Portion of downtown Terre Haute Street permanently closes as Convention Center construction continue

A stretch of a downtown Terre Haute Street is now closed for good. The portion of 8th Street between Cherry Street and Wabash Avenue is permanently closed for the continued construction of the new Convention Center in downtown Terre Haute.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|134801
|5133
|DuPage
|16022
|545
|Lake
|15776
|481
|Will
|12820
|367
|Kane
|12081
|323
|St. Clair
|5983
|178
|Madison
|4908
|119
|Winnebago
|4790
|148
|McHenry
|4258
|117
|Champaign
|4035
|20
|McLean
|2909
|18
|Peoria
|2898
|44
|Rock Island
|2610
|67
|Kankakee
|2528
|72
|Unassigned
|2138
|232
|Sangamon
|2113
|42
|Kendall
|1806
|25
|LaSalle
|1496
|54
|Tazewell
|1381
|12
|DeKalb
|1317
|36
|Coles
|1237
|26
|Macon
|1224
|32
|Williamson
|1160
|27
|Jackson
|1144
|24
|Boone
|955
|23
|Clinton
|950
|19
|Adams
|876
|10
|Randolph
|854
|8
|Effingham
|744
|1
|Whiteside
|634
|19
|Morgan
|591
|21
|Monroe
|581
|15
|Grundy
|579
|5
|Henry
|576
|4
|Ogle
|561
|5
|Knox
|525
|3
|Jefferson
|513
|37
|Bureau
|489
|9
|Union
|471
|24
|Vermilion
|470
|4
|Macoupin
|432
|6
|Franklin
|427
|1
|Marion
|427
|0
|Stephenson
|424
|6
|McDonough
|404
|15
|Logan
|386
|1
|Jersey
|356
|12
|Cass
|351
|11
|Woodford
|351
|4
|Iroquois
|335
|19
|Perry
|320
|13
|Christian
|305
|9
|Shelby
|304
|3
|Lee
|299
|1
|Montgomery
|287
|12
|Warren
|282
|1
|Livingston
|266
|4
|Douglas
|260
|5
|Crawford
|255
|1
|Fayette
|255
|3
|Lawrence
|233
|0
|Bond
|231
|4
|Wayne
|218
|4
|Jo Daviess
|212
|2
|Saline
|211
|3
|Moultrie
|196
|3
|Greene
|183
|2
|Cumberland
|182
|4
|Jasper
|180
|7
|Hancock
|170
|2
|Carroll
|159
|4
|Washington
|158
|1
|White
|149
|0
|Pulaski
|148
|1
|Clark
|137
|2
|Wabash
|133
|1
|Johnson
|130
|0
|Clay
|129
|0
|Fulton
|119
|0
|Piatt
|119
|0
|Mercer
|118
|5
|Richland
|116
|4
|Mason
|109
|1
|Edgar
|104
|3
|Pike
|99
|1
|Menard
|95
|0
|Ford
|86
|4
|Massac
|83
|1
|De Witt
|75
|1
|Marshall
|71
|0
|Gallatin
|68
|2
|Scott
|62
|0
|Alexander
|60
|1
|Henderson
|60
|0
|Edwards
|55
|0
|Hamilton
|52
|0
|Stark
|45
|1
|Calhoun
|34
|0
|Schuyler
|34
|0
|Putnam
|31
|0
|Brown
|26
|0
|Hardin
|26
|0
|Pope
|23
|1
|Out of IL
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|20065
|754
|Lake
|9852
|308
|Elkhart
|6041
|104
|St. Joseph
|5723
|96
|Allen
|5627
|193
|Hamilton
|4514
|108
|Vanderburgh
|3027
|24
|Hendricks
|2546
|120
|Johnson
|2189
|122
|Tippecanoe
|1991
|13
|Monroe
|1986
|36
|Clark
|1977
|53
|Porter
|1926
|43
|Cass
|1911
|9
|Delaware
|1717
|59
|Vigo
|1649
|20
|Madison
|1487
|74
|LaPorte
|1315
|37
|Floyd
|1220
|60
|Howard
|1219
|62
|Kosciusko
|1143
|17
|Bartholomew
|1121
|56
|Marshall
|958
|23
|Warrick
|957
|31
|Boone
|927
|46
|Dubois
|907
|18
|Hancock
|880
|42
|Noble
|850
|32
|Grant
|817
|32
|Jackson
|721
|9
|Henry
|703
|24
|Wayne
|700
|13
|Morgan
|660
|36
|Shelby
|646
|29
|LaGrange
|626
|11
|Dearborn
|602
|28
|Daviess
|586
|26
|Clinton
|584
|11
|Harrison
|529
|24
|Putnam
|502
|8
|Lawrence
|492
|27
|Montgomery
|492
|21
|White
|466
|14
|Decatur
|442
|38
|Knox
|434
|8
|Miami
|416
|2
|DeKalb
|404
|9
|Fayette
|395
|13
|Greene
|393
|35
|Gibson
|384
|4
|Jasper
|370
|2
|Scott
|338
|10
|Steuben
|337
|7
|Sullivan
|319
|12
|Jennings
|303
|12
|Franklin
|287
|25
|Posey
|279
|0
|Orange
|275
|24
|Clay
|272
|5
|Carroll
|265
|13
|Ripley
|265
|8
|Wabash
|249
|7
|Washington
|243
|1
|Whitley
|237
|6
|Wells
|231
|2
|Jefferson
|230
|3
|Starke
|227
|7
|Fulton
|223
|2
|Adams
|220
|3
|Tipton
|213
|22
|Perry
|199
|14
|Huntington
|198
|3
|Randolph
|196
|7
|Spencer
|182
|3
|Owen
|161
|1
|Newton
|155
|10
|Jay
|153
|0
|Rush
|146
|4
|Martin
|141
|0
|Pike
|126
|1
|Vermillion
|117
|0
|Pulaski
|111
|1
|Fountain
|109
|2
|Blackford
|97
|2
|Crawford
|94
|0
|Brown
|91
|3
|Parke
|88
|2
|Benton
|87
|0
|Ohio
|75
|7
|Union
|73
|0
|Switzerland
|65
|0
|Warren
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|224