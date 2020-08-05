Wednesday: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 76

Cool and almost Fall-like weather will begin the day with temperatures rising from the mid 50's to the mid 70's this afternoon!
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|107744
|4902
|Lake
|12223
|440
|DuPage
|11689
|513
|Kane
|9336
|298
|Will
|8729
|340
|Winnebago
|3704
|127
|St. Clair
|3696
|156
|McHenry
|2991
|114
|Madison
|2266
|73
|Kankakee
|1698
|68
|Rock Island
|1615
|32
|Champaign
|1576
|19
|Peoria
|1399
|35
|Unassigned
|1365
|197
|Kendall
|1295
|23
|Sangamon
|1057
|33
|DeKalb
|871
|29
|Boone
|739
|23
|Jackson
|658
|19
|McLean
|584
|15
|LaSalle
|577
|20
|Macon
|502
|23
|Adams
|454
|5
|Randolph
|435
|7
|Coles
|411
|19
|Tazewell
|406
|8
|Ogle
|383
|5
|Clinton
|353
|17
|Williamson
|344
|5
|Stephenson
|321
|6
|Whiteside
|320
|16
|Union
|305
|21
|Grundy
|287
|5
|Monroe
|284
|13
|Knox
|265
|1
|Iroquois
|250
|9
|Vermilion
|218
|2
|Henry
|208
|1
|Morgan
|205
|6
|Cass
|203
|11
|Jefferson
|191
|17
|Warren
|184
|0
|Bureau
|154
|2
|Lee
|148
|2
|Montgomery
|147
|7
|Macoupin
|142
|3
|Marion
|140
|0
|Franklin
|134
|0
|McDonough
|133
|15
|Perry
|126
|1
|Effingham
|119
|1
|Christian
|117
|4
|Jo Daviess
|116
|1
|Saline
|115
|1
|Woodford
|106
|3
|Douglas
|103
|2
|Livingston
|96
|2
|Pulaski
|91
|0
|Logan
|87
|0
|Jersey
|73
|1
|Mercer
|73
|3
|Clark
|70
|0
|Shelby
|63
|1
|Moultrie
|62
|0
|White
|60
|0
|Johnson
|59
|0
|Washington
|59
|0
|Fayette
|58
|3
|Bond
|57
|2
|Jasper
|55
|7
|Piatt
|51
|0
|Wayne
|50
|1
|Menard
|49
|0
|Cumberland
|47
|2
|Carroll
|46
|3
|Gallatin
|45
|0
|Lawrence
|43
|0
|Mason
|43
|0
|Ford
|42
|1
|Alexander
|36
|0
|Hancock
|35
|1
|Massac
|34
|0
|Wabash
|33
|0
|De Witt
|31
|0
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Fulton
|28
|0
|Edgar
|26
|0
|Hamilton
|23
|0
|Marshall
|22
|0
|Greene
|21
|0
|Hardin
|17
|0
|Schuyler
|17
|0
|Clay
|15
|0
|Edwards
|14
|0
|Richland
|14
|0
|Brown
|13
|0
|Pike
|13
|0
|Scott
|11
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Putnam
|9
|0
|Calhoun
|8
|0
|Pope
|8
|0
|Stark
|7
|0
|Out of IL
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|15029
|724
|Lake
|7139
|273
|Elkhart
|4630
|77
|Allen
|3662
|158
|St. Joseph
|3203
|79
|Hamilton
|2543
|104
|Hendricks
|1774
|105
|Vanderburgh
|1763
|12
|Cass
|1754
|9
|Johnson
|1667
|118
|Porter
|1209
|39
|Tippecanoe
|1118
|11
|Clark
|1109
|45
|Madison
|862
|65
|LaPorte
|843
|29
|Howard
|824
|65
|Kosciusko
|822
|13
|Bartholomew
|748
|47
|Marshall
|744
|22
|Floyd
|718
|45
|Monroe
|695
|30
|Delaware
|654
|52
|Boone
|644
|46
|Dubois
|643
|12
|Noble
|637
|29
|Hancock
|628
|38
|Jackson
|554
|4
|LaGrange
|546
|10
|Warrick
|528
|30
|Shelby
|522
|26
|Vigo
|509
|10
|Grant
|507
|29
|Dearborn
|473
|28
|Morgan
|437
|32
|Henry
|364
|18
|Clinton
|360
|3
|White
|347
|10
|Montgomery
|342
|21
|Wayne
|334
|10
|Lawrence
|331
|27
|Decatur
|318
|32
|Harrison
|300
|22
|Miami
|259
|2
|Scott
|252
|10
|Daviess
|249
|19
|Greene
|240
|34
|Putnam
|233
|8
|Franklin
|229
|11
|DeKalb
|221
|4
|Jennings
|213
|12
|Jasper
|210
|2
|Gibson
|202
|4
|Steuben
|201
|3
|Ripley
|190
|7
|Perry
|172
|12
|Orange
|164
|24
|Starke
|164
|7
|Fayette
|162
|7
|Wabash
|161
|3
|Posey
|160
|0
|Jefferson
|152
|2
|Carroll
|148
|2
|Whitley
|148
|6
|Fulton
|147
|2
|Knox
|134
|0
|Wells
|134
|2
|Huntington
|119
|3
|Tipton
|117
|6
|Washington
|117
|1
|Spencer
|112
|3
|Newton
|111
|10
|Randolph
|107
|4
|Clay
|101
|5
|Adams
|82
|2
|Owen
|82
|1
|Jay
|81
|0
|Rush
|80
|4
|Sullivan
|78
|1
|Pulaski
|71
|1
|Brown
|70
|1
|Fountain
|64
|2
|Benton
|60
|0
|Blackford
|55
|2
|Ohio
|51
|4
|Parke
|48
|1
|Pike
|47
|0
|Crawford
|44
|0
|Switzerland
|43
|0
|Martin
|42
|0
|Vermillion
|42
|0
|Union
|33
|0
|Warren
|19
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|202