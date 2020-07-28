Experts warn bars could see another shutdown

As Coronavirus cases surge, experts warn local bars could see another shutdown. With a lack of income, it could really hurt small businesses or even lead to closure.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|103008
|4842
|Lake
|11523
|439
|DuPage
|10953
|509
|Kane
|8782
|293
|Will
|8148
|338
|Winnebago
|3539
|118
|St. Clair
|3202
|153
|McHenry
|2705
|111
|Madison
|1915
|71
|Kankakee
|1606
|66
|Rock Island
|1454
|30
|Champaign
|1419
|17
|Unassigned
|1312
|192
|Kendall
|1219
|21
|Peoria
|1036
|33
|Sangamon
|823
|33
|DeKalb
|784
|24
|Boone
|695
|23
|Jackson
|544
|19
|McLean
|471
|15
|LaSalle
|419
|18
|Randolph
|409
|7
|Macon
|377
|22
|Ogle
|357
|5
|Adams
|352
|1
|Coles
|315
|17
|Stephenson
|307
|6
|Clinton
|306
|17
|Whiteside
|284
|16
|Tazewell
|280
|8
|Union
|273
|21
|Williamson
|270
|4
|Grundy
|249
|5
|Monroe
|227
|13
|Knox
|223
|1
|Iroquois
|219
|5
|Vermilion
|180
|2
|Cass
|173
|11
|Henry
|173
|1
|Warren
|170
|0
|Jefferson
|162
|17
|Morgan
|160
|5
|Lee
|129
|2
|Montgomery
|128
|3
|McDonough
|121
|15
|Marion
|116
|0
|Macoupin
|112
|3
|Franklin
|106
|0
|Jo Daviess
|99
|1
|Douglas
|96
|1
|Perry
|92
|1
|Pulaski
|89
|0
|Saline
|83
|0
|Bureau
|80
|2
|Christian
|80
|4
|Livingston
|74
|2
|Woodford
|73
|3
|Effingham
|68
|1
|Logan
|65
|0
|Clark
|59
|0
|Jersey
|59
|1
|Johnson
|50
|0
|Washington
|50
|0
|Jasper
|49
|7
|Mercer
|48
|0
|White
|48
|0
|Moultrie
|47
|0
|Fayette
|43
|3
|Bond
|40
|2
|Mason
|40
|0
|Menard
|40
|0
|Shelby
|40
|1
|Cumberland
|39
|2
|Ford
|37
|1
|Gallatin
|37
|0
|Lawrence
|37
|0
|Alexander
|35
|0
|Carroll
|35
|2
|Piatt
|35
|0
|Wayne
|32
|1
|Massac
|31
|0
|Crawford
|30
|0
|Hancock
|27
|1
|De Witt
|25
|0
|Wabash
|25
|0
|Edgar
|24
|0
|Fulton
|24
|0
|Greene
|17
|0
|Marshall
|17
|0
|Hardin
|16
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Hamilton
|13
|0
|Brown
|12
|0
|Richland
|12
|0
|Pike
|11
|0
|Clay
|10
|0
|Henderson
|9
|0
|Putnam
|8
|0
|Pope
|7
|0
|Calhoun
|6
|0
|Edwards
|6
|0
|Scott
|6
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Out of IL
|4
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|13818
|713
|Lake
|6731
|265
|Elkhart
|4378
|71
|Allen
|3375
|152
|St. Joseph
|2830
|76
|Hamilton
|2253
|103
|Cass
|1719
|9
|Hendricks
|1660
|105
|Johnson
|1555
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1458
|7
|Porter
|1059
|38
|Tippecanoe
|979
|11
|Clark
|924
|45
|Madison
|767
|64
|Kosciusko
|766
|11
|LaPorte
|760
|29
|Howard
|751
|63
|Marshall
|712
|19
|Bartholomew
|687
|45
|Monroe
|603
|29
|Noble
|602
|28
|Boone
|584
|45
|Floyd
|583
|44
|Hancock
|580
|37
|Delaware
|561
|52
|Dubois
|558
|10
|Jackson
|526
|4
|LaGrange
|524
|10
|Shelby
|491
|25
|Grant
|462
|29
|Warrick
|431
|29
|Dearborn
|404
|27
|Morgan
|393
|31
|Vigo
|374
|9
|Henry
|344
|18
|White
|327
|10
|Clinton
|326
|3
|Montgomery
|319
|21
|Lawrence
|297
|27
|Decatur
|278
|32
|Wayne
|270
|7
|Harrison
|252
|22
|Miami
|236
|2
|Scott
|223
|10
|Greene
|222
|34
|Putnam
|208
|8
|Daviess
|204
|19
|DeKalb
|198
|4
|Jennings
|194
|12
|Jasper
|188
|2
|Steuben
|186
|3
|Gibson
|182
|2
|Ripley
|177
|7
|Franklin
|173
|8
|Perry
|163
|12
|Orange
|158
|24
|Starke
|151
|4
|Posey
|145
|0
|Wabash
|145
|3
|Jefferson
|143
|2
|Whitley
|137
|6
|Fayette
|136
|7
|Carroll
|122
|2
|Fulton
|119
|1
|Wells
|117
|1
|Huntington
|116
|3
|Knox
|107
|0
|Newton
|105
|10
|Spencer
|104
|1
|Randolph
|92
|4
|Washington
|88
|1
|Clay
|83
|5
|Tipton
|82
|2
|Rush
|76
|4
|Jay
|75
|0
|Adams
|71
|1
|Owen
|70
|1
|Pulaski
|69
|1
|Sullivan
|66
|1
|Brown
|64
|1
|Benton
|56
|0
|Fountain
|55
|2
|Blackford
|48
|2
|Crawford
|40
|0
|Martin
|39
|0
|Parke
|38
|0
|Switzerland
|38
|0
|Ohio
|36
|3
|Pike
|26
|0
|Union
|24
|0
|Vermillion
|22
|0
|Warren
|19
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|197