Federal executions continue, a live look hours before lethal injection

All eyes are on Terre Haute once again, that's as federal executions move forward. There will be two taking place this week, one on Wednesday and the other on Friday. The first is 38-year-old Lezmond Mitchell.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|122423
|5022
|Lake
|14027
|459
|DuPage
|14001
|531
|Will
|10927
|354
|Kane
|10857
|308
|St. Clair
|5010
|166
|Winnebago
|4087
|144
|McHenry
|3667
|115
|Madison
|3666
|92
|Peoria
|2220
|39
|Champaign
|2100
|20
|Kankakee
|2064
|71
|Rock Island
|2054
|47
|Sangamon
|1656
|37
|Kendall
|1601
|23
|Unassigned
|1497
|209
|McLean
|1188
|16
|LaSalle
|1128
|42
|DeKalb
|1064
|33
|Tazewell
|971
|9
|Macon
|866
|24
|Jackson
|862
|20
|Boone
|835
|23
|Coles
|798
|21
|Williamson
|747
|10
|Adams
|730
|7
|Randolph
|667
|7
|Clinton
|632
|17
|Morgan
|459
|17
|Ogle
|459
|5
|Whiteside
|456
|18
|Grundy
|441
|5
|Knox
|429
|3
|Monroe
|413
|14
|Effingham
|412
|1
|Jefferson
|411
|31
|Henry
|406
|1
|Union
|402
|23
|Stephenson
|369
|6
|Bureau
|330
|4
|Macoupin
|302
|3
|Vermilion
|302
|3
|Franklin
|298
|1
|Cass
|290
|11
|Iroquois
|284
|18
|Perry
|272
|6
|Marion
|245
|0
|Woodford
|245
|3
|Jersey
|239
|3
|Logan
|237
|1
|Warren
|231
|0
|Montgomery
|230
|8
|Lee
|218
|1
|Douglas
|195
|4
|Christian
|191
|4
|Livingston
|173
|3
|Jo Daviess
|168
|2
|McDonough
|165
|15
|Shelby
|158
|3
|Saline
|155
|3
|Moultrie
|136
|0
|Fayette
|127
|3
|Hancock
|118
|1
|Bond
|117
|3
|Cumberland
|114
|3
|Carroll
|113
|4
|White
|113
|0
|Clark
|112
|2
|Pulaski
|107
|1
|Washington
|98
|1
|Greene
|97
|0
|Johnson
|96
|0
|Wabash
|94
|1
|Jasper
|91
|7
|Mercer
|91
|4
|Lawrence
|89
|0
|Wayne
|88
|2
|Mason
|73
|1
|Fulton
|72
|0
|Piatt
|70
|0
|Ford
|68
|2
|Menard
|67
|0
|Pike
|63
|0
|Clay
|61
|0
|Crawford
|61
|0
|Edgar
|60
|0
|Gallatin
|60
|2
|Massac
|60
|1
|Richland
|58
|1
|Hamilton
|42
|0
|Alexander
|41
|0
|Scott
|41
|0
|Marshall
|40
|0
|De Witt
|39
|1
|Henderson
|37
|0
|Edwards
|31
|0
|Calhoun
|24
|0
|Schuyler
|19
|0
|Hardin
|18
|0
|Brown
|16
|0
|Putnam
|13
|0
|Pope
|11
|0
|Stark
|10
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|17690
|745
|Lake
|8744
|292
|Elkhart
|5398
|97
|Allen
|4714
|173
|St. Joseph
|4692
|90
|Hamilton
|3588
|106
|Vanderburgh
|2382
|17
|Hendricks
|2188
|111
|Johnson
|1956
|120
|Cass
|1844
|9
|Clark
|1625
|51
|Porter
|1599
|41
|Tippecanoe
|1475
|13
|Madison
|1213
|67
|LaPorte
|1122
|31
|Vigo
|1075
|15
|Howard
|1031
|61
|Bartholomew
|1023
|50
|Floyd
|1010
|54
|Kosciusko
|994
|12
|Monroe
|968
|36
|Delaware
|908
|54
|Marshall
|858
|23
|Dubois
|804
|17
|Boone
|789
|46
|Hancock
|780
|41
|Noble
|775
|30
|Warrick
|706
|30
|Jackson
|673
|7
|Shelby
|608
|28
|Grant
|606
|30
|LaGrange
|582
|11
|Henry
|560
|21
|Dearborn
|558
|28
|Morgan
|555
|35
|Clinton
|523
|6
|Wayne
|499
|10
|Harrison
|449
|24
|Lawrence
|424
|27
|White
|417
|11
|Daviess
|416
|23
|Putnam
|406
|8
|Montgomery
|388
|21
|Decatur
|376
|34
|Greene
|338
|35
|Miami
|307
|2
|Scott
|305
|10
|Jasper
|302
|2
|Fayette
|295
|8
|DeKalb
|294
|4
|Gibson
|294
|4
|Knox
|282
|3
|Sullivan
|266
|6
|Franklin
|264
|23
|Jennings
|259
|12
|Carroll
|249
|12
|Steuben
|246
|3
|Ripley
|235
|8
|Orange
|216
|24
|Clay
|209
|5
|Posey
|202
|0
|Wells
|200
|2
|Jefferson
|199
|3
|Wabash
|199
|5
|Fulton
|198
|2
|Perry
|195
|13
|Washington
|195
|1
|Whitley
|194
|6
|Starke
|191
|7
|Tipton
|172
|19
|Adams
|161
|2
|Huntington
|153
|3
|Randolph
|151
|7
|Spencer
|150
|3
|Newton
|133
|10
|Owen
|133
|1
|Rush
|128
|4
|Jay
|114
|0
|Pulaski
|92
|1
|Brown
|83
|2
|Fountain
|83
|2
|Pike
|82
|1
|Vermillion
|81
|0
|Martin
|78
|0
|Benton
|76
|0
|Parke
|75
|2
|Blackford
|70
|2
|Ohio
|70
|7
|Switzerland
|63
|0
|Union
|57
|0
|Crawford
|56
|0
|Warren
|35
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|218