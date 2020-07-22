More on last week's executions, how lethal injections work

We're learning more about the process behind last week's federal executions in Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with a local pathologist as controversy continues about protocols for lethal injections
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|99464
|4788
|Lake
|10963
|434
|DuPage
|10414
|500
|Kane
|8433
|291
|Will
|7762
|336
|Winnebago
|3365
|111
|St. Clair
|2794
|151
|McHenry
|2510
|109
|Madison
|1540
|71
|Kankakee
|1517
|66
|Rock Island
|1355
|30
|Champaign
|1263
|17
|Unassigned
|1212
|193
|Kendall
|1132
|21
|Peoria
|852
|32
|DeKalb
|717
|23
|Sangamon
|692
|33
|Boone
|659
|21
|Jackson
|420
|19
|McLean
|408
|15
|Randolph
|369
|7
|LaSalle
|350
|18
|Ogle
|344
|5
|Stephenson
|290
|6
|Adams
|289
|1
|Macon
|282
|22
|Clinton
|273
|17
|Coles
|255
|17
|Union
|241
|21
|Whiteside
|241
|16
|Tazewell
|235
|8
|Grundy
|215
|5
|Williamson
|211
|4
|Monroe
|199
|13
|Knox
|196
|0
|Iroquois
|181
|5
|Cass
|157
|11
|Warren
|154
|0
|Henry
|146
|1
|Morgan
|145
|5
|Jefferson
|137
|17
|Vermilion
|137
|2
|Lee
|119
|2
|McDonough
|118
|15
|Montgomery
|107
|2
|Marion
|96
|0
|Macoupin
|95
|3
|Pulaski
|88
|0
|Douglas
|84
|0
|Franklin
|79
|0
|Jo Daviess
|70
|1
|Perry
|70
|1
|Woodford
|64
|3
|Livingston
|61
|2
|Saline
|59
|0
|Bureau
|57
|2
|Christian
|56
|4
|Logan
|55
|0
|Jersey
|54
|1
|Clark
|50
|0
|Jasper
|49
|7
|Effingham
|46
|1
|Johnson
|42
|0
|Fayette
|39
|3
|Mercer
|38
|0
|Cumberland
|37
|1
|Mason
|36
|0
|Menard
|35
|0
|Washington
|35
|0
|Ford
|33
|1
|Moultrie
|33
|0
|Alexander
|32
|0
|White
|32
|0
|Piatt
|31
|0
|Shelby
|29
|1
|Bond
|28
|1
|Lawrence
|28
|0
|Wayne
|27
|1
|Crawford
|26
|0
|Carroll
|24
|2
|De Witt
|24
|0
|Wabash
|24
|0
|Hancock
|22
|1
|Massac
|22
|0
|Fulton
|21
|0
|Gallatin
|21
|0
|Edgar
|18
|0
|Marshall
|15
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Brown
|11
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Clay
|9
|0
|Pike
|9
|0
|Richland
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Hardin
|7
|0
|Edwards
|6
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Calhoun
|4
|0
|Putnam
|3
|0
|Out of IL
|2
|0
|Pope
|2
|0
|Scott
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|12991
|709
|Lake
|6277
|256
|Elkhart
|4080
|68
|Allen
|3203
|144
|St. Joseph
|2553
|74
|Hamilton
|1991
|102
|Cass
|1674
|9
|Hendricks
|1573
|106
|Johnson
|1464
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1191
|6
|Porter
|942
|38
|Tippecanoe
|889
|10
|Clark
|806
|45
|Madison
|716
|64
|LaPorte
|699
|28
|Kosciusko
|689
|8
|Howard
|683
|60
|Marshall
|671
|14
|Bartholomew
|641
|45
|Noble
|574
|28
|Boone
|547
|45
|Hancock
|519
|36
|Delaware
|516
|52
|Jackson
|508
|3
|Floyd
|501
|44
|LaGrange
|500
|10
|Monroe
|490
|28
|Shelby
|476
|25
|Dubois
|446
|7
|Grant
|413
|28
|Morgan
|367
|31
|Warrick
|358
|29
|Dearborn
|346
|25
|Henry
|324
|18
|Clinton
|311
|3
|Vigo
|310
|9
|Montgomery
|306
|20
|White
|306
|10
|Lawrence
|281
|26
|Decatur
|266
|32
|Harrison
|236
|22
|Wayne
|215
|7
|Miami
|214
|2
|Greene
|208
|33
|Scott
|200
|9
|Putnam
|196
|8
|Jennings
|188
|12
|DeKalb
|179
|4
|Daviess
|174
|17
|Ripley
|163
|7
|Gibson
|162
|2
|Jasper
|162
|2
|Steuben
|162
|3
|Perry
|161
|12
|Orange
|154
|24
|Franklin
|150
|8
|Starke
|141
|4
|Jefferson
|133
|2
|Wabash
|131
|3
|Carroll
|120
|2
|Fayette
|120
|7
|Whitley
|120
|6
|Posey
|115
|0
|Huntington
|111
|2
|Newton
|101
|10
|Wells
|101
|1
|Fulton
|99
|2
|Spencer
|93
|1
|Knox
|90
|0
|Randolph
|83
|4
|Washington
|77
|1
|Clay
|73
|5
|Jay
|73
|0
|Rush
|71
|3
|Pulaski
|67
|1
|Sullivan
|65
|1
|Adams
|58
|1
|Owen
|58
|1
|Brown
|55
|1
|Benton
|54
|0
|Tipton
|47
|2
|Blackford
|45
|2
|Fountain
|43
|2
|Crawford
|37
|0
|Switzerland
|36
|0
|Martin
|35
|0
|Ohio
|33
|2
|Parke
|33
|0
|Pike
|21
|0
|Vermillion
|20
|0
|Union
|18
|0
|Warren
|17
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|194