perry
|200
|14
|Randolph
|199
|7
|Spencer
|191
|3
|Newton
|162
|10
|Owen
|161
|1
|Jay
|156
|0
|Martin
|152
|0
|Rush
|146
|4
|Pike
|128
|1
|Vermillion
|119
|0
|Fountain
|113
|2
|Pulaski
|112
|1
|Blackford
|105
|2
|Crawford
|98
|0
|Brown
|93
|3
|Parke
|88
|2
|Benton
|87
|0
|Ohio
|75
|7
|Union
|75
|0
|Switzerland
|66
|0
|Warren
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|225