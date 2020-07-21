Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms possible, warmer. High: 88°

An unsettled weather pattern will persist for the next several days. This means we'll continue to have a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|99052
|4777
|Lake
|10896
|433
|DuPage
|10317
|498
|Kane
|8406
|289
|Will
|7687
|335
|Winnebago
|3362
|108
|St. Clair
|2767
|150
|McHenry
|2480
|107
|Madison
|1534
|71
|Kankakee
|1516
|66
|Rock Island
|1344
|30
|Champaign
|1249
|17
|Unassigned
|1213
|193
|Kendall
|1126
|21
|Peoria
|838
|32
|DeKalb
|710
|23
|Sangamon
|671
|33
|Boone
|656
|21
|Jackson
|420
|19
|McLean
|404
|15
|Randolph
|370
|7
|LaSalle
|343
|18
|Ogle
|339
|5
|Stephenson
|289
|6
|Adams
|285
|1
|Macon
|282
|22
|Clinton
|271
|17
|Coles
|249
|17
|Union
|237
|21
|Whiteside
|234
|16
|Tazewell
|226
|8
|Grundy
|213
|5
|Williamson
|213
|4
|Monroe
|198
|13
|Knox
|193
|0
|Iroquois
|181
|5
|Cass
|156
|11
|Warren
|153
|0
|Henry
|146
|1
|Morgan
|145
|5
|Jefferson
|136
|17
|Vermilion
|130
|2
|McDonough
|118
|15
|Lee
|117
|2
|Montgomery
|106
|2
|Marion
|93
|0
|Macoupin
|89
|3
|Pulaski
|88
|0
|Douglas
|80
|0
|Franklin
|78
|0
|Perry
|68
|1
|Jo Daviess
|66
|1
|Woodford
|65
|3
|Livingston
|60
|2
|Saline
|56
|0
|Christian
|55
|4
|Jersey
|54
|1
|Bureau
|53
|2
|Logan
|51
|0
|Clark
|50
|0
|Jasper
|49
|7
|Effingham
|42
|1
|Johnson
|42
|0
|Fayette
|38
|3
|Cumberland
|36
|1
|Mason
|36
|0
|Menard
|35
|0
|Washington
|35
|0
|Mercer
|34
|0
|Ford
|33
|1
|Alexander
|32
|0
|White
|31
|0
|Moultrie
|30
|0
|Piatt
|30
|0
|Shelby
|29
|1
|Lawrence
|27
|0
|Wayne
|27
|1
|Crawford
|26
|0
|Bond
|25
|1
|Carroll
|23
|2
|Edgar
|23
|0
|Wabash
|23
|0
|Hancock
|22
|1
|Massac
|22
|0
|De Witt
|21
|0
|Gallatin
|21
|0
|Fulton
|20
|0
|Marshall
|15
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Greene
|13
|0
|Brown
|11
|0
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|Richland
|10
|0
|Pike
|9
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Hardin
|6
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Edwards
|5
|0
|Out of IL
|3
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Pope
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|12843
|706
|Lake
|6223
|254
|Elkhart
|4046
|64
|Allen
|3168
|143
|St. Joseph
|2524
|74
|Hamilton
|1953
|101
|Cass
|1671
|9
|Hendricks
|1560
|103
|Johnson
|1444
|118
|Vanderburgh
|1153
|6
|Porter
|921
|38
|Tippecanoe
|886
|10
|Clark
|782
|44
|Madison
|715
|64
|LaPorte
|695
|28
|Kosciusko
|679
|8
|Howard
|673
|59
|Marshall
|663
|13
|Bartholomew
|638
|45
|Noble
|566
|28
|Boone
|534
|45
|Delaware
|513
|52
|Hancock
|511
|36
|Jackson
|506
|3
|LaGrange
|499
|10
|Floyd
|492
|44
|Monroe
|484
|28
|Shelby
|475
|25
|Dubois
|435
|7
|Grant
|403
|27
|Morgan
|369
|31
|Warrick
|352
|29
|Dearborn
|334
|25
|Henry
|323
|18
|Clinton
|310
|3
|Montgomery
|306
|20
|White
|302
|10
|Vigo
|301
|9
|Lawrence
|278
|26
|Decatur
|266
|32
|Harrison
|233
|22
|Miami
|209
|2
|Greene
|207
|33
|Wayne
|207
|6
|Scott
|198
|9
|Putnam
|194
|8
|Jennings
|187
|12
|DeKalb
|176
|4
|Daviess
|173
|17
|Perry
|160
|12
|Gibson
|159
|2
|Jasper
|159
|2
|Ripley
|157
|7
|Steuben
|154
|3
|Orange
|149
|24
|Franklin
|147
|8
|Starke
|138
|4
|Wabash
|129
|3
|Jefferson
|125
|2
|Carroll
|120
|2
|Fayette
|119
|7
|Whitley
|116
|6
|Posey
|111
|0
|Huntington
|110
|2
|Newton
|101
|10
|Wells
|94
|1
|Fulton
|91
|1
|Spencer
|91
|1
|Knox
|87
|0
|Randolph
|82
|4
|Washington
|77
|1
|Clay
|73
|5
|Jay
|73
|0
|Rush
|71
|3
|Pulaski
|68
|1
|Sullivan
|65
|1
|Adams
|57
|1
|Owen
|56
|1
|Brown
|54
|1
|Benton
|53
|0
|Tipton
|47
|2
|Blackford
|45
|2
|Fountain
|43
|2
|Crawford
|37
|0
|Switzerland
|36
|0
|Martin
|35
|0
|Ohio
|32
|2
|Parke
|32
|0
|Pike
|20
|0
|Vermillion
|20
|0
|Union
|17
|0
|Warren
|16
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|193