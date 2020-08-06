Thursday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 77°

Thursday will be another really nice day with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Look for a clear, cool Thursday night as lows once again drop into the 50s.
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|108425
|4909
|Lake
|12315
|443
|DuPage
|11804
|515
|Kane
|9417
|301
|Will
|8821
|341
|St. Clair
|3753
|159
|Winnebago
|3730
|128
|McHenry
|3020
|114
|Madison
|2320
|73
|Kankakee
|1708
|68
|Rock Island
|1649
|33
|Champaign
|1593
|19
|Peoria
|1445
|35
|Unassigned
|1349
|197
|Kendall
|1310
|23
|Sangamon
|1096
|33
|DeKalb
|884
|29
|Boone
|749
|23
|Jackson
|676
|19
|McLean
|595
|15
|LaSalle
|590
|21
|Macon
|517
|23
|Adams
|461
|5
|Randolph
|440
|7
|Tazewell
|438
|8
|Coles
|422
|20
|Ogle
|392
|5
|Clinton
|366
|17
|Williamson
|349
|5
|Whiteside
|329
|16
|Stephenson
|324
|6
|Union
|306
|22
|Grundy
|296
|5
|Monroe
|292
|13
|Knox
|279
|1
|Iroquois
|250
|9
|Vermilion
|218
|2
|Henry
|216
|1
|Cass
|214
|11
|Jefferson
|213
|19
|Morgan
|213
|6
|Warren
|185
|0
|Bureau
|161
|2
|Montgomery
|153
|7
|Lee
|149
|1
|Marion
|143
|0
|Macoupin
|142
|3
|Franklin
|141
|0
|Perry
|136
|1
|McDonough
|134
|15
|Christian
|126
|4
|Woodford
|121
|3
|Jo Daviess
|119
|1
|Effingham
|118
|1
|Saline
|117
|1
|Douglas
|104
|2
|Livingston
|99
|2
|Pulaski
|91
|0
|Logan
|90
|0
|Jersey
|74
|1
|Clark
|73
|1
|Mercer
|73
|3
|Shelby
|67
|1
|Moultrie
|66
|0
|Johnson
|62
|0
|White
|61
|0
|Washington
|60
|0
|Bond
|59
|2
|Fayette
|58
|3
|Jasper
|55
|7
|Wayne
|54
|1
|Piatt
|52
|0
|Menard
|50
|0
|Cumberland
|47
|2
|Carroll
|46
|4
|Ford
|45
|1
|Gallatin
|45
|1
|Lawrence
|44
|0
|Mason
|44
|0
|Hancock
|39
|1
|Alexander
|36
|0
|Massac
|35
|0
|Wabash
|33
|0
|De Witt
|32
|0
|Fulton
|32
|0
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Greene
|28
|0
|Edgar
|27
|0
|Hamilton
|25
|0
|Marshall
|21
|0
|Clay
|17
|0
|Hardin
|17
|0
|Pike
|17
|0
|Schuyler
|17
|0
|Edwards
|16
|0
|Richland
|14
|0
|Brown
|13
|0
|Scott
|12
|0
|Henderson
|10
|0
|Putnam
|9
|0
|Calhoun
|8
|0
|Pope
|8
|0
|Stark
|7
|0
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|15152
|724
|Lake
|7222
|273
|Elkhart
|4680
|79
|Allen
|3695
|160
|St. Joseph
|3224
|79
|Hamilton
|2572
|104
|Vanderburgh
|1800
|13
|Hendricks
|1796
|105
|Cass
|1760
|9
|Johnson
|1674
|118
|Porter
|1213
|39
|Clark
|1126
|46
|Tippecanoe
|1123
|11
|Madison
|872
|65
|LaPorte
|850
|29
|Howard
|829
|65
|Kosciusko
|824
|12
|Marshall
|752
|22
|Bartholomew
|749
|47
|Floyd
|729
|45
|Monroe
|699
|30
|Delaware
|665
|52
|Dubois
|655
|12
|Boone
|649
|46
|Noble
|638
|29
|Hancock
|634
|38
|Jackson
|556
|4
|LaGrange
|549
|10
|Warrick
|540
|30
|Shelby
|530
|27
|Vigo
|528
|10
|Grant
|511
|29
|Dearborn
|477
|28
|Morgan
|440
|34
|Clinton
|388
|3
|Henry
|365
|19
|White
|349
|10
|Montgomery
|343
|21
|Wayne
|337
|10
|Lawrence
|332
|27
|Decatur
|322
|32
|Harrison
|304
|22
|Miami
|260
|2
|Scott
|252
|10
|Daviess
|251
|19
|Greene
|240
|34
|Putnam
|234
|8
|Franklin
|231
|13
|DeKalb
|222
|4
|Jasper
|216
|2
|Jennings
|214
|12
|Gibson
|204
|4
|Steuben
|203
|3
|Ripley
|194
|7
|Perry
|172
|12
|Starke
|170
|7
|Orange
|164
|24
|Fayette
|163
|7
|Posey
|161
|0
|Wabash
|161
|3
|Jefferson
|153
|2
|Carroll
|152
|2
|Fulton
|150
|2
|Whitley
|149
|6
|Wells
|144
|2
|Knox
|140
|0
|Tipton
|126
|6
|Huntington
|119
|3
|Washington
|117
|1
|Spencer
|116
|3
|Newton
|114
|10
|Randolph
|109
|4
|Clay
|102
|5
|Adams
|84
|2
|Sullivan
|83
|1
|Jay
|82
|0
|Owen
|82
|1
|Rush
|80
|4
|Pulaski
|75
|1
|Brown
|70
|1
|Fountain
|64
|2
|Benton
|60
|0
|Blackford
|56
|2
|Ohio
|56
|4
|Pike
|50
|0
|Parke
|49
|1
|Vermillion
|47
|0
|Crawford
|44
|0
|Switzerland
|43
|0
|Martin
|42
|0
|Union
|33
|0
|Warren
|19
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|202