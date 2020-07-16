'He needed to take his last breath, he took my daughter’s last breath...' Victim's family says they waited too long for Purkey's execution
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|96662
|4745
|Lake
|10561
|429
|DuPage
|9867
|492
|Kane
|8218
|286
|Will
|7436
|328
|Winnebago
|3215
|106
|St. Clair
|2436
|145
|McHenry
|2347
|103
|Kankakee
|1454
|66
|Madison
|1310
|71
|Rock Island
|1252
|30
|Unassigned
|1172
|201
|Champaign
|1089
|17
|Kendall
|1086
|21
|Peoria
|736
|30
|DeKalb
|665
|22
|Boone
|641
|21
|Sangamon
|587
|33
|Jackson
|366
|19
|McLean
|340
|15
|Randolph
|337
|7
|Ogle
|325
|4
|Stephenson
|287
|6
|LaSalle
|286
|17
|Macon
|259
|22
|Clinton
|256
|17
|Whiteside
|224
|15
|Union
|215
|19
|Coles
|209
|17
|Adams
|208
|1
|Grundy
|202
|5
|Tazewell
|196
|8
|Iroquois
|179
|5
|Knox
|176
|0
|Williamson
|173
|4
|Monroe
|171
|13
|Warren
|150
|0
|Cass
|140
|10
|Morgan
|135
|4
|Henry
|125
|1
|Jefferson
|123
|17
|Lee
|110
|2
|McDonough
|110
|15
|Vermilion
|96
|2
|Montgomery
|90
|2
|Pulaski
|86
|0
|Marion
|81
|0
|Macoupin
|75
|3
|Perry
|63
|1
|Douglas
|62
|0
|Livingston
|58
|2
|Jo Daviess
|57
|1
|Woodford
|55
|2
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Christian
|53
|4
|Jersey
|48
|1
|Jasper
|47
|7
|Clark
|45
|0
|Bureau
|44
|2
|Ford
|42
|1
|Effingham
|35
|1
|Menard
|33
|0
|Cumberland
|31
|0
|Johnson
|29
|0
|Mason
|29
|0
|Mercer
|29
|0
|Fayette
|28
|3
|Moultrie
|28
|0
|Washington
|28
|0
|Logan
|27
|0
|Alexander
|26
|0
|Shelby
|23
|1
|Wabash
|23
|0
|Bond
|21
|1
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Hancock
|21
|1
|Piatt
|21
|0
|Crawford
|20
|0
|Edgar
|20
|0
|Saline
|20
|0
|Wayne
|19
|1
|De Witt
|18
|0
|Fulton
|18
|0
|Massac
|17
|0
|White
|17
|0
|Schuyler
|14
|0
|Lawrence
|13
|0
|Marshall
|13
|0
|Greene
|12
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Richland
|10
|0
|Clay
|8
|0
|Gallatin
|8
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Pike
|8
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Stark
|6
|0
|Edwards
|5
|0
|Calhoun
|2
|0
|Hardin
|2
|0
|Pope
|2
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|12276
|699
|Lake
|5831
|252
|Elkhart
|3794
|62
|Allen
|3013
|136
|St. Joseph
|2294
|70
|Hamilton
|1800
|101
|Cass
|1655
|9
|Hendricks
|1496
|102
|Johnson
|1379
|118
|Vanderburgh
|905
|6
|Porter
|873
|38
|Tippecanoe
|802
|10
|Clark
|736
|44
|Madison
|693
|64
|LaPorte
|648
|28
|Howard
|621
|58
|Bartholomew
|612
|45
|Marshall
|601
|12
|Kosciusko
|598
|4
|Noble
|530
|28
|Boone
|501
|44
|LaGrange
|491
|10
|Delaware
|487
|52
|Jackson
|485
|3
|Hancock
|476
|36
|Shelby
|464
|25
|Floyd
|435
|44
|Monroe
|385
|28
|Dubois
|365
|7
|Grant
|347
|26
|Morgan
|347
|31
|Henry
|307
|18
|Montgomery
|299
|20
|Clinton
|295
|3
|Dearborn
|289
|24
|Warrick
|285
|29
|White
|283
|10
|Vigo
|265
|8
|Decatur
|257
|32
|Lawrence
|254
|25
|Harrison
|221
|22
|Greene
|200
|33
|Miami
|200
|2
|Jennings
|181
|12
|Putnam
|179
|8
|DeKalb
|171
|4
|Scott
|167
|9
|Wayne
|167
|6
|Perry
|164
|11
|Daviess
|155
|17
|Jasper
|142
|2
|Steuben
|141
|3
|Orange
|140
|23
|Gibson
|138
|2
|Ripley
|137
|7
|Franklin
|132
|8
|Wabash
|123
|3
|Starke
|118
|3
|Carroll
|115
|2
|Whitley
|111
|6
|Fayette
|109
|7
|Newton
|101
|10
|Jefferson
|98
|2
|Huntington
|94
|2
|Wells
|85
|1
|Fulton
|81
|1
|Randolph
|81
|4
|Knox
|77
|0
|Posey
|75
|0
|Jay
|72
|0
|Washington
|70
|1
|Clay
|67
|5
|Pulaski
|66
|1
|Rush
|65
|3
|Spencer
|64
|1
|Sullivan
|58
|1
|Owen
|54
|1
|Adams
|52
|1
|Benton
|51
|0
|Brown
|46
|1
|Blackford
|41
|2
|Fountain
|38
|2
|Crawford
|35
|0
|Tipton
|35
|1
|Switzerland
|31
|0
|Martin
|28
|0
|Parke
|28
|0
|Ohio
|23
|0
|Vermillion
|20
|0
|Union
|17
|0
|Pike
|16
|0
|Warren
|16
|1
|Unassigned
|0
|193