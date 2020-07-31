Friday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers possible. High: 80°

Friday, showers will be possible but it's likely they'll be very spotty. Expect a high of about 80°.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|104687
|4872
|Lake
|11752
|440
|DuPage
|11177
|509
|Kane
|8964
|295
|Will
|8352
|338
|Winnebago
|3610
|122
|St. Clair
|3419
|154
|McHenry
|2824
|112
|Madison
|2047
|72
|Kankakee
|1643
|68
|Rock Island
|1524
|30
|Champaign
|1453
|19
|Unassigned
|1291
|192
|Kendall
|1247
|22
|Peoria
|1189
|34
|Sangamon
|906
|33
|DeKalb
|801
|28
|Boone
|712
|23
|Jackson
|591
|19
|McLean
|520
|15
|LaSalle
|463
|18
|Macon
|424
|23
|Randolph
|416
|7
|Coles
|366
|19
|Ogle
|365
|5
|Adams
|363
|1
|Clinton
|321
|17
|Tazewell
|321
|8
|Stephenson
|312
|6
|Whiteside
|302
|16
|Williamson
|289
|5
|Union
|276
|21
|Grundy
|260
|5
|Monroe
|248
|13
|Iroquois
|240
|7
|Knox
|235
|1
|Cass
|189
|11
|Vermilion
|188
|2
|Henry
|186
|1
|Morgan
|176
|5
|Warren
|175
|0
|Jefferson
|171
|17
|Lee
|136
|2
|Montgomery
|133
|6
|Marion
|125
|0
|Macoupin
|123
|3
|McDonough
|123
|15
|Franklin
|110
|0
|Bureau
|108
|2
|Jo Daviess
|108
|1
|Douglas
|103
|2
|Perry
|99
|1
|Christian
|97
|4
|Saline
|94
|1
|Pulaski
|90
|0
|Woodford
|84
|3
|Livingston
|83
|2
|Effingham
|81
|1
|Logan
|74
|0
|Clark
|65
|0
|Jersey
|61
|1
|White
|55
|0
|Mercer
|54
|0
|Washington
|53
|0
|Fayette
|52
|3
|Moultrie
|52
|0
|Shelby
|52
|1
|Johnson
|51
|0
|Jasper
|50
|7
|Bond
|45
|2
|Carroll
|43
|3
|Cumberland
|43
|2
|Menard
|43
|0
|Gallatin
|42
|0
|Mason
|42
|0
|Lawrence
|41
|0
|Ford
|38
|1
|Alexander
|35
|0
|Wayne
|35
|1
|Piatt
|34
|0
|Massac
|33
|0
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Hancock
|28
|1
|De Witt
|26
|0
|Wabash
|26
|0
|Edgar
|25
|0
|Fulton
|25
|0
|Marshall
|18
|0
|Greene
|17
|0
|Hamilton
|17
|0
|Hardin
|16
|0
|Schuyler
|15
|0
|Brown
|13
|0
|Clay
|12
|0
|Edwards
|12
|0
|Pike
|12
|0
|Richland
|12
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Stark
|8
|0
|Pope
|7
|0
|Putnam
|7
|0
|Scott
|7
|0
|Calhoun
|6
|0
|Out of IL
|3
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|14270
|717
|Lake
|6878
|266
|Elkhart
|4467
|75
|Allen
|3480
|155
|St. Joseph
|2967
|78
|Hamilton
|2366
|104
|Cass
|1740
|9
|Hendricks
|1683
|105
|Johnson
|1600
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1579
|8
|Porter
|1121
|39
|Tippecanoe
|1031
|11
|Clark
|994
|45
|Madison
|789
|64
|Kosciusko
|788
|11
|LaPorte
|787
|29
|Howard
|777
|63
|Marshall
|722
|21
|Bartholomew
|715
|47
|Monroe
|652
|30
|Floyd
|636
|44
|Noble
|613
|28
|Boone
|609
|45
|Delaware
|597
|52
|Hancock
|591
|37
|Dubois
|587
|10
|Jackson
|539
|4
|LaGrange
|535
|10
|Shelby
|499
|26
|Grant
|488
|29
|Warrick
|458
|29
|Dearborn
|441
|27
|Morgan
|408
|32
|Vigo
|406
|10
|Henry
|354
|18
|White
|334
|10
|Clinton
|332
|3
|Montgomery
|326
|21
|Lawrence
|311
|27
|Decatur
|304
|32
|Wayne
|292
|8
|Harrison
|268
|22
|Miami
|244
|2
|Scott
|236
|10
|Greene
|231
|34
|Daviess
|224
|19
|Putnam
|213
|8
|DeKalb
|209
|4
|Jennings
|203
|12
|Jasper
|194
|2
|Gibson
|193
|3
|Steuben
|191
|3
|Franklin
|187
|8
|Ripley
|182
|7
|Perry
|170
|12
|Orange
|158
|24
|Starke
|154
|7
|Posey
|153
|0
|Wabash
|148
|3
|Jefferson
|145
|2
|Fayette
|143
|7
|Whitley
|141
|6
|Fulton
|130
|1
|Carroll
|125
|2
|Knox
|120
|0
|Wells
|120
|2
|Huntington
|119
|3
|Spencer
|110
|3
|Newton
|108
|10
|Randolph
|100
|4
|Washington
|99
|1
|Clay
|92
|5
|Tipton
|90
|5
|Rush
|80
|4
|Jay
|77
|0
|Adams
|73
|1
|Owen
|72
|1
|Pulaski
|70
|1
|Sullivan
|69
|1
|Brown
|67
|1
|Fountain
|60
|2
|Benton
|56
|0
|Blackford
|51
|2
|Parke
|44
|1
|Martin
|42
|0
|Ohio
|42
|3
|Crawford
|40
|0
|Switzerland
|39
|0
|Pike
|32
|0
|Union
|28
|0
|Vermillion
|26
|0
|Warren
|19
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|200