Local group shows support for workers

Local Democrats in the valley gathered in their cars to recognize the holiday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|131078
|5094
|DuPage
|15322
|539
|Lake
|15192
|473
|Will
|12260
|361
|Kane
|11689
|316
|St. Clair
|5674
|175
|Winnebago
|4507
|147
|Madison
|4498
|108
|McHenry
|4085
|116
|Champaign
|3428
|20
|Peoria
|2624
|41
|McLean
|2607
|17
|Rock Island
|2419
|63
|Kankakee
|2394
|72
|Sangamon
|1983
|39
|Unassigned
|1960
|219
|Kendall
|1732
|25
|LaSalle
|1399
|52
|Tazewell
|1268
|11
|DeKalb
|1230
|36
|Coles
|1123
|23
|Macon
|1109
|28
|Jackson
|1061
|22
|Williamson
|1036
|18
|Boone
|911
|23
|Clinton
|842
|17
|Adams
|817
|9
|Randolph
|795
|7
|Effingham
|651
|1
|Whiteside
|581
|19
|Morgan
|575
|21
|Grundy
|547
|5
|Henry
|531
|3
|Monroe
|524
|15
|Ogle
|520
|5
|Knox
|497
|3
|Jefferson
|487
|36
|Bureau
|447
|9
|Union
|446
|24
|Vermilion
|403
|4
|Stephenson
|399
|6
|Macoupin
|394
|6
|Franklin
|378
|1
|Marion
|338
|0
|Cass
|337
|11
|Woodford
|327
|3
|McDonough
|325
|15
|Jersey
|320
|6
|Logan
|318
|1
|Iroquois
|317
|19
|Perry
|308
|12
|Lee
|277
|1
|Warren
|273
|1
|Christian
|267
|6
|Montgomery
|266
|10
|Shelby
|253
|3
|Douglas
|242
|5
|Livingston
|235
|4
|Fayette
|212
|3
|Bond
|206
|4
|Jo Daviess
|196
|2
|Lawrence
|196
|0
|Saline
|183
|3
|Moultrie
|180
|3
|Crawford
|164
|1
|Cumberland
|164
|4
|Jasper
|159
|7
|Greene
|158
|1
|Hancock
|158
|2
|Carroll
|148
|4
|White
|144
|0
|Pulaski
|140
|1
|Wayne
|136
|2
|Washington
|133
|1
|Johnson
|124
|0
|Wabash
|122
|1
|Clark
|121
|2
|Clay
|113
|0
|Mercer
|112
|5
|Fulton
|103
|0
|Piatt
|100
|0
|Mason
|97
|1
|Edgar
|94
|2
|Richland
|83
|4
|Pike
|80
|1
|Ford
|79
|3
|Menard
|79
|0
|Massac
|74
|1
|Gallatin
|67
|2
|De Witt
|58
|1
|Henderson
|56
|0
|Marshall
|54
|0
|Scott
|51
|0
|Alexander
|50
|1
|Hamilton
|47
|0
|Edwards
|45
|0
|Stark
|38
|1
|Calhoun
|33
|0
|Schuyler
|31
|0
|Brown
|24
|0
|Pope
|23
|1
|Putnam
|22
|0
|Hardin
|21
|0
|Out of IL
|11
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|19196
|750
|Lake
|9485
|298
|Elkhart
|5814
|99
|St. Joseph
|5432
|95
|Allen
|5294
|182
|Hamilton
|4201
|107
|Vanderburgh
|2753
|23
|Hendricks
|2449
|117
|Johnson
|2088
|122
|Cass
|1894
|9
|Clark
|1873
|53
|Porter
|1839
|42
|Tippecanoe
|1736
|13
|Delaware
|1568
|57
|Vigo
|1514
|17
|Monroe
|1434
|36
|Madison
|1402
|74
|LaPorte
|1229
|37
|Howard
|1146
|62
|Floyd
|1143
|57
|Bartholomew
|1088
|54
|Kosciusko
|1086
|17
|Marshall
|927
|23
|Boone
|889
|46
|Dubois
|873
|17
|Warrick
|852
|31
|Hancock
|846
|42
|Noble
|835
|31
|Grant
|740
|31
|Jackson
|712
|9
|Henry
|657
|22
|Wayne
|638
|10
|Shelby
|637
|28
|Morgan
|621
|35
|LaGrange
|617
|11
|Dearborn
|588
|28
|Clinton
|570
|11
|Daviess
|542
|24
|Harrison
|511
|24
|Lawrence
|480
|27
|Montgomery
|465
|21
|White
|463
|13
|Putnam
|459
|8
|Decatur
|428
|36
|Knox
|384
|6
|Greene
|377
|35
|Fayette
|375
|10
|DeKalb
|373
|7
|Gibson
|343
|4
|Miami
|343
|2
|Jasper
|341
|2
|Scott
|323
|10
|Steuben
|315
|6
|Sullivan
|308
|10
|Jennings
|282
|12
|Franklin
|281
|25
|Carroll
|260
|13
|Orange
|260
|24
|Ripley
|252
|8
|Clay
|250
|5
|Washington
|239
|1
|Posey
|231
|0
|Wabash
|229
|6
|Whitley
|229
|6
|Wells
|222
|2
|Jefferson
|219
|3
|Starke
|215
|7
|Fulton
|209
|2
|Tipton
|200
|22
|Perry
|198
|14
|Adams
|195
|3
|Randolph
|190
|7
|Huntington
|181
|3
|Spencer
|172
|3
|Owen
|154
|1
|Newton
|151
|10
|Jay
|140
|0
|Rush
|137
|4
|Martin
|127
|0
|Pike
|113
|1
|Vermillion
|109
|0
|Pulaski
|104
|1
|Fountain
|100
|2
|Brown
|91
|2
|Benton
|84
|0
|Blackford
|83
|2
|Parke
|82
|2
|Crawford
|75
|0
|Ohio
|74
|7
|Union
|68
|0
|Switzerland
|64
|0
|Warren
|38
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|224