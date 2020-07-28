Clear

Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

As Coronavirus cases surge, experts warn local bars could see another shutdown. With a lack of income, it could really hurt small businesses or even lead to closure.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 8:46 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2020 8:46 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 173894

Reported Deaths: 7608
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1030084842
Lake11523439
DuPage10953509
Kane8782293
Will8148338
Winnebago3539118
St. Clair3202153
McHenry2705111
Madison191571
Kankakee160666
Rock Island145430
Champaign141917
Unassigned1312192
Kendall121921
Peoria103633
Sangamon82333
DeKalb78424
Boone69523
Jackson54419
McLean47115
LaSalle41918
Randolph4097
Macon37722
Ogle3575
Adams3521
Coles31517
Stephenson3076
Clinton30617
Whiteside28416
Tazewell2808
Union27321
Williamson2704
Grundy2495
Monroe22713
Knox2231
Iroquois2195
Vermilion1802
Cass17311
Henry1731
Warren1700
Jefferson16217
Morgan1605
Lee1292
Montgomery1283
McDonough12115
Marion1160
Macoupin1123
Franklin1060
Jo Daviess991
Douglas961
Perry921
Pulaski890
Saline830
Bureau802
Christian804
Livingston742
Woodford733
Effingham681
Logan650
Clark590
Jersey591
Johnson500
Washington500
Jasper497
Mercer480
White480
Moultrie470
Fayette433
Bond402
Mason400
Menard400
Shelby401
Cumberland392
Ford371
Gallatin370
Lawrence370
Alexander350
Carroll352
Piatt350
Wayne321
Massac310
Crawford300
Hancock271
De Witt250
Wabash250
Edgar240
Fulton240
Greene170
Marshall170
Hardin160
Schuyler140
Hamilton130
Brown120
Richland120
Pike110
Clay100
Henderson90
Putnam80
Pope70
Calhoun60
Edwards60
Scott60
Stark60
Out of IL40

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 62907

Reported Deaths: 2906
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13818713
Lake6731265
Elkhart437871
Allen3375152
St. Joseph283076
Hamilton2253103
Cass17199
Hendricks1660105
Johnson1555118
Vanderburgh14587
Porter105938
Tippecanoe97911
Clark92445
Madison76764
Kosciusko76611
LaPorte76029
Howard75163
Marshall71219
Bartholomew68745
Monroe60329
Noble60228
Boone58445
Floyd58344
Hancock58037
Delaware56152
Dubois55810
Jackson5264
LaGrange52410
Shelby49125
Grant46229
Warrick43129
Dearborn40427
Morgan39331
Vigo3749
Henry34418
White32710
Clinton3263
Montgomery31921
Lawrence29727
Decatur27832
Wayne2707
Harrison25222
Miami2362
Scott22310
Greene22234
Putnam2088
Daviess20419
DeKalb1984
Jennings19412
Jasper1882
Steuben1863
Gibson1822
Ripley1777
Franklin1738
Perry16312
Orange15824
Starke1514
Posey1450
Wabash1453
Jefferson1432
Whitley1376
Fayette1367
Carroll1222
Fulton1191
Wells1171
Huntington1163
Knox1070
Newton10510
Spencer1041
Randolph924
Washington881
Clay835
Tipton822
Rush764
Jay750
Adams711
Owen701
Pulaski691
Sullivan661
Brown641
Benton560
Fountain552
Blackford482
Crawford400
Martin390
Parke380
Switzerland380
Ohio363
Pike260
Union240
Vermillion220
Warren191
Unassigned0197