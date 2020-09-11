Richland County first responders pay tribute on the 19th anniversary of 9/11
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|132963
|5103
|DuPage
|15704
|540
|Lake
|15472
|476
|Will
|12591
|365
|Kane
|11888
|319
|St. Clair
|5852
|176
|Madison
|4693
|115
|Winnebago
|4661
|148
|McHenry
|4176
|116
|Champaign
|3811
|20
|McLean
|2783
|18
|Peoria
|2755
|42
|Rock Island
|2532
|66
|Kankakee
|2467
|72
|Sangamon
|2049
|42
|Unassigned
|1968
|219
|Kendall
|1772
|25
|LaSalle
|1429
|54
|Tazewell
|1323
|11
|DeKalb
|1289
|36
|Coles
|1180
|25
|Macon
|1162
|29
|Jackson
|1103
|25
|Williamson
|1098
|23
|Boone
|947
|23
|Clinton
|902
|19
|Adams
|849
|11
|Randolph
|809
|8
|Effingham
|703
|1
|Whiteside
|609
|19
|Morgan
|580
|21
|Monroe
|558
|15
|Henry
|556
|4
|Grundy
|555
|5
|Ogle
|550
|5
|Knox
|506
|3
|Jefferson
|502
|37
|Bureau
|469
|9
|Union
|455
|24
|Vermilion
|425
|4
|Macoupin
|418
|6
|Stephenson
|409
|6
|Franklin
|398
|1
|Marion
|387
|0
|McDonough
|371
|15
|Logan
|353
|1
|Cass
|341
|11
|Jersey
|333
|11
|Woodford
|332
|4
|Iroquois
|326
|19
|Perry
|311
|13
|Lee
|290
|1
|Shelby
|286
|4
|Christian
|284
|8
|Warren
|279
|1
|Montgomery
|273
|12
|Livingston
|253
|4
|Douglas
|247
|5
|Fayette
|227
|3
|Bond
|216
|4
|Lawrence
|207
|0
|Crawford
|204
|1
|Jo Daviess
|200
|2
|Saline
|194
|3
|Moultrie
|183
|3
|Cumberland
|176
|4
|Greene
|172
|1
|Jasper
|168
|7
|Hancock
|167
|2
|Wayne
|164
|2
|Carroll
|156
|4
|Washington
|145
|1
|White
|145
|0
|Pulaski
|144
|1
|Johnson
|126
|0
|Wabash
|125
|1
|Clark
|123
|2
|Clay
|116
|0
|Mercer
|113
|5
|Fulton
|107
|0
|Mason
|102
|1
|Piatt
|102
|0
|Richland
|99
|4
|Edgar
|98
|3
|Pike
|93
|1
|Menard
|91
|0
|Ford
|82
|4
|Massac
|76
|1
|Gallatin
|67
|2
|Marshall
|63
|0
|De Witt
|62
|1
|Henderson
|57
|0
|Scott
|53
|0
|Alexander
|52
|1
|Edwards
|50
|0
|Hamilton
|49
|0
|Stark
|40
|1
|Calhoun
|33
|0
|Schuyler
|32
|0
|Putnam
|27
|0
|Brown
|25
|0
|Hardin
|24
|0
|Pope
|23
|1
|Out of IL
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|19473
|753
|Lake
|9648
|304
|Elkhart
|5898
|102
|St. Joseph
|5556
|96
|Allen
|5463
|187
|Hamilton
|4307
|107
|Vanderburgh
|2876
|23
|Hendricks
|2488
|118
|Johnson
|2115
|122
|Clark
|1922
|53
|Cass
|1899
|9
|Porter
|1868
|43
|Tippecanoe
|1819
|13
|Delaware
|1641
|58
|Vigo
|1600
|19
|Monroe
|1596
|36
|Madison
|1443
|74
|LaPorte
|1271
|37
|Howard
|1175
|62
|Floyd
|1169
|59
|Kosciusko
|1124
|17
|Bartholomew
|1098
|56
|Marshall
|942
|23
|Boone
|901
|46
|Warrick
|900
|31
|Dubois
|889
|17
|Hancock
|856
|42
|Noble
|844
|32
|Grant
|783
|32
|Jackson
|718
|9
|Wayne
|676
|12
|Henry
|673
|23
|Shelby
|639
|29
|Morgan
|633
|36
|LaGrange
|620
|11
|Dearborn
|597
|28
|Clinton
|577
|11
|Daviess
|561
|25
|Harrison
|524
|24
|Lawrence
|483
|27
|Montgomery
|474
|21
|Putnam
|474
|8
|White
|464
|13
|Decatur
|433
|38
|Knox
|406
|8
|Miami
|403
|2
|DeKalb
|383
|8
|Greene
|383
|35
|Fayette
|378
|12
|Gibson
|361
|4
|Jasper
|355
|2
|Scott
|328
|10
|Steuben
|323
|7
|Sullivan
|313
|11
|Jennings
|293
|12
|Franklin
|283
|25
|Clay
|265
|5
|Carroll
|263
|13
|Orange
|263
|24
|Ripley
|259
|8
|Posey
|255
|0
|Washington
|243
|1
|Whitley
|236
|6
|Wabash
|234
|7
|Jefferson
|226
|3
|Wells
|224
|2
|Starke
|218
|7
|Fulton
|216
|2
|Adams
|210
|3
|Tipton
|207
|22
|Perry
|198
|14
|Randolph
|193
|7
|Huntington
|192
|3
|Spencer
|176
|3
|Owen
|156
|1
|Newton
|151
|10
|Jay
|147
|0
|Rush
|142
|4
|Martin
|132
|0
|Pike
|116
|1
|Vermillion
|114
|0
|Fountain
|105
|2
|Pulaski
|105
|1
|Brown
|91
|3
|Blackford
|89
|2
|Benton
|85
|0
|Parke
|84
|2
|Crawford
|81
|0
|Ohio
|74
|7
|Union
|71
|0
|Switzerland
|65
|0
|Warren
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|224